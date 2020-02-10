Golf: Taylor handles the wind, Mickelson to win at Pebble Beach

The rewards were more than Taylor could digest.

He won in his fourth start as a PGA Tour rookie at the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi, at the time an opposite-field event that didn't feature any of the top players. He went 146 starts on the PGA Tour until his next victory, and it was a big one.

"That was amazing," Taylor said. "I believed I could do it because I've done it before. But to do it in that fashion, playing with Phil, gives me a lot of confidence going forward."

The victory gets him into the Masters for the first time, along with the PGA Championship up the coast at Harding Park in May. In his sixth year on tour, the 31-year-old Canadian has played only two majors as a pro.

One of those was last summer at Pebble Beach, after which Taylor announced he and his wife, Andie, were expecting their first child. They were waiting for him beyond the 18th green at Pebble.

"You couldn't write it much better," Taylor said.