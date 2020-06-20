Golf: Simpson takes 2nd round lead at RBC

"It's very satisfying knowing I'm not near as long as some of these guys and I'm able to kind of use my skills of distance control and shot shape to pick me back up when I'm 40 yards or 30 yards behind these guys," Simpson said. "I would like to hit it further. I set out on a journey three years ago to get stronger, hit it further, but do it a lot slower than Bryson. But he's made it look easy and seamless."

Simpson was at 12-under 130, and scoring remained bunched. Thunderstorms that rolled through the island and halted play for two hours only gave players more time to talk about Watney and the ramifications. McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, who is on the PGA Tour policy board, said a positive test was bound to happen as the tour returns from a three-month shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The whole plan put in place was not if, but when somebody tests positive, what's the protocol, and what are the next steps," Spieth said. "So I feel confident, just in being on those phone calls, in what the PGA TOUR's going to do going forward here, and hopefully contact tracing doesn't lead to anybody else testing positive within the bubble."