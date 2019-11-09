Golf: Suzuki takes lead at LPGA's Japan Classic

Local favorite Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Japan Classic on Saturday in Shiga, Japan.
Suzuki had seven birdies at the par-72 Seta Golf Course for a 12-under 132 total. Gaby Lopez shot a 67 and was in second place in the final event of the LPGA Tour’s Asia Swing.
“I have to shoot more than 3 under to win the tournament,” Suzuki said. “Usually winner scores low. Especially this week with this course, I think I have to play and score 5 to 6 under. That will be my target score tomorrow.”
Lopez finished birdie-birdie to secure a position in the final grouping on Sunday.
“It’s key to be below the hole on every single green,” Lopez said. “Everything slopes back to front. The more you are putting uphill the more aggressive you can be.”
Australian Hannah Green, who held a share of the lead with Suzuki after the opening round on Friday, shot a 69 and was tied for third with Hyo Joo Kim (68).
Defending champion Nasa Hataoka struggled with her game and finished with a 76 that included five bogeys and a double bogey, after an opening-round 71.
CHAMPIONS: Jeff Maggert shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to increase his lead to four strokes in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, with Bernhard Langer second in a bid for his record sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.
Maggert birdied three of the first four holes in a front-nine 31 and capped the bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-4 17th in perfect conditions at Phoenix Country Club. He had a 14-under 128 total.
“A good start again. I hit the ball very well on the front nine,” Maggert said. “Not so much on the back nine, but had a lot of good par saves. Didn’t leave myself with a lot of pressure putts today. I made a nice 10-footer for par on, I think, No. 11. Other than that, my up-and-downs, I was chipping it pretty close. And got lucky on 17 and holed a bunker shot.”
The 55-year-old Texan entered the season-ending event 31st in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, just three spots from failing to qualify. He won three times on the PGA Tour and has five senior victories, one in 2014 and four in 2015.
Langer closed with a double bogey after hitting into the water on the par-5 18th. Coming off a playoff loss to Colin Montgomerie on Sunday in California, Langer is third in the standings behind Scott McCarron and Madison’s Jerry Kelly.
To take the season title, the 62-year-old German star needs to win the event and have McCarron finish in a two-way tie for fifth or worse and Kelly finish in a two-way tie for second or worse. McCarron (71) and Kelly (74) were tied for 25th at 2 under.
Retief Goosen, fifth in the standings, had his second straight 67 to join Brandt Jobe (66) and Marco Dawson (67) at 8 under. Miguel Angel Jimenez (70) was another stroke back with Joe Durant (66), Wes Short Jr. (67) and Steve Flesch (70).