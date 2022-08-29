 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOLF | The Ally Challenge

Golf: Stricker finishes strong to win The Ally

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Steve Stricker won The Ally Challenge on Sunday at Warwick Hills for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season and ninth overall.

The 55-year-old Stricker closed with a 5-under 67 — rebounding from a bogey on the 12th with four straight birdies — for a one-stroke victory over Brett Quigley.

“I didn’t play that well early on and I told (wife/caddie) Nicki, I’m like, `We’ve just got to be patient and just keep plugging along,’” Stricker said. “It was a little bit different day, it was windy, it was a little bit harder, I thought.

“Then I had that stretch of four holes where I made four in a row and that was the difference. I just kept plugging."

Stricker won after fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Jerry Kelly helped him with his putting.

“It’s about time he helps me,” Stricker said. “You know, I help him all the time. No, seriously, him and Nicki got me on the putting green after the first round. I didn’t putt very good the first round and they noticed a couple things. Jerry got right in there, he helped me. He knows my putting stroke as much as I know his, so we help each other and he came through for me this time. I owe him this one because all of a sudden it clicked and I was off and running.”

Stricker also won the major Regions Tradition in May in Alabama.

Quigley finished with a 68.

Jeff Maggert was third at 13 under after a 65.

Second-round leader Scott Dunlap (71) and Padraig Harrington (66) tied for fourth at 12 under. Harrington won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open last week in upstate New York.

