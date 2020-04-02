Golf: Stricker acknowledges AmFam will likely be postponed

“That’ll be our best scenario is a postponement. That’s kind of the direction we’re headed,” Stricker said. “The first week in June, we feel like, is maybe pushing it a little bit yet.

“I think we’re thinking we owe it to the community (to still play the tournament) – especially if it’s going to be safe. That’s obviously our first goal, to make sure that everybody’s going to be safe. We don’t want to put anybody in harm’s way. We want to make sure we do the right thing. But we also want to put on this event to help the community. We’ve got to get back to some sort of normalcy at some point, right? We can’t just let this go on forever. But safety is our first thing and we want to make sure it’s going to be safe to put it on.

“If it’s not that first week in June, then we’ll look at other potential later dates in the summer. There’s some options just because the scheduling is just up for grabs. But we would love to put it on, get the money back into the community and to those charities that desperately need it and potentially into something different that’s helping these COVID-19 patients and people that have gone through this. So we’ve got a responsibility, I feel like, to help out and put it on and be a good partner in our community.

“It is a bit of a wait-and-see game – and it is for the Tour as well.”