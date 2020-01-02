Golf: Tiger preparing to prowl after Jack in 2020

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Tiger Woods has inspired new hope. Brooks Koepka is the No. 1 player in the world.

A new year brings a sense of familiarity, except for the details.

Woods went into 2019 having won again after five long years, but he still had yet to win a major. He took care of that at the Masters, and now it’s a question of whether he can catch the 18 majors won by Jack Nicklaus, the gold standard in golf.

Koepka is the first player since Woods in 2009-10 to start consecutive years at No. 1 in the world ranking. How much longer he keeps it depends on when he plays. Koepka has a knee injury that has kept him out since October.

Their performances are among five topics of conversations going into 2020.

Tiger’s encore

With all the trauma and drama involving Woods, what made his Masters victory so appealing was that a younger generation only saw him win majors on video, and an older generation of fans had reason to believe they might never see it again.