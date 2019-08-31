Rory McIlroy cited tiredness in a busy trans-Atlantic week after dropping shots late in the third round of the European Masters as Andres Romero took the the lead by one stroke in the third round at Switzerland.
McIlroy bogeyed the 14th, 17th and 18th in a 1-under-par 69, while Argentina’s Romero went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie from the 13th in his round of 66.
Romero’s 14-under total of 196 is one ahead of second-place Wade Ormsby of Australia, who bogeyed the par-4 18th for a 67.
Tommy Fleetwood (68) and second-round leader Gavin Green (69) are on 12 under, two shots off the lead and tied for third.
Second-ranked McIlroy arrived at Crans-sur-Sierre club in the Swiss Alps directly from winning the weather-affected Tour Championship in Atlanta where he played 31 holes on Sunday.
McIlroy acknowledged feeling “a little flat” near the end of Saturday’s round on another warm day at the Severiano Ballesteros course.
Finland’s Kalle Samooja shot an 8-under 62 to join McIlroy and two others on 11 under.
A group of four on 10 under included Sergio Garcia (66) and Renato Paratore of Italy, whose 67 included a hole-in-one at the par-3 13th.
CHAMPIONS: Michael Bradley birdied his final two holes and tied the course record with a 9-under 61 in Friday’s opening round of the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary.
The 53-year-old Bradley had his finest round on the over-50 circuit with 10 birdies and a bogey at the par-70 Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club. He matched the low score posted by 2014 Shaw Charity Classic winner Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Jimenez.
“I’m excited I shot 61,” Bradley said. “I didn’t even realize it, but I’ve played poorly the last few months and I haven’t had a lot of confidence.
“I’ve got no business shooting 61. I’m just being honest. I think 70 or 71 has been the lowest round I’ve had in a number of tournaments. Maybe I can catch lighting in a bottle and try to get some confidence back.”
Steve Flesch was one stroke off the lead after an opening 62. Tom Byrum was alone in third after carding a 7-under 63, which included an eagle on the par-5, 18th hole.
David Morland IV, of Aurora, Ontario, finished as the low Canadian and was in a tie for fourth at 6 under with a group of golfers that included two-time defending champion Scott McCarron.
LPGA: Australian Hannah Green shot a 9-under 63 Friday to take a five-stroke lead at 17 under after the second round of the Portland Classic in Oregon.
Green’s round included an eagle on the par-5 No. 5 hole. The winner of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June, Green was at 127 after 36 holes at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.
Sei Young Kim was second after a record-setting 61 in the long-running tournament. She had 11 birdies to put her at 12 under. Sung Hyun Park was also at 132, a stroke up on a group that included Monday qualifier Yealimi Noh.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, who won the CP Women’s Open by five shots last week, had a second-round 69 and was well back of the leaders at 7 under.
Defending champion Marina Alex was at 9 under after the first two rounds in the 72-hole tournament that started in 1972 and is the tour’s longest running non-major event.
Alex was asked if she’s been thinking back to what she did last year.
“I think I did a little bit yesterday, probably more so than I should have,” she said. “Now just going to try and go out and put as many birdies together as I can. I mean, I think that Hannah is playing exceptionally well right now, so there’s still a lot of chase to do.”
Dana Finkelstein made a hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 8 hole and was also at 9 under.
