TOUR STATISTICS
Through July 23
FedExCup Season Points
1, Dustin Johnson, 2,012.777. 2, Justin Thomas, 1,986.393. 3, Justin Rose, 1,945.739. 4, Bubba Watson, 1,853.718. 5, Jason Day, 1,654.186. 6, Bryson DeChambeau, 1,585.211. 7, Francesco Molinari, 1,568.873. 8, Patrick Reed, 1,521.044. 9, Phil Mickelson, 1,507.021. 10, Tony Finau, 1,409.265.
Scoring Average
1, Dustin Johnson, 68.751. 2, Justin Rose, 69.081. 3, Henrik Stenson, 69.360. 4, Justin Thomas, 69.415. 5, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.432. 6, Webb Simpson, 69.437. 7, Paul Casey, 69.520. 8, Rory McIlroy, 69.568. 9 (tie), Jason Day and Brooks Koepka, 69.587.
Driving Distance
1, Trey Mullinax, 319.7. 2, Rory McIlroy, 317.7. 3, Tony Finau, 317.1. 4, Tom Lovelady, 315.2. 5, Luke List, 315.1. 6, Bubba Watson, 313.9. 7, Keith Mitchell, 312.7. 8 (tie), Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, 312.4. 10, Gary Woodland, 312.3.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Henrik Stenson, 75.52%. 2, Ryan Armour, 73.26%. 3, Ryan Moore, 71.60%. 4, Brian Stuard, 71.35%. 5, Chez Reavie, 71.08%. 6, K.J. Choi, 70.81%. 7, Kyle Stanley, 70.58%. 8, Jim Furyk, 70.50%. 9, Emiliano Grillo, 70.06%. 10, Russell Henley, 70.01%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Henrik Stenson, 74.02%. 2, Kevin Streelman, 72.35%. 3, Sam Ryder, 72.22%. 4, Adam Scott, 71.53%. 5 (tie), Kyle Stanley and Jordan Spieth, 71.09%. 7, Andrew Putnam, 70.85%. 8, Russell Knox, 70.76%. 9, Gary Woodland, 70.72%. 10, Brendan Steele, 70.69%.
Total Driving
1, Keegan Bradley, 57. 2, Tommy Fleetwood, 74. 3, Bronson Burgoon, 80. 4, Hudson Swafford, 92. 5, Gary Woodland, 96. 6, Paul Casey, 102. 7, Justin Rose, 106. 8, Adam Scott, 109. 9, J.J. Spaun, 110. 10, Kevin Chappell, 112.
SG-Putting
1, Jason Day, 1.193. 2, Phil Mickelson, 1.054. 3, Greg Chalmers, .790. 4, Sam Burns, .780. 5, Daniel Summerhays, .698. 6, Peter Malnati, .670. 7, Webb Simpson, .646. 8, Justin Rose, .626. 9, Alex Noren, .607. 10, Beau Hossler, .602.
Birdie Average
1 (tie), Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm, 4.59. 3, Phil Mickelson, 4.46. 4, Justin Rose, 4.44. 5, Justin Thomas, 4.26. 6, Brooks Koepka, 4.22. 7, Jason Day, 4.20. 8, Pat Perez, 4.14. 9, Jordan Spieth, 4.13. 10, Chesson Hadley, 4.12.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Justin Thomas, 74.6. 2, Dustin Johnson, 75.3. 3, Conrad Shindler, 81.8. 4, Sam Burns, 90.0. 5, Rafa Cabrera Bello, 92.0. 6, Tony Finau, 96.9. 7, Hideki Matsuyama, 99.0. 8, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 102.9. 9 (tie), Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed, 104.7.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Ben Crane, 64.13%. 2, Jason Day, 63.44%. 3, Padraig Harrington, 62.50%. 4, Louis Oosthuizen, 62.16%. 5, Phil Mickelson, 61.61%. 6, Seamus Power, 61.21%. 7, Rob Oppenheim, 61.00%. 8, Webb Simpson, 60.95%. 9, Zac Blair, 60.81%. 10, Whee Kim, 60.74%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Justin Thomas, 260. 2, Dustin Johnson, 283. 3, Rickie Fowler, 294. 4, Justin Rose, 296. 5, Tommy Fleetwood, 330. 6, Paul Casey, 367. 7, Jon Rahm, 382. 8, Jordan Spieth, 407. 9, Rory McIlroy, 408. 10, Patrick Cantlay, 421.
