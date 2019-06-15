PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — The toughest test in this U.S. Open might be more about nerves from chasing history than Pebble Beach.
Gary Woodland held it together Saturday with bold plays and two unlikely pars for a 2-under 69, giving him a one-shot lead over Justin Rose and his first appearance in the final group of a major.
Lurking is Brooks Koepka, who played bogey-free for a 68 to give himself a shot at a record that has stood for 114 years as he tries to join Willie Anderson with a third straight U.S. Open title.
Standing in the way is Pebble Beach, a strong enough test that has been missing strong wind, its best defense.
The final hour of the third round gave a glimpse of possibilities, how fortunes can change quickly. Woodland twice looked as though he were about to lose two shots or more of his lead until chipping in from 35 feet on the par-3 12th hole, and holing a par putt from just over 40 feet on the par-5 14th.
"I'm excited to be where I'm at right now," Woodland said.
He was at 11-under 202 and with hardly any margin for error against Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion at Merion who birdied the 18th for a 68. Rose got up-and-down from a bunker, the 34th time in 54 holes at Pebble that he had a one-putt green.
Koepka had some theatrics of his own, misjudging a lie in the rough so deep he could barely see the golf ball left of the 15th green. It sailed long into the first cut, some 35 feet away, and he holed the putt for par to keep a clean card.
He was part of a group four shots back that included Louis Oosthuizen, who birdied three of his last four holes to salvage a 70; and Chez Reavie, who made his share of long par putts for a 68.
Koepka won at Erin Hills in 2017 with his power and at Shinnecock Hills last year with his clutch putting. He might need a little of both to make up a four-shot deficit at Pebble Beach, though he brings the most recent experience handling the pressure of a final round in a major. He is going for his fifth major title in his last nine tries, a stretch not seen since Tiger Woods at his peak.
"I just enjoy the pressure," Koepka said. "I enjoy having to hit a good golf shot, making a putt when the pressure is on. If you're within three on the back nine, anything can happen. Hang around all day and see what happens."
Curtis Strange, the last player with a shot at three straight U.S. Opens, also shot 68 in the third round in 1990 and got within two shots, only to fade with a 75 on the final day.
Rory McIlroy didn't get enough out of how well he hit the ball and had to settle for a 70, leaving him five shots behind.
As for Woods, he joined a list of big names who went the wrong direction. Woods had a 71 and was 11 shots behind. Dustin Johnson also had a 71 and was nine back. Phil Mickelson saw his career Grand Slam hopes vanish at sea when he hit driver in the Pacific on the 18th hole and made triple bogey for a 75.
LPGA
Brooke Henderson birdied the final three holes Saturday for a 3-under 69 and a two-stroke lead over Annie Park in the Meijer LPGA Classic at Grand Rapids, Mich., with Lexi Thompson three shots back after matching the course record with a 62.
Trying to break a tie for the Canadian victory record for both women and men, the 21-year-old Henderson had a 19-under 197 total at Blythefield Country Club. She opened with consecutive 64s, playing 30 holes Friday after rain delayed the start Thursday, then got off to a slow start Saturday with three birdies and three bogeys in the first 15 holes.
The 2017 winner at Blythefield, Henderson successfully defended her Lotte Championship title in April in Hawaii for her eighth LPGA Tour victory, tying Sandra Post's Canadian record. George Knudson and Mike Weir share the mark on the PGA Tour, also with eight victories.
Park birdied the par-5 18th for her second straight 65.
The American returned early Saturday to complete the final hole of the suspended third round, making a birdie on 18.
Thompson, the 2015 winner, eagled the 18th, hitting an 8-iron approach within 2 feet.
The winner last week in New Jersey, she had the eagle, 10 birdies and two bogeys.
Brittany Altomare matched Thompson at 16 under with a 69.
Jennifer Kupcho was another stroke back after her third 67. The former Wake Forest star is making her third professional start. She won the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in April and the NCAA individual title last year.
