Justin Thomas won his 11th PGA Tour event and his second in South Korea in three years with a final-round 5-under 67 on Sunday and a two-stroke victory over South Korean-born New Zealander Danny Lee.
Thomas and Lee made it mostly a two-man show Sunday at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. They entered the final round tied and stayed that way through the front nine.
Thomas birdied the 14th to take one-stroke lead, then went up by two when Lee bogeyed the 15th after missing a 10-foot par putt and Thomas made a two-footer for par. After going from greenside bunker to bunker on the 16th, Lee bogeyed again and fell three behind. But Thomas bogeyed the 17th after his 12-footer for par lipped out, reducing the deficit to two strokes.
Thomas finished with a 72-hole total of 20-under 268 at Nine Bridges.
Hideki Matsuyama (65), last year's runner-up Gary Woodland (66) and Australian Cameron Smith (69) finished tied for third, five behind Thomas. Jordan Spieth closed with a 71 and was tied with four others at 12-under.
LPGA: Danielle Kang shot a bogey-free 2 under 70 to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai for the second consecutive year on Sunday with a tournament record 16-under par 272.
The 27-year-old American began the day one stroke behind compatriot Jessica Korda, who shot a final-round 72 to finish second at 15 under.
Kang birdied the 15th to pull two strokes ahead, but Korda responded with a birdie of her own on 17. Kang then holed a 3-foot par putt on the 18th to win her third career title.
Korda had three birdies and three bogeys for even par on the day.
Liu Yu of China shot a 7-under 65 to surge into a three-way tie for third with Japan's Nasa Hataoka and LPGA rookie Kristen Gillman at 13 under and the best finish of Gillman's career.
American Megan Khang tied the 18-hole scoring record with an 8-under 64, including a hole-in-one on the par-3 11th to finish tied for seventh.
Brooke Henderson of Canada shot a 1-over 73 to drop from third place into a tie for ninth with top-ranked Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda at 9 under.
CHAMPIONS: Heavy rain forecast to last throughout the day forced the postponement of the third round of the PGA Tour Champions event on Sunday.
The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the tour's Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, will resume on the Country Club of Virginia's James River Course at 8 a.m. Monday.
Tommy Tolles and Scott Parel were tied for the lead, one shot ahead of Colin Montgomerie.
