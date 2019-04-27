Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer shared the lead with Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax as the Zurich Classic finally got back on schedule.
Rahm and Palmer played 30 holes Saturday at Avondale, La., in the event delayed by rain for more than seven hours Thursday, finishing off a 7-under 65 in the alternate-shot second round and shooting 64 in best-ball play in the third.
“It’s been 4:30 four nights in a row,” Palmer said. “Dinners at 9 and back up at 4:30. Took its toll on me. Just feeding me sugar and food trying to keep my energy up. Tomorrow we’ll be on a lot of rest. If we’re on tomorrow in alternate shot, we’re going to be hard to beat.”
Rahm carried the team in the third round, with the Spaniard making eight birdies.
Palmer saved bogey with an 8-footer on the par-3 17th after both players hit into the water, and Rahm made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th to match Stallings and Mullinax at 23-under 193.
Stallings and Mullinax played 27 holes, shooting 70-62.
Brandan Grace and Justin Harding were a stroke back. The South Africans played 32 holes, shooting 68-61.
Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III were 20 under. They shot 66 after finishing the second round Friday.
Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood were another stroke back with the teams of Joel Dahmen-Brandon Harkins, Austin Cook-Andrew Landry, Hank Lebioda-Curtis Luck, Russell Henley-Ryan Blaum and Russell Knox-Brian Stuard. Brothers Brooks and Chase Koepka topped the group at 18 under along with Henrik Stenson and Graeme McDowell.
LPGA: Minjee Lee overcame a triple bogey to take the lead into the final round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open.
Lee shot a 4-under 67 to reach 11-under 202 at Wilshire Country Club. The 22-year-old Australian birdied the first two holes before dropping the three strokes on the par-4 third. She rallied with birdies on Nos. 5, 6, 10, 14 and 17 — all par 4s — for a one-stroke lead over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen.
Ranked fourth in the world, Lee won the last of her four LPGA Tour titles in May in Michigan in the LPGA Volvik Championship. She tied for third last week in Hawaii for her third top-three finish of the season.
The 24-year-old Koerstz Madsen also shot 67. She’s trying to become the first LPGA Tour winner from Denmark
Inbee Park was 7 under after a 68. The South Korean star has 19 LPGA Tour victories — seven in majors — but is winless in more than year.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko and Morgan Pressel were 6 under. Ko had a 67. She’s the only player with multiple victories this year, taking the Founders Cup in Phoenix and the major ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage. Pressel shot 70.
CHAMPIONS: Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott Hoch stretched their lead to three strokes in the PGA Tour Champions’ Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, shooting a 6-under 48 on the Top of the Rock par-3 course at windy Big Cedar Lodge at Ridgedale, Mo.
A day after opening with a 9-under 62 in best-ball play at Ozarks National to take a one-stroke lead, Pernice and Hoch had five birdies in modified alternate shot in their first trip around the par-3 layout. They had two birdies and a bogey in strong wind in the best-ball second nine.
Jesper Parnevik-Jeff Maggert and Paul Goydos-Kevin Sutherland were tied for second after their rounds at Ozarks National. Parnevik- Maggert shot 62, while Goydos-Sutherland had a 66.
Roger Chapman and David Frost were 11 under after a 51 on the par-3 course, the site of the final round Sunday.
