Golf: Stricker, Kelly on top at Seniors Players

Watson won the tournament in 2010, '15 and '18.

Abraham Ancer made a hole-in-one on the 180-yard eighth hole. It was his second straight year with an ace at TPC River Highlands. He had a 1 on the 169-yard 16th hole in the first round last year, when he tied for 11th.

LPGA: Lizette Salas spent much of her time Saturday looking at Nelly Korda ahead of her in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Georgia.

In the fairway, not on the leaderboard.

Korda blasted a drive on the opening hole at Atlanta Athletic Club and hit 9-iron to 4 feet. Salas hit 7-wood to the middle of the green and holed a 45-foot birdie putt to match her.

It was like that throughout the front nine, where Salas turned a one-shot deficit into a two-shot lead until Korda finally caught up to her on the back nine.

Salas had a third straight 5-under 67. Korda had a 68. They were tied for the lead at 15-under 201, five shots clear of anyone else.

"Lizette was rolling in some nice ones today and I told myself, 'I've got to hit it close to even keep up with her,'" Korda said. "When you get into that mindset of kind of egging each other on, it's fun, but it's also nerve-racking."