Golf: Sutherland wins Schwab Cup on 9th playoff hole TUES

“Kevin hit the shot on the ninth extra hole, he hit a great shot into a couple of feet,” Broadhurst said. “I thought I hit a good shot, but it just hung up in the cold breeze and came up a yard short. Another yard it might have been 10 feet. It was a good playoff.”

Sutherland won at Phoenix Country Club to clinch the season title in 2017. His win this year was only for the tournament title. The season champion won’t be crowned until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After returning to the course Monday morning, Sutherland two-putted from 30 feet on No. 17, the seventh playoff hole. Broadhurst had it a little tougher after pulling his approach shot, but he chipped to about 4 feet and made the putt to extend the playoff.

The eighth playoff hole resulted in a birdie. Actually, two to extend the playoff another hole.

Sutherland rolled in a 25-footer on the par-5 18th similar to what he made to force the playoff on Sunday. Broadhurst dropped a 6-footer on top of him to force a ninth playoff hole.

“I made a great putt on 18,” Sutherland said. “I felt pretty confident that Paul was going to make his birdie putt, so I rolled in about a 25 footer there for birdie to kind of keep it going.”