Champions
Through July 15
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Jerry Kelly, (14), $1,515,402. 2, David Toms, (14), $1,399,339. 3, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (13), $1,170,683. 4, Bernhard Langer, (14), $1,118,439. 5, Scott McCarron, (15), $1,104,390. 6, Paul Broadhurst, (14), $1,087,308. 7, Vijay Singh, (11), $1,050,093. 8, Steve Stricker, (6), $926,235. 9, Tim Petrovic, (12), $916,421. 10, Joe Durant, (14), $800,722.
Scoring Average (Actual)
1, Jerry Kelly, 68.76. 2, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 69.23. 3, David Toms, 69.26. 4, Bernhard Langer, 69.51. 5, Scott McCarron, 69.53. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 69.57. 7, Vijay Singh, 69.59. 8, Tim Petrovic, 69.72. 9, Joe Durant, 69.74. 10, Brandt Jobe, 69.76.
Driving Distance
1, Kenny Perry, 300.8. 2, Brandt Jobe, 297.1. 3, Scott Parel, 294.8. 4, Wes Short, Jr., 294.0. 5, Scott McCarron, 293.6. 6, Ken Tanigawa, 293.2. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 291.5. 8, Vijay Singh, 290.7. 9, Doug Garwood, 289.4. 10, Woody Austin, 288.8.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Fred Funk, 82.91%. 2, Bart Bryant, 80.43%. 3 (tie), Tom Lehman and Jerry Kelly, 78.47%. 5, Scott Dunlap, 77.73%. 6, Gene Sauers, 77.62%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 77.43%. 8, Olin Browne, 76.99%. 9, Paul Goydos, 76.95%. 10, Kirk Triplett, 76.79%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Kevin Sutherland, 78.22%. 2, Vijay Singh, 77.78%. 3, Kenny Perry, 77.50%. 4, Tom Lehman, 77.16%. 5, Gene Sauers, 76.11%. 6, Bernhard Langer, 75.88%. 7, Bart Bryant, 75.74%. 8, Jeff Sluman, 75.50%. 9, Jerry Kelly, 75.23%. 10, Scott Dunlap, 74.62%.
Total Driving
1, Bernhard Langer, 25. 2, Scott McCarron, 28. 3, Jerry Kelly, 31. 4, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 37. 5, Doug Garwood, 38. 6 (tie), Tom Lehman and Kenny Perry, 39. 8, Joe Durant, 42. 9, Scott Dunlap, 43. 10, 2 tied with 44.
Putting Average
1, Todd Hamilton, 1.714. 2, Jerry Kelly, 1.725. 3, Joe Durant, 1.729. 4, Glen Day, 1.735. 5, Tim Petrovic, 1.736. 6 (tie), David Toms, Brandt Jobe and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 1.739. 9, Wes Short, Jr., 1.740. 10, Paul Goydos, 1.743.
Birdie Average
1, Brandt Jobe, 4.13. 2 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Jerry Kelly, 4.10. 4, Scott McCarron, 4.04. 5, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 4.03. 6, Scott Parel, 4.02. 7, Wes Short, Jr., 3.98. 8, Bart Bryant, 3.94. 9, Tim Petrovic, 3.92. 10, Mark Calcavecchia, 3.89.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Bob Tway, 94.5. 2, Vijay Singh, 108.0. 3 (tie), Lee Janzen and Wes Short, Jr., 114.0. 5, Kenny Perry, 120.0. 6 (tie), Tommy Armour III and Fran Quinn, 122.4. 8 (tie), Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron and Carlos Franco, 123.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, David Toms, 66.67%. 2, Fred Funk, 63.64%. 3, Lee Janzen, 62.79%. 4, Paul Broadhurst, 61.40%. 5, Tim Petrovic, 58.97%. 6, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.93%. 7, Jesper Parnevik, 57.69%. 8, Mike Goodes, 57.14%. 9 (tie), Marco Dawson and Kent Jones, 55.56%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Jerry Kelly, 93. 2, Scott McCarron, 95. 3, Bernhard Langer, 103. 4, Joe Durant, 110. 5, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 119. 6, Brandt Jobe, 137. 7, David Toms, 150. 8, Wes Short, Jr., 162. 9, Kevin Sutherland, 177. 10, Tim Petrovic, 181.
