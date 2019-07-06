Matthew Wolff shot a 9-under 62 Saturday to share the lead with Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau at 15 under after three rounds of the inaugural 3M Open at Blaine, Minn.
Morikawa shot a 64 at the TPC Twin Cities, while DeChambeau had a 70.
Wolff, 20, who won the NCAA individual title on Memorial Day, is playing in his third event since turning professional, and the 22-year-old Morikawa his fourth.
DeChambeau, who opened the day with a two-shot lead, is vying for his sixth career win and first since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in November.
Seeking his first tour win in 31 starts, Wyndham Clark, 25, shot a 64 and was tied with Adam Hadwin (69) one shot back.
Playing in ideal weather conditions — temperatures in the low-80s, increasing clouds and no wind — 65 of the 85 players shot under par on the par-71 layout.
Wolff used stellar approach shots to help him record six straight birdies on Nos. 5-10. None of the putts were longer than 8 feet. Birdies at No. 13 and 15 made a round of 59 seem possible.
Morikawa birdied five of his first seven holes, but only three the rest of the way. DeChambeau birdied the first and last holes, had one bogey and 15 pars.
Clark, 25, who has two top-10s in his previous 30 events since 2017, had eight birdies, including four straight to start the back nine, as part of a 7-under 64.
LPGA: A late slip cost Sung Hyun Park control and she slipped into a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic at Oneida, Wis.
Park, who returned to No. 1 in the world after winning last week in Arkansas, made double bogey on the par-5 15th at the Thornberry Creek course on Saturday.
She missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole and remained tied for the lead with Shanshan Feng (65), Tiffany Joh (66), and Ariya Jutanugarn (67).
They were at 20-under 196.
Yealimi Noh, the 17-year-old who got into the event through Monday qualifying, played in the final group with Park and matched her with a 69. Noh had a chance to share the lead until her 18-foot birdie chance missed.
