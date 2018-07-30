TOUR STATISTICS
Through July 29
FedExCup Season Points
1, Dustin Johnson, 2,512.777. 2, Justin Thomas, 1, 986.393. 3, Justin Rose, 1, 945.739. 4, Bubba Watson, 1, 853.718. 5, Jason Day, 1, 654.186. 6, Bryson DeChambeau, 1, 585.211. 7, Francesco Molinari, 1, 568.873. 8, Patrick Reed, 1, 521.044. 9, Phil Mickelson, 1, 507.021. 10, Tony Finau, 1, 424.765.
Scoring Average
1, Dustin Johnson, 68.682. 2, Justin Rose, 69.081. 3, Henrik Stenson, 69.360. 4, Justin Thomas, 69.415. 5, Webb Simpson, 69.437. 6, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.451. 7, Paul Casey, 69.520. 8, Rory McIlroy, 69.568. 9, Jason Day, 69.587. 10, Tiger Woods, 69.641.
Driving Distance
1, Trey Mullinax, 319.7. 2, Rory McIlroy, 317.7. 3, Tony Finau, 316.9. 4, Tom Lovelady, 315.4. 5, Luke List, 315.1. 6, Bubba Watson, 313.8. 7, Dustin Johnson, 313.4. 8, Keith Mitchell, 313.1. 9, Justin Thomas, 312.4. 10, Gary Woodland, 312.0.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Ken Duke, 77.76%. 2, Henrik Stenson, 75.52%. 3, Ryan Armour, 73.06%. 4, Ryan Moore, 71.60%. 5, Brian Stuard, 70.94%. 6, Chez Reavie, 70.89%. 7, K.J. Choi, 70.81%. 8, Kyle Stanley, 70.58%. 9, Emiliano Grillo, 70.06%. 10, Russell Henley, 70.01%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Henrik Stenson, 74.02%. 2, Kevin Streelman, 72.35%. 3, Sam Ryder, 72.07%. 4, Adam Scott, 71.53%. 5 (tie), Kyle Stanley and Jordan Spieth, 71.09%. 7, Gary Woodland, 70.90%. 8, Russell Knox, 70.76%. 9, Brendan Steele, 70.69%. 10, J.J. Henry, 70.55%.
Total Driving
1, Keegan Bradley, 66. 2, Tommy Fleetwood, 74. 3, Bronson Burgoon, 78. 4, Hudson Swafford, 98. 5, J.J. Spaun, 99. 6, Paul Casey, 101. 7, Justin Rose, 103. 8, Gary Woodland, 105. 9, Adam Scott, 106. 10, Sam Ryder, 109.
SG Putting
1, Jason Day, 1.193. 2, Phil Mickelson, 1.054. 3, Greg Chalmers, .790. 4, Sam Burns, .780. 5, Daniel Summerhays, .710. 6, Webb Simpson, .646. 7, Justin Rose, .626. 8, Peter Malnati, .623. 9, Alex Noren, .607. 10, Beau Hossler, .602.
Birdie Average
1, Dustin Johnson, 4.70. 2, Jon Rahm, 4.59. 3, Phil Mickelson, 4.46. 4, Justin Rose, 4.44. 5, Justin Thomas, 4.26. 6, Brooks Koepka, 4.21. 7, Jason Day, 4.20. 8, Tommy Fleetwood, 4.19. 9, Pat Perez, 4.14. 10, Jordan Spieth, 4.13.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Dustin Johnson, 64.3. 2, Justin Thomas, 74.6. 3, Conrad Shindler, 85.1. 4, Keegan Bradley, 87.6. 5, Sam Burns, 90.0. 6, Rafa Cabrera Bello, 92.0. 7, Tommy Fleetwood, 94.5. 8, Tony Finau, 95.1. 9 (tie), Stewart Cink and Hideki Matsuyama, 99.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Ben Crane, 65.31%. 2, Jason Day, 63.44%. 3 (tie), Padraig Harrington and Whee Kim, 62.50%. 5, Louis Oosthuizen, 62.16%. 6, Zac Blair, 61.90%. 7, Phil Mickelson, 61.61%. 8, Matt Kuchar, 61.34%. 9, Webb Simpson, 60.95%. 10, Seamus Power, 60.66%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Dustin Johnson, 255. 2, Justin Thomas, 259. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 263. 4, Justin Rose, 300. 5, Rickie Fowler, 311. 6, Jon Rahm, 387. 7, Paul Casey, 395. 8, Rory McIlroy, 417. 9, Jason Day, 422. 10, Jordan Spieth, 424.
