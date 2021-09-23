Golf: Sport's biggest secret: Names in the envelopes at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN — Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington still haven’t faced the toughest part of being Ryder Cup captains, a decision they can only hope never gets revealed.

Whose name goes in the envelope?

It might be the biggest secret in sports, often overlooked because the envelope has been unsealed only twice, most recently 28 years ago.

At some point Saturday evening as the captains are filling out their lineups for the final session of singles matches, they are required to put one name in the envelope. That player would sit out and be given a half-point if someone on the other team can’t play because of injury.

“The most uncomfortable thing I ever had to do,” said Curtis Strange, the U.S. captain at The Belfry in 2002.

It’s even more complicated this year because of COVID-19. Along with submitting one player in case of injury, three more names go into a second envelope in case players have to withdraw from the final session due to a positive coronavirus test.

Stricker has played on three Ryder Cup teams and was an assistant captain three times. Even as an assistant to Tom Watson, Davis Love III and Jim Furyk, he never knew whose name went into the envelope. And he’s not sure what he’ll do on Saturday.