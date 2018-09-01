The putt is one that Webb Simpson never practices enough. He wasn't sure it even required his putter.
He worked it to perfection.
From just over 70 feet away off the green on the par-5 18th, Simpson rolled in the eagle putt for an 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead Saturday at the halfway point of the Dell Technologies Championship.
"You just kind of laugh at those because you're not trying to make them, you're just trying to get them close," Simpson said. "The grass around the greens is firm enough to where the ball runs pretty smoothly. I didn't like my lie to chip it. I decided to putt it, and it came off really nice, just how I wanted it."
A gorgeous Saturday in New England allowed for low scoring at the TPC Boston.
Tyrrell Hatton of England had eight birdies with his store-bought putter for a 63 and was one shot behind, along with Justin Rose (67). Tommy Fleetwood made it a trio of Englishman near the top with his 65, leaving him three shots behind.
Tiger Woods got into the act, too.
Woods only once came close to bogey, making a 12-foot par putt on the par-3 11th hole, and gave himself ample opportunities in his round of 66. It was an important day to move forward with conditions ripe for scoring, though he still was seven shots behind Simpson.
Simpson was at 11-under 131, worth little more than pole position going into the final two days before the Labor Day finish.
Ten players were assured of their season ending by missing the cut, meaning they will not finish among the top 70 to advance to the third event in the FedEx Cup playoffs next week outside Philadelphia.
Simpson, who won The Players Championship in a landslide in May, is at No. 9 and already assured of being among the top 30 in the Tour Championship.
Jordan Spieth showed signs of getting on track, despite opening with two straight bogeys. He ran off four birdies in a five-hole stretch after making the turn, and saved par from a bunker on the other, and had a 67 to be in the large group at five shots behind.
Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, missed several birdie chances and shot 69. He was six behind.
Abraham Ancer of Mexico was poised to get within one shot until he chipped across the 18th green and into a bunker, and then missed a 4-foot par putt and had to settle for a 69 that left him three shots off the lead, along with Cameron Smith of Australia (66).
Tony Finau had five birdies over his last eight holes for a 68, which might help his cause involving another cup — the Ryder Cup. U.S. captain Jim Furyk makes three of his four wild-card picks on Tuesday, and Finau entered the equation with a runner-up finish last week.
Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain didn't hurt his chances, either. The four European selections are Wednesday. Cabrera Bello chose to play in the FedEx Cup playoff event at the TPC Boston instead of going to Denmark with one last chance to qualify. He had another 68 and was at 6 under, which is sure to get the attention of European captain Thomas Bjorn.
CHAMPIONS: Joe Durant eagled the par-5 18th for a 7-under 63 and a one-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez in the Shaw Charity Classic at Calgary, Alberta.
Durant birdied the first four holes on the back nine and bogeyed the par-4 15th before pulling ahead with the closing eagle. The four-time PGA Tour champion won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February for his third senior title.
Durant had an 11-under 129 total.
Jimenez birdied the final two holes for a 66. The Spaniard has six victories on the 50-and-over tour, winning major titles this year in the Regions Tradition and Senior British Open. He finished second behind Scott McCarron last year at Canyon Meadows.
Kirk Triplett, tied for the first-round lead with Jimenez after a 64, had a 67 to drop two strokes back at 9 under. McCarron was fourth at 8 under after a 65.
LPGA: Georgia Hall pulled away from Minjee Lee late in the third round to take a two-stroke lead in the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon.
The Women's British Open winner four weeks ago for her first LPGA Tour title, Hall shot a 3-under 69. She birdied the par-3 16th and par-4 17th and made a 6-foot par save on the par-4 18th at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater.
The 22-year-old Englishwoman had an 18-uner 198 total. She opened with a 66 and shot 63 on Friday.
Lee had a 68. The Australian lost a share of the lead with a bogey on 17. Marina Alex was third at 12 under, shooting her second 71 after opening with a 62. Brittany Marchand (70) and Ayako Uehara (70) were 10 under.
Brooke Henderson had a 74 to fall into a tie for sixth at 7 under. The Canadian star, the 2015 and 2016 winner at Columbia Edgewater, won the CP Women's Open last week on home soil in Saskatchewan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.