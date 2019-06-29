Steve Stricker is the man to beat when he shows up on the PGA Tour Champions.
“Let’s just get it on the table, Steve Stricker is kind of becoming a jerk,” fellow player Billy Andrade joked Friday, a day before Stricker opened a six-stroke lead in the U.S. Senior Open at South Bend, Ind.
Seeking his second senior major title after winning the Regions Tradition by six strokes in May in Alabama, the 52-year-old Stricker had a tournament-record 18-under 192 total on the rain-softened Warren Golf Course. He shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday and extended his bogey-free run to 48 holes.
“Much the same as it was the first two days, just driving it in the fairway,” Stricker said. “Hit some pretty good iron shots into the greens. Just didn’t get into too many problems. That was the key. And if I did, I was able to get it up-and-down or make a save of some sort.”
The 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, Stricker has split time between the PGA Tour and the senior circuit since turning 50. He’s making his first start in the event after skipping it the last two years.
“I don’t know why,” Stricker said. “I think because I was playing more on the regular tour. Last year, I was scheduled to go, and I don’t know, I was tired or just coming off of our tournament that we host in Madison. I think it’s just a scheduling thing that has gotten in the way of me coming the last couple years, and it finally worked out this year.”
He opened with a 62 to tie the tournament record and share the first-round lead with David Toms, then shot a 64 on Friday to take a two-stroke advantage.
“The course toughened up a little bit today,” Stricker said. “The wind was coming from a different direction, kind of a west-northwest to almost a northwest wind, and it played a little bit different. Greens firmed up. Some of the pin locations were a little bit tougher, and you could tell in the scoring, too.”
Fellow Madison player Jerry Kelly was second after a 70. Kelly beat Stricker and Retief Goosen in a playoff last week in Madison in the PGA Tour Champions event that Stricker hosts.
“I’m going to have to be the aggressor,” Kelly said. “He’s (Sticker’s) hitting it long and straight. He’s got a lot less in than me. He can pick apart a golf course. I’m going to have to play flawless. I mean, flawless. And I’m going to have to make a lot of putts.”
Defending champion Toms was third at 11 under after a 70.
PGA: Nick Lashley has been thinking about the deaths of his parents and girlfriend as he tries to close out the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his first PGA Tour title.
“Yeah, it definitely crosses your mind,” Lashley said Saturday after shooting a bogey-free 9-under 63 to open a six-stroke lead at 23 under. “It came through my mind at one point today. At some points it’s not easy, but it goes through your mind and it’s something that’s always going to be there for me.”
The 353rd-ranked player is in his second season on the PGA Tour, reaching the highest level of golf after a long road that included tragedy, selling real estate and playing in the PGA Tour’s minor leagues.
After watching Lashley play in a tournament for the University of Arizona in 2004, his parents and girlfriend died in a plane crash in Wyoming. Rod and Char Lashley and Leslie Hofmeister, all of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, were missing for three days before their bodies and the wreckage were found near the 13,780-foot Gannett Peak.
The 36-year-old Lashley slipped into the field at Detroit Golf Club as an alternate. He tied for eighth in February in the Puerto Rico Open — played opposite the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship — for his only top-10 finish on the tour. He’s 132nd in the FedEx Cup standings.
If he can shoot 63 for a third time, he’ll set the PGA Tour scoring record in relation to par that Ernie Els has held since 2003 at 31 under.
Lashley, the first- and second-round leader, started Saturday with a one-shot lead and pulled away with the low round of the day.
J.T. Poston (66) was second. Cameron Tringale (65) was another stroke back as one of many players taking advantage of scoring opportunities on one of the easiest courses on the tour.
LPGA: Sung Hyun Park birdied the final two holes for an 8-under 63 and a share of lead with Carlota Ciganda after the second round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Ark.
Park, the second-ranked South Korean star who won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore in early March for her sixth LPGA Tour title, is coming off a second-place finish last week in Minnesota in the major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Ciganda shot a 66 to match Park at 13-under 129 at Pinnacle Country Club. The Spanish player chipped in from 60 yards for eagle on the par-4 first hole and closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th.
First-round leader Inbee Park was tied for third at 11 under, following her opening 62 with a 69. Top-ranked Hyo Joo Kim (64) also was 11 under with Danielle Kang (63), Linnea Strom(65), Brittany Altomare (65) and Daniela Darquea(65).
