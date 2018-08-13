TOUR STATISTICS
Through Aug. 12
FedExCup Season Points
1, Dustin Johnson, 2,717.060. 2, Justin Thomas, 2,634.393. 3, Brooks Koepka, 2,012.053. 4, Justin Rose, 1,991.251. 5, Bubba Watson, 1,878.510. 6, Jason Day, 1,770.948. 7, Francesco Molinari, 1,681.795. 8, Bryson DeChambeau, 1,616.944. 9, Patrick Reed, 1,555.327. 10, Phil Mickelson, 1,546.404.
Scoring Average
1, Dustin Johnson, 68.597. 2, Justin Rose, 69.020. 3, Justin Thomas, 69.116. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.351. 5, Brooks Koepka, 69.359. 6, Webb Simpson, 69.368. 7, Jason Day, 69.400. 8, Tiger Woods, 69.438. 9, Rory McIlroy, 69.446. 10, Henrik Stenson, 69.502.
Driving Distance
1, Rory McIlroy, 320.5. 2, Trey Mullinax, 319.7. 3, Tony Finau, 316.9. 4, Luke List, 316.3. 5 (tie), Dustin Johnson and Tom Lovelady, 315.4. 7, Bubba Watson, 314.6. 8, Gary Woodland, 314.3. 9, Justin Thomas, 314.0. 10, Brooks Koepka, 313.1.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Ken Duke, 77.76%. 2, Henrik Stenson, 74.38%. 3, Ryan Armour, 72.94%. 4, Ryan Moore, 71.70%. 5, Kyle Stanley, 71.15%. 6, Brian Stuard, 70.94%. 7, Chez Reavie, 70.82%. 8, K.J. Choi, 70.81%. 9, Russell Henley, 69.87%. 10, Emiliano Grillo, 69.74%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Henrik Stenson, 72.92%. 2, Joaquin Niemann, 72.36%. 3, Kevin Streelman, 72.09%. 4, Sam Ryder, 72.07%. 5, Gary Woodland, 71.21%. 6, Jon Rahm, 71.11%. 7, Kyle Stanley, 70.87%. 8, Adam Scott, 70.75%. 9, Andrew Putnam, 70.56%. 10, J.J. Henry, 70.55%.
Total Driving
1, Keegan Bradley, 68. 2, Joaquin Niemann, 70. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 82. 4, Bronson Burgoon, 83. 5, Gary Woodland, 89. 6, Kyle Stanley, 100. 7, Justin Rose, 101. 8, J.J. Spaun, 103. 9, Hudson Swafford, 104. 10, Sam Ryder, 112.
SG: Putting
1, Jason Day, .976. 2, Phil Mickelson, .853. 3, Greg Chalmers, .790. 4, Daniel Summerhays, .710. 5, Alex Noren, .687. 6, Justin Rose, .678. 7, Beau Hossler, .660. 8, Emiliano Grillo, .655. 9, Kevin Kisner, .633. 10, Peter Malnati, .623.
Birdie Average
1, Dustin Johnson, 4.67. 2, Joaquin Niemann, 4.53. 3, Jon Rahm, 4.48. 4, Justin Rose, 4.46. 5, Brooks Koepka, 4.37. 6, Phil Mickelson, 4.34. 7, Justin Thomas, 4.32. 8, Jason Day, 4.22. 9, Tommy Fleetwood, 4.18. 10, Chesson Hadley, 4.08.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Dustin Johnson, 74.6. 2, Justin Thomas, 84.9. 3 (tie), Hideki Matsuyama and Conrad Shindler, 85.1. 5, Rafa Cabrera Bello, 88.4. 6, Keegan Bradley, 92.4. 7, Tony Finau, 98.4. 8, Webb Simpson, 99.7. 9, Stewart Cink, 104.1. 10, Matt Every, 109.5.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Ben Crane, 65.31%. 2, Jason Day, 65.09%. 3, Kevin Na, 62.90%. 4, Louis Oosthuizen, 62.82%. 5, Whee Kim, 62.59%. 6, Webb Simpson, 62.50%. 7, Justin Rose, 61.96%. 8, Zac Blair, 61.90%. 9, Padraig Harrington, 61.84%. 10, Seamus Power, 60.66%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Dustin Johnson, 229. 2, Justin Thomas, 237. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 281. 4, Rickie Fowler, 292. 5, Justin Rose, 304. 6, Joaquin Niemann, 343. 7, Patrick Cantlay, 369. 8, Jon Rahm, 394. 9, Jordan Spieth, 400. 10, Jason Day, 424.