Champions
Through July 29
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Jerry Kelly, (15), $1,542,509. 2, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (14), $1,485,013. 3, David Toms, (15), $1,412,767. 4, Bernhard Langer, (15), $1,328,029. 5, Scott McCarron, (16), $1,201,770. 6, Paul Broadhurst, (15), $1,100,736. 7, Vijay Singh, (12), $1,077,200. 8, Tim Petrovic, (13), $933,313. 9, Steve Stricker, (6), $926,235. 10, Joe Durant, (15), $811,198.
Scoring Average (Actual)
1, Jerry Kelly, 68.98. 2, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 69.20. 3, Bernhard Langer, 69.49. 4, Scott McCarron, 69.53. 5, David Toms, 69.54. 6, Vijay Singh, 69.76. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 69.78. 8 (tie), Tim Petrovic and Brandt Jobe, 69.95. 10, Joe Durant, 70.00.
Driving Distance
1, Kenny Perry, 300.8. 2, Brandt Jobe, 297.1. 3, Scott Parel, 294.8. 4, Wes Short, Jr., 294.0. 5, John Daly, 293.8. 6, Scott McCarron, 293.6. 7, Ken Tanigawa, 293.2. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 291.5. 9, Vijay Singh, 290.7. 10, Doug Garwood, 289.4.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Fred Funk, 82.91%. 2, Bart Bryant, 80.43%. 3 (tie), Tom Lehman and Jerry Kelly, 78.47%. 5, Scott Dunlap, 77.73%. 6, Gene Sauers, 77.62%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 77.43%. 8, Olin Browne, 76.99%. 9, Paul Goydos, 76.95%. 10, Kirk Triplett, 76.79%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Kevin Sutherland, 78.22%. 2, Vijay Singh, 77.78%. 3, Kenny Perry, 77.50%. 4, Tom Lehman, 77.16%. 5, Gene Sauers, 76.11%. 6, Bernhard Langer, 75.88%. 7, Bart Bryant, 75.74%. 8, Jeff Sluman, 75.50%. 9, Jerry Kelly, 75.23%. 10, Scott Dunlap, 74.62%.
Total Driving
1, Bernhard Langer, 25. 2, Scott McCarron, 29. 3, Jerry Kelly, 30. 4, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 37. 5, Tom Lehman, 38. 6 (tie), Kenny Perry and Doug Garwood, 39. 8, Joe Durant, 41. 9, Scott Dunlap, 42. 10, Kirk Triplett, 43.
Putting Average
1, Todd Hamilton, 1.714. 2, Jerry Kelly, 1.725. 3, Joe Durant, 1.729. 4, Glen Day, 1.735. 5, Tim Petrovic, 1.736. 6 (tie), David Toms, Brandt Jobe and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 1.739. 9, Wes Short, Jr., 1.740. 10, Paul Goydos, 1.743.
Birdie Average
1, Bernhard Langer, 4.13. 2, Brandt Jobe, 4.07. 3, Scott McCarron, 4.06. 4, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 4.05. 5, Jerry Kelly, 4.04. 6, Scott Parel, 3.98. 7, John Daly, 3.96. 8, Bart Bryant, 3.94. 9, Tom Pernice Jr., 3.91. 10, Tim Petrovic, 3.86.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Lee Janzen, 114.0. 2, Wes Short, Jr., 120.0. 3 (tie), Tommy Armour III and Vijay Singh, 122.4. 5, Carlos Franco, 123.0. 6, Fran Quinn, 129.6. 7 (tie), Bernhard Langer, Tommy Tolles and Scott McCarron, 135.0. 10, Rocco Mediate, 136.8.
Sand Save Percentage
1, David Toms, 66.67%. 2, Fred Funk, 63.64%. 3, Lee Janzen, 62.79%. 4, Paul Broadhurst, 61.40%. 5, Tim Petrovic, 58.97%. 6, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.93%. 7, Jesper Parnevik, 57.69%. 8, Mike Goodes, 57.14%. 9 (tie), Marco Dawson and Kent Jones, 55.56%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Scott McCarron, 92. 2, Jerry Kelly, 96. 3, Bernhard Langer, 99. 4 (tie), Joe Durant and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 110. 6, Brandt Jobe, 135. 7, David Toms, 153. 8, Wes Short, Jr., 171. 9 (tie), Rocco Mediate and Kevin Sutherland, 182.
