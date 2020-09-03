Golf: Tour reaches end of season, embarks on plan toward diversity FRI

A record five players already have taken turns at No. 1 in the world.

Dustin Johnson is the No. 1 seed at East Lake with two victories since the return, along with runner-up finishes in the PGA Chamionship and last week at the BMW Championship. He starts with a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm, who made a 65-foot bending birdie putt in a playoff to beat Johnson last week.

No one should be surprised. They are Nos. 1 and 2 in the world ranking. Rahm was more surprised the tour reached its season-ending event without having to stop because of the coronavirus. Only seven players and three caddies tested positive in the 13 tournaments held in 12 weeks in 11 states.

"I'm not going to lie, when I saw ... pretty much 20% of the tests were positive countrywide, almost worldwide, and with how many other sports were having trouble ... nobody should be surprised if one week we show up and there'd 30 positives," Rahm said.

"We can congratulate each other and everybody else for the good job we've done, because I am surprised we've been able to go on without any single problems."

The Tour Championship is the end of the season, but not the end of the year, or the concern.