Golf: Team Thomas wins PNC Championship

The Woodses played the final six holes in 6-under par, too late by then to do anything about Thomas and his father. Thomas, a former world No. 1 and PGA champion, has grown close to the Woods clan and talked in the days leading up to this event about how badly Charlie wants to beat him.

Mike Thomas said young Woods took $1 off him on the putting green Saturday afternoon and said with a laugh, “I’ll show him what I got here.” Mike Thomas specializes in working with juniors and spends time with Charlie when he’s in Florida.

Thomas, who has multiple PGA Tour titles in each of his last four years, wasn’t about to compare this with with his PGA Championship, World Golf Championships or any other of his 13 tour victories. Even so, he called the PNC Championship “100 percent the most enjoyable.”

When his father holed the birdie putt, he said he knew there were 10 teams still on the course and it still felt as though the tournament was over.

“A part of you didn’t care who won,” he said. “We were here as father and son to enjoy a special moment.”