Gary Woodland birdied the 18th hole for a 5-under 67 on Saturday to move into a three-way tie for the lead with Marc Leishman and Shubhankar Sharma after three rounds of the CIMB Classic in Malaysia.
Woodland just missed an eagle putt, while Sharma (66) and Leishman (67) had to settle for pars on the par-five final hole. Playing in the last threesome of the day, the leading trio had 54-hole totals of 19-under 197 on the TPC Kuala Lumpur West course.
They had a two-stroke lead over Louis Oosthuizen, who moved up the leaderboard with a 65, and first-round leader Bronson Burgoon (67) in the first of three U.S. PGA Tour events in Asia.
Woodland equaled the course record of 61 on Friday that Justin Thomas shot on his way to winning the event in 2015. The American was again consistent.
"Kind of got a little loose there a little bit on the back nine, maybe ran out of gas a little, but it was nice to finish up with a birdie and get some momentum going into tomorrow," Woodland said.
Leishman had an eagle and three birdies on his first five holes to be 5 under, but was 1 over on the back nine with bogeys on the 11th and 13th after a birdie on the 10th.
Sharma has already won in Malaysia this year when he clinched the Maybank Championship in February.
Stewart Cink shot 63 for the low round of the day and was four strokes off the lead. Thomas, trying to win the tournament for the third time in four years, had a 69 and was at 12-under, seven behind.
LPGA: Danielle Kang and Charley Hull shot 4-under 68s to retain the lead after three rounds of the KEB Hana Bank Championship at Incheon, South Korea.
Ariya Jutanugarn was one stroke behind after a 69.
Local favorite In Gee Chun shot a 66 and was two back and tied for fourth with Minjee Lee (67) and Lydia Ko (68) at 10 under.
No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park, who shared the overnight lead, carded a 71 that included three bogeys and a double bogey.
Kang started with two early bogeys but carded her sixth birdie of the day on the par-five 18th to finish at 12-under 204 with Hull, who also birdied the final hole in a bogey-free round at the Sky 72 Ocean Course.
Ariya got to 11 under at the turn, but bogeyed the 10th and could birdie only 13th.
Despite her erratic round, Park was only three shots off the pace, tied for seventh with Seon Woo Bae, who shot 67.
Brooke Henderson offset a lone bogey with eight birdies for a 65 that tied her for 10th with four others, including Lexi Thompson (68).
CHAMPIONS: Bernhard Langer birdied three of the final four holes for a 5-under 67 and a share of the SAS Championship lead with Gene Sauers.
A day after nearly shooting his age with a 62 to match Sauers and Tom Lehman for the first-round lead, the 61-year-old Langer kept pace with Sauers at 15-under 129.
Langer had six birdies and a bogey at Prestonwood Country Club, the tree-lined layout softened by heavy rain Thursday from Hurricane Michael. Sauers birdied two of the last three holes.
Lehman had a 70 to drop three strokes behind his playing partners in the final event for the top 72 PGA Tour Champions players to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
Madison resident Jerry Kelly was 11 under after a 67.
