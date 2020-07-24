Golf: Werenski leads at 3M

The virus outbreak has squelched the upbeat and welcoming vibe that marked the debut of the 3M Open last year in Minnesota.
The fans might have been absent, but the soft greens were plenty friendly Thursday for Richy Werenski to take full advantage.
“I have a good feeling they’ll get nice and firm as the week goes on, but you start it online, it will stay there. They’re really good,” said Werenski, who made a short birdie putt on the par-5 18th for an 8-under 63 and the first-round lead.
Dustin Johnson withdrew because of a back injury after a 78.
Werenski broke a tie with Michael Thompson with his ninth and last birdie on the warm, windy afternoon at the TPC Twin Cities. Defending champion Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang and Max Homa were tied for third at 65. There’s an 11-way tie behind them at 5 under.
Werenski has had two unexpected layoffs after finishing 126th in the FedEx Cup standings last year. He broke his wrist in the fall. Then came the pandemic that shut down the tour this spring.
Thompson, who entered the week in 151st place in the FedEx Cup standings, enjoyed a bogey-free round, also thanks to the accuracy of his short game.
Johnson’s departure further depleted the star power of the second edition of the event that landed right after the Memorial and right before the World Golf Championship and the PGA Championship following the pandemic-forced reshuffling of the schedule.
Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Finau were the only entrants in the top 25 of the world ranking. This tournament, like all the others since golf’s restart, is being played without spectators.
BRITISH MASTERS: Renato Paratore birdied the last hole to shoot 5-under 66 and retain his one-stroke lead on Friday after three rounds at the British Masters, where the Italian golfer has yet to drop a shot all week.
On a day of low scoring that included a round of 61 by Sam Horsfield containing three eagles, Paratore maintained his consistency to add to bogey-free rounds of 65 and 66 over the first two days. He was 16-under par overall at Close House Golf Club.
Justin Harding of South Africa shot 66 and was the closest challenger to the 270th-ranked Paratore heading into the final round of an event that marks the full return of the European Tour following its four-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rasmus Højgaard of Denmark was a stroke further back after also shooting 66. Horsfield was tied for fifth — four shots off the lead — after making eagle at the par 5s at Nos. 7 and 10 before rolling in a 50-footer for another at the par-5 No. 17.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!