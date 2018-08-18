Brandt Snedeker is bracing for a long last day at the Wyndham Championship at Greensboro, N.C.
Snedeker held a three-stroke lead Saturday when the third round was suspended because of severe weather. He was 16 under for the tournament with 11 holes left in the round at the final event of the PGA Tour’s regular season — and is preparing for the grind of playing 29 holes.
Snedeker says he’s had a few 36-hole days on tour and hopes his adrenalin takes over when he plays the back nine for the final time.
“I’ve got to be really smart about making sure I’m staying hydrated and more than anything else, making sure I don’t have any mental lapses,” Snedeker said. “Kind of the hardest (thing) to do when it’s hot, humid, you’re out there all day. The physical side, we’re used to. Just, you mentally get fatigued and fried make some mistakes. The key for tomorrow — make sure I don’t do that.”
Brian Gay was 13 under through 12 holes, and Trey Mullinax, Keith Mitchell, C.T. Pan and D.A. Points were another stroke back at varying stages of their rounds.
Thirty players were still on the course when play was halted during the mid-afternoon with thunder booming and a threat of lightning.
After a 3-hour, 23-minute delay, organizers chose to hold things up overnight and resume the round at 8 a.m. Sunday. They said they expect the final round to begin in the late morning, grouping the players in threesomes starting from both the first and 10th tees.
When the tournament restarts, Snedeker — who opened with a 59 to become the first tour player this year and just the 10th ever to break 60 — will look to keep himself in position to contend for his ninth victory on tour and his first since the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open.
He said his target final score is 22 under — Henrik Stenson’s tournament-record score from last year — because “I think it’s hard for other guys to get there.”
Snedeker, the 2012 FedEx Cup champion, won the tournament in 2007, the year before it moved across town to par-70 Sedgefield Country Club.
Snedeker’s final 11 holes of the round could wind up being telling: In seven of the 10 previous years since the tournament’s move to this course, the third-round leader or co-leader has gone on to win.
And every leader who finished the third round here at 16 under or better has wound up winning, including Stenson (16 under) last year and Si Woo Kim (18 under) in 2016.
“I’ll kind of do what I have to do to finish the third round, reassess what’s going on, where I am in relation to everybody else and what may be happening, and then kind of go to my fourth round with a new strategy,” Snedeker said.
Snedeker started the day off strong, rolling in a 60-foot chip for birdie on the par-4 second hole, then pushed his lead to three strokes with a birdie on No. 5 that moved him to 16 under. But after he sank a short par putt on the seventh, thunder boomed and the horn sounded to stop play.
Gay was 12 holes into a second consecutive strong round when the delay struck. After shooting a 63 in the second round, he had four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole. He placed his 200-yard second shot 10 feet from the flagstick and sank the putt.
His Sunday will start in the intermediate rough on the 13th, some 130 yards from the flagstick.
“It will be a short night and back out early,” Gay said.
LPGA: At Indianapolis, Lizette Salas shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-shot lead over Sung Hyun Park and Amy Yang after the third round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship.
The 29-year-old former Southern California player hasn’t won on the LPGA Tour since 2014. She took the lead with a birdie on the par-4, 16th — after Park hit her approach into the water en route to a double bogey.
Salas was at 21-under 195 at Brickyard Crossing. She matched the course record Thursday with a 62 and shot 69 in the second round.
Park, the two-time major winner from South Korea, was flirting with a 54-hole scoring record before the miscue. Park had a 66 as she chases her third win this season and tries to reclaim the world’s No. 1 ranking.
Yang shot 65. Defending champ Lexi Thompson was five shots back after playing 27 holes in 10 under Saturday, posting rounds of 68 and 64.
CHAMPIONS: At Endicott, N.Y., Michael Bradley shot a 4-under 68 to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.
The 52-year-old Bradley had five birdies and a bogey in the rain-delayed round to reach 11-under 133 at En-Joie Golf Club. A four-time winner on the PGA Tour, he’s seeking his first victory on the 50-and-over tour.
Bart Bryant and Marco Dawson were tied for second. Bryant, the 2013 winner at En-Joie for his lone Champions title, had a 67. Dawson shot 70.
Wes Short Jr. (65), Clark Dennis (70) and Tom Gillis (69) were 9 under, and Kenny Perry (69) was 7 under with first-round leader Doug Garwood (73), Mark Calcavecchia (69), Woody Austin (71), Jerry Haas (68) and Scott Parel (68). Perry won the 3M Championship two weeks ago in Minnesota.
Bernard Langer, the 2014 winner, was 5 under after a 69. Defending champion Scott McCarron had a 71 to get to 1 under. John Daly, the winner of the PGA Tour’s 1992 B.C. Open at En-Joie, was 6 over after rounds of 73 and 77.
