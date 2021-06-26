Golf: Stricker, Kelly on top at Seniors Players

Three opening birdies gave Madison resident Steve Stricker an eight-shot lead in what looked to be a runaway in the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship on Saturday.
By the end of the day, Stricker was hanging on at Firestone.
Stricker started missing greens and missing putts until his lead was down to three shots. He steadied himself with a birdie on the par-5 16th and wound up with a 2-over 72 to lead fellow Madison resident Jerry Kelly by four shots going into the final round.
"I like where I stand now more than three hours ago," said Kelly, the defending champion who trailed by as many as 10 shots at one point.
Stricker three-putted the 10th, took double bogey from the bunker on the par-3 12th and missed the green for bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes as his lead kept shrinking.
He narrowly cleared the water on the par-5 16th with a 4-iron and the ball bounded over the green into the rough. Facing a scary pitch back down toward the water, he lofted it perfectly to 4 feet for birdie.
Two regulation pars put him at 7-under 203.
Kelly, who opened with a birdie, shot a 68. Ken Duke had a 70 and was another shot behind at 2-under 208. They were the only players who remained under par.
The winner of this major on the PGA Tour Champions gets a spot in The Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass next March.
PGA: Three-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson picked up three strokes on Kramer Hickok over the final two holes, shooting a 2-under 68 on Saturday at TPC River Highlands to pull into a tie for the lead with the minor league tour regular at 10-under par.
Hickock, who has never won on the PGA Tour, was 12 under — two strokes ahead of Jason Day and three in front of Watson — heading to the 17th before flying the green and missing a 10-foot par putt. He was still a stroke ahead of the final pairing before three-putting from 8 feet on No. 18 to finish with a 68 and fall back into a tie.
Watson birdied No. 17 to move to 10 under and then missed a 5-foot birdie putt on No. 18. Day, the overnight leader, putted past the hole from 22 feet for a bogey to finish at 70 and minus-9, tied for third place with Cameron Smith (66) and Russell Henley (68).
Three players were another stroke back.
Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who birdied the last two holes on Friday to make the cut on the number, shot 65 to climb into a tie for ninth at minus-7. The former world No. 1 reached the clubhouse just two strokes off Day's 36-hole lead.
Johnson shot 61 on Saturday last year to move from a tie for 20th into second, two strokes behind leader Brendan Todd. His victory was his first in 490 days; a win on Sunday would give him his first victory of 2021.
Watson won the tournament in 2010, '15 and '18.
Abraham Ancer made a hole-in-one on the 180-yard eighth hole. It was his second straight year with an ace at TPC River Highlands. He had a 1 on the 169-yard 16th hole in the first round last year, when he tied for 11th.
LPGA: Lizette Salas spent much of her time Saturday looking at Nelly Korda ahead of her in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Georgia.
In the fairway, not on the leaderboard.
Korda blasted a drive on the opening hole at Atlanta Athletic Club and hit 9-iron to 4 feet. Salas hit 7-wood to the middle of the green and holed a 45-foot birdie putt to match her.
It was like that throughout the front nine, where Salas turned a one-shot deficit into a two-shot lead until Korda finally caught up to her on the back nine.
Salas had a third straight 5-under 67. Korda had a 68. They were tied for the lead at 15-under 201, five shots clear of anyone else.
"Lizette was rolling in some nice ones today and I told myself, 'I've got to hit it close to even keep up with her,'" Korda said. "When you get into that mindset of kind of egging each other on, it's fun, but it's also nerve-racking."
Two very different games ultimately led to the same score. The one commonality is both are chasing their first major championship Sunday.
At stake for Korda is a chance to reach No. 1 in the world.
Salas relied on precision and big putts to make up for a big power gap against Korda. She was close to flawless on the front nine with a 30 until her first bogey of the tournament on No. 10 slowed her momentum .
Korda, the 22-year-old coming off a victory last week on the LPGA Tour, played bogey-free but failed to use her length to capitalize on the par 5s on the back nine.
They were five shots ahead of a trio that includes Patty Tavatanakit, the Thai star who won the first LPGA Tour major of the year at the ANA Inspiration. Tavatanakit ran off four straight birdies toward the end of her round for a 65.
Joining her five shots behind were Giulia Molinaro of Italy (66) and Celine Boutier of France, who had a 69 while playing in the final group with the co-leaders.
EUROPEAN TOUR: Viktor Hovland is a round away from becoming the European Tour's first Norwegian winner after he opened up a three-shot lead in the third round of the BMW International Open on Saturday.
Five birdies on the back nine helped Hovland record the best round of the day with an 8-under 64 as he moved to 17 under for the tournament.
Hovland already has two U.S. PGA Tour titles from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December and the Puerto Rico Open in February 2020.