Champions
Through Aug. 5
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Jerry Kelly, (15), $1,542,509. 2, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (14), $1,485,013. 3, David Toms, (15), $1,412,767. 4, Bernhard Langer, (15), $1,328,029. 5, Scott McCarron, (16), $1,201,770. 6, Paul Broadhurst, (15), $1,100,736. 7, Vijay Singh, (12), $1,077,200. 8, Tim Petrovic, (14), $997,713. 9, Steve Stricker, (6), $926,235. 10, Joe Durant, (16), $875,598.
Scoring Average (Actual)
1, Jerry Kelly, 68.98. 2, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 69.20. 3, Bernhard Langer, 69.49. 4, Scott McCarron, 69.53. 5, David Toms, 69.54. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 69.65. 7, Vijay Singh, 69.76. 8, Tim Petrovic, 69.80. 9, Kenny Perry, 69.81. 10, Joe Durant, 69.86.
Driving Distance
1, Kenny Perry, 301.1. 2, Brandt Jobe, 297.1. 3, John Daly, 296.1. 4, Scott Parel, 295.9. 5, Wes Short, Jr., 294.1. 6, Ken Tanigawa, 294.0. 7, Scott McCarron, 293.6. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 291.9. 9, Vijay Singh, 290.7. 10, Woody Austin, 289.6.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Bart Bryant, 81.36%. 2, Scott Dunlap, 78.70%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 78.47%. 4, Gene Sauers, 78.19%. 5, Olin Browne, 78.14%. 6, Tom Lehman, 78.11%. 7, Paul Goydos, 77.95%. 8, Kirk Triplett, 77.55%. 9, Bernhard Langer, 77.43%. 10, Joe Durant, 76.94%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Kevin Sutherland, 79.00%. 2, Tom Lehman, 78.35%. 3, Kenny Perry, 78.02%. 4, Vijay Singh, 77.78%. 5, Bart Bryant, 76.26%. 6, Gene Sauers, 76.10%. 7, Jeff Sluman, 76.06%. 8, Bernhard Langer, 75.88%. 9, Jerry Kelly, 75.23%. 10, Joe Durant, 74.87%.
Total Driving
1, Kenny Perry, 24. 2, Bernhard Langer, 28. 3, Jerry Kelly, 33. 4, Joe Durant, 36. 5, Scott McCarron, 37. 6 (tie), Tom Lehman and Scott Dunlap, 40. 8, Kirk Triplett, 41. 9, Doug Garwood, 43. 10, 2 tied with Bart Bryant, 44.
Putting Average
1, Jerry Kelly, 1.725. 2, Todd Hamilton, 1.726. 3, Glen Day, 1.727. 4, Joe Durant, 1.728. 5, Wes Short, Jr., 1.729. 6 (tie), David Toms, Brandt Jobe and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 1.739. 9, Tim Petrovic, 1.740. 10, Scott Parel, 1.746.
