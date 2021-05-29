Golf: Spieth getting comfortable at Colonial

Jordan Spieth has started playing well again just about everywhere he goes. He has always felt comfortable close to home at Colonial, where he is in the lead.
PGA champion Phil Mickelson was headed home to California after he bogeyed two of his last three holes on Friday, missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge by one stroke.
Spieth was bogey-free again, with a 4-under 66 to take the lead after the second round at 11-under 129 at Hogan's Alley. The Dallas native was one shot ahead of Jason Kokrak, who had his second consecutive round of 65.
Mickelson, who turns 51 on June 16, became the oldest winner of a golf major at the PGA Championship last weekend. But Lefty finished 2 over at Colonial after his second-round 69, which included three birdies in a four-hole stretch to end his front nine.
Sergio Garcia (69), the first-round co-leader with Spieth whose first PGA Tour win came at Colonial 20 years ago, was tied for third at 8 under with Sebastian Munoz and Patton Kizzire, who both shot 65 Friday.
Kokrak, Garcia and Munoz were in the morning wave of players who all finished before a weather delay of 2 hours and 26 minutes during the afternoon.
The low round of the day was a season-best 62 by Charlie Hoffman, who overcame an early bogey at No. 3, when his approach missed the green after a drive into the rough. He had four consecutive birdies, at Nos. 14-17, before a par-saver with a chip to 2 feet at No. 18.
Hoffman, who had an opening 71, was tied for sixth at 7-under 133.
PGA CHAMPIONS: Mike Weir opened a four-stroke lead on Friday in the Senior PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a 5-under 65 on a tough Southern Hills layout that baffled most of the players.
That moved the Canadian to 7 under through 36 holes, with Steve Stricker (68), Rocco Mediate (69) and John Riegger at 3 under. Riegger had three holes left when play was called because of darkness at 8:31 p.m. Weir completed his round just minutes earlier.
Stricker began and ended a long day with consecutive bogeys, but still managed to walk off the course with what was then a share of the lead at 3 under. He had 11 holes to complete from his first round and quickly went back out for the second round in windier but drier conditions.
Apparently the disappointing start and finish made it hard to remember all that transpired in between. Asked what club and distance he had on 10 when he holed out from the fairway for an eagle that took him to 5 under, he had a blank look and had to be reminded by the moderator that he made an eagle there.
"Oh. Forgot I did that," Stricker said. "I had like 107 yards, I think to the hole and right in between clubs, so I just took a wedge and just tried to skip it up the hill there a little bit. And that's just a bonus, you don't expect to do anything like that. But it was a nice shot and got me going."
Mediate also made an eagle from the fairway, hitting a 9-iron from 138 yards into the cup on his third shot on the par-5 fifth hole to move from 2 over back to even par. He then added birdies on Nos. 7 and 8 to play his last five in 4 under.
Stricker’s group included South Africans Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, who won the 2001 U.S. Open at Southern Hills. It drew a large share of the estimated crowd of 8,000 attending on a sunny day with temperatures in the low 70s and a light northerly breeze.
LPGA: Danielle Kang won the friendly showdown with Lizette Salas 4 and 3 on Friday for a quarterfinal Match Play spot at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas.
An ambassador for course owner MGM Resorts, Kang won the opening hole with a par, took Nos. 6 and 7 with birdies and No. 8 with a par for a 4-up lead. Salas won 10 and 11 with pars, Kang took 12 with a birdie and ended it with a par on 14.
Kang will face Bronte Law, a 6 and 5 winner over Annie Park.
Second-ranked Inbee Park, also an area resident, beat Gaby Lopez 2 and 1 to set up a match with Sophia Popov. Popov routed Sung Hyun Park 6 and 5.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko and No. 3 Sei Young Kim dropped out in playoffs.
Anna Nordqvist beat Ko 5 and 4 to force a playoff with Ko that the Swede won on the first hole. Kim edged Brittany Altomare 2 and 1 to force a playoff with the American, then fell on the second hole.
ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit beat Stacy Lewis 5 and 4 to advance. After Lewis birdied the ninth to pull within a hole, Tavatanakit won four of the next five to end the match.
Ariya Jutanugarn beat Sarah Schmelzel on the first hole of a playoff after tying Carlota Ciganda.
EUROPEAN TOUR: Bernd Wiesberger will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Made in HimmerLand event as he seeks to defend the title in Denmark.
The Austrian golfer shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday to reach 14 under overall. Sweden’s Alexander Björk is in second place.