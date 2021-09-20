Golf: Stricker's biggest issue at Ryder Cup is getting back trophy WEDS

The Americans have six rookies, their most for a Ryder Cup since winning at Valhalla in 2008, and Stricker likes the enthusiasm. He also doesn't mind that so many of his players — six rookies and three players having played only once — haven't accumulated too much scar tissue from a long history of losing.

Harrington counters with experience. Europe has half as many rookies, and Harrington filled out his team with Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter, who have combined for 15 Ryder Cups and a 42-18-9 record.

"That's quite relevant when you're playing an away match," Harrington said. "Certainly it's pretty tried and tested in Europe that we're going to go with experience when we're coming across here. We do have a few rookies on the team to provide that enthusiasm but we are strongly relying on that experience."

The matches were scheduled for the final weekend of September in 2020 until being postponed one year when it was clear the coronavirus pandemic would not allow for spectators.

Now the noise is expected to be one-sided, especially with international travel difficulties.