Birdie Average
1, Bernhard Langer, 4.13. 2, John Daly, 4.10. 3, Wes Short, Jr., 4.09. 4, Brandt Jobe, 4.07. 5, Scott McCarron, 4.06. 6, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 4.05. 7, Jerry Kelly, 4.04. 8 (tie), Bart Bryant and Scott Parel, 4.00. 10, Tom Pernice Jr., 3.98.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Kenny Perry, 81.0. 2, Lee Janzen, 105.4. 3 (tie), Vijay Singh and Ken Tanigawa, 122.4. 5, Rocco Mediate, 123.0. 6, Wes Short, Jr., 129.0. 7, John Daly, 130.5. 8, Carlos Franco, 132.0. 9, Tommy Armour III, 133.2. 10, Bernhard Langer, 135.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, David Toms, 66.67%. 2, Tim Petrovic, 61.90%. 3, Lee Janzen, 61.70%. 4, Paul Broadhurst, 61.40%. 5, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.62%. 6, Jesper Parnevik, 57.69%. 7, Mike Goodes, 56.76%. 8, Scott Verplank, 56.10%. 9 (tie), Marco Dawson and Kent Jones, 55.56%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Jerry Kelly, 100. 2, Joe Durant, 101. 3, Bernhard Langer, 106. 4, Scott McCarron, 111. 5, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 122. 6, Kenny Perry, 143. 7, Wes Short, Jr., 147. 8, Brandt Jobe, 151. 9, David Toms, 159. 10, Lee Janzen, 176.
LPGA
Scoring
1, Ariya Jutanugarn, 69.44. 2, Jin Young Ko, 69.694. 3, Minjee Lee, 69.727. 4, Jessica Korda, 69.783. 5, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.984. 6, In Gee Chun, 70.0. 7, Amy Yang, 70.022. 8, Lexi Thompson, 70.041. 9, Moriya Jutanugarn, 70.068. 10, So Yeon Ryu, 70.131.
Driving Distance
1, Yani Tseng, 275.8 2, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, 275.1 3, Lexi Thompson, 274.0 4, Emily Tubert, 273.1 5, Angel Yin, 272.2 6, Sung Hyun Park, 271.6 7, Madelene Sagstrom, 270.2 8, Brooke M. Henderson, 270.0 9, Brittany Lincicome, 269.6 10, Jessica Korda, 269.6.
Greens in Regulation
1, Jin Young Ko, .778. 2, Lexi Thompson, .753. 3, Brooke M. Henderson, .749. 4, Shanshan Feng, .743. 5, Chella Choi, .743. 6, Charley Hull, .741. 7, Austin Ernst, .741. 8, Anna Nordqvist, .740. 9, Minjee Lee, .739. 10, Amy Olson, .738.
Putts per GIR
1, Ariya Jutanugarn, 1.72. 2, Inbee Park, 1.75. 3, Moriya Jutanugarn, 1.75. 4, Jessica Korda, 1.75. 5, Sei Young Kim, 1.76. 6, In Gee Chun, 1.76. 7, Sakura Yokomine, 1.76. 8, So Yeon Ryu, 1.76. 9, Nasa Hataoka, 1.76. 10, Bronte Law, 1.76.
Birdies
1, Ariya Jutanugarn, 327. 2, Moriya Jutanugarn, 283. 3, Sei Young Kim, 280. 4, Charley Hull, 276. 5, Minjee Lee, 264. 6, Brooke M. Henderson, 260. 7, Carlota Ciganda, 257. 8, So Yeon Ryu, 247. 9, Jin Young Ko, 243. 10, Austin Ernst, 229.
Eagles
1, Lexi Thompson, 12. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, 11. 3 (tie), Moriya Jutanugarn and Emily Pedersen, 10. 5, Jessica Korda, 9. 6, Peiyun Chien, 8. 7 (tie), 7 tied with 7.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Karrie Webb, .636. 2, Shanshan Feng, .627. 3, Georgia Hall, .621. 4, Minjee Lee, .606. 5, Jacqui Concolino, .600. 6, Nasa Hataoka, .597. 7, Amy Yang, .596. 8, Lydia Ko, .587. 9, Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, .585. 10 (tie), Wei-Ling Hsu, and Simin Feng, .583.
Rounds Under Par
1, Inbee Park, .744. 2, Carlota Ciganda, .742. 3, Charley Hull, .734. 4, Minjee Lee, .727. 5, Shanshan Feng, .725. 6, Jessica Korda, .717. 7, Ariya Jutanugarn, .707. 8, Lexi Thompson, .694. 9, Jin Young Ko, .694. 10, Lydia Ko, .688.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.