Brandt Snedeker birdied the final three holes Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour's season-opening Safeway Open at Napa, Calif.
Snedeker finished with a 3-under 69 in windy conditions to get to 16-under 200 on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.
"I'm really proud of the way I stepped up there and hit some quality shots when I needed to," Sneaker said. "I made some birdies and gave me a little bit of cushion for tomorrow, which will be really important because tomorrow's supposed to be tougher than today, so every shot is really important coming down the stretch."
He won the Wyndham Championship in August, opening with a 59 en route to his ninth PGA Tour title.
"It was a tough day, the wind kicked up the last 12 or 13 holes," Snedeker said. "I just did a great job of staying patient knowing the last three holes were birdies holes."
Kevin Tway was second after a 68.
"It was a tough day, the wind picked up," said Tway, who had a bogey-free round with four birdies. "I kept the ball in play nicely. I made a nice save on 14 and that was my only real bad shot."
Sungjae Im (69) was 12 under, and Bill Haas (67) followed at 11 under.
"I hit some nice quality shots coming down the stretch with the two par 5s," Haas said. "I saw it (the wind) is to supposed to blow, and be even more difficult than today. But I am very pleased with mike back nine; I hit some nice shots."
Phil Mickelson, tied for second entering the round, had a 74 to drop into a tie for 15th at 8 under.
Fred Couples also was 8 under after a 70 in his final regular PGA Tour start. The 59-year-old Hall of Famer played the first two rounds with Snedeker, shooting a 65 on Friday.
"I played pretty well," said Couples, who eagled the ninth hole. "On the front, there were a couple of birdie opportunities, but when I made the turn, the wind started to pick up and I hit a couple of good shots on 10 and 11."
UL INTERNATIONAL: Strong winds and heavy rain from Typhoon Kong-rey hit the Korean peninsula on Saturday, ensuring that there would be no play on day three of the eight-nation UL International Crown event in the city of Incheon, 25 miles west of Seoul.
The defending champion United States led Pool B at the end of the second round with six points. Sweden is next with four points while Japan and Thailand have three each.
After three rounds of fourballs, the top two teams from each pool and one wild-card team will advance to the singles event. The team collecting the most points over the four days wins the title. Teams get two points for a win and one if the match is halved.
Organizers attempted to play two rounds on Friday only for inclement conditions to intervene in the early evening to end the third round with the United States up in one fourball against Japan and down in the other.
Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda walked off the course after the 12th, 1-down against Nasa Hataoka and Ayako Uehara. Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson were 1-up after the 11th against Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa.
Sweden and Thailand each led one match in their encounter.
England leads Pool A with seven points, one ahead of top-seeded South Korea.
The two teams faced each other in the third round, each leading one match when play was halted. Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff were 1-up against In Gee Chun and So Yeon Ryu after the sixth, while Sung Hyun Park and I.K. Kim were 4-up after the eighth against Charley Hull and Georgia Hall.
Australia, with three points, was leading eighth-seeded Taiwan in both matches.
Round three is expected to resume on Sunday morning, weather permitting.
