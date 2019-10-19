Justin Thomas was looking at a three-stroke lead after three rounds at the CJ Cup with one hole to play Saturday, which would have set him up nicely for his second win in three years at South Korea’s only PGA Tour event.
But the 18th hole saw a big swing in the scoring at the Nine Bridges course.
South Korean-born New Zealander Danny Lee holed a long eagle putt to finish with a 68. Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017, bogeyed the 18th for a 70 and he and Lee were tied with a three-round total of 15-under 201 after three rounds.
Australian Cameron Smith was in third place, three strokes behind, after a 68. Jordan Spieth shot 70 and was in a three-way tie for fourth, four behind.
“Obviously Danny’s playing well, a lot of guys are playing well, so I need to go out and play well tomorrow. I just need to keep doing what I’ve done the last couple days and just get a little bit more out of it.”
Defending CJ Cup champion and top-ranked Brooks Koepka withdrew from the tournament before the third round after aggravating a left knee injury a day earlier when he slipped on wet concrete. J.B. Holmes also withdrew after the first nine holes of his third round with an unknown ailment.
Koepka, playing his second event since stem cell treatment on the knee Aug. 25, shot a 3-over 75 on Friday at Nine Bridges after opening with a 69. He was 13 strokes behind Thomas in the limited-field event with no cut.
Koepka returned to Florida to meet with his doctors, leaving his status for the HSBC Champions in two weeks in China uncertain. He missed the cut two weeks ago in his season debut at Las Vegas.
CHAMPIONS: Scott Parel shot his second straight 6-under 66 for a share of the lead with Tommy Tolles in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at Richmond, Va., the first of three tournaments in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
LPGA: Jessica Korda shot a 6-under 66 in the third round, with eight birdies and two bogeys, to take a one-shot lead at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.
