Joel Dahmen held his own playing in the final group for the first time and wound up in a three-way tie for the lead with Jason Dufner and Max Homa on a stormy Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship at Charlotte, N.C.
Very much in the mix was Rory McIlroy, who was reminded at every turn that it was his 30th birthday. He had a 3-under 68 and was two shots behind.
Storms moved in sooner than expected causing two delays, each lasting a little more than an hour and making a firm Quail Hollow play slightly softer.
Dahmen and Homa each dropped a shot over the last three holes for a 70. They were tied for the lead when Dahmen’s approach to the 16th was left of the green and came close to the water. He missed a 12-foot par attempt. Homa pushed his drive to the right on the 18th and was blocked by trees, played his second across the creek into the gallery and missed a 10-foot par putt.
Dufner, the former PGA champion, atoned for back-to-back bogeys after the first storm delay with two straight birdies, and he gave himself chances down the stretch. He wound up with a 71.
Pat Perez had a bogey-free 66 and was one shot behind. Six players were separated by three shots going into the final round, a group that includes Justin Rose, who bogeyed the 18th hole from a poor tee shot and shot 68.
Dahmen will be in the penultimate group with Perez.
With two players going for their first win, and Dufner still trying to emerge from a slump, McIlroy liked his position two shots behind. He heard “Happy Birthday” at every turn, made his first birdie as a 30-year-old on hit the par-5 seventh hole and looked to be ready to make a move when he hit from a loose divot on the 12th fairway to just outside 10 feet.
Paul Casey made 15 pars and still managed to make up five shots on the lead, courtesy of a pair of eagles and on birdie. He was four shots back at 7-under 206, along with Seamus Power (69).
Another shot behind was a group that include Sergio Garcia, who shot 30 on the front nine in the morning on his way to a 65, and Rickie Fowler, who had a 66. Fowler won his first PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow in 2012.
CHAMPIONS: Scott McCarron took a three-stroke lead in the Insperity Invitational at Texas, overcoming a stiff neck to complete a 5-under 67 in the storm-delayed first round and shoot a 65 in the second.
The 53-year-old McCarron was afraid the neck problem might prevent him from playing.
“I woke up this morning and went to dry my hair and my neck just tightened right up,” McCarron said. “It was almost like Chevy Chase when he stuck his fingers in the car door. I was like, ‘I didn’t do that.’
McCarron was in the middle of his second hole Friday when lightning and heavy rain wiped out most of the play at The Woodlands Country Club. He won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic two weeks ago in Georgia for his ninth senior title.
Paul Goydos and Scott Parel were tied for second. Goydos shot 68-67 after only playing two shots Friday. Parel shot 67-68, playing 32 holes Saturday.
Colin Montgomerie was 8 under after two 68s. He started play Saturday with a par putt on his fourth hole. Bernhard Langer, the winner last year for his fourth title in the event, was tied for 11th at 5 under after rounds of 69 and 70.
LPGA: Sei Young Kim shot a 4-under 68 at Lake Merced to take a three-stroke lead in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at Daly City, Calif.
Playing through a back injury that has forced her to alter her swing, Kim rebounded from an opening bogey with an eagle on the par-5 fifth. The 26-year-old South Korean added birdies on the par-4 11th and par-5 15th and 18th to take a 10-under 206 total into the final round.
Charley Hull was second after a 70. The Englishwoman missed a chance to pull closer when her 6-foot birdie try on 18 slid left. Puerto Rico’s Maria Torres was 5 under after a 71.
Minjee Lee, coming off a victory Sunday in Los Angeles that moved her to No. 2 in the world, had a 67 to match Lexi Thompson (69), Amy Yang (70), Louise Ridderstrom (72) and Eun-Hee Ji (73) at 4 under.
Second-round leader So Yeon Ryu shot a 79 to drop into a tie for 20th at even par. She had four bogeys and a triple bogey in the par-4 16th.
