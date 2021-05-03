Golf: Shawhan wins CCIW individual title

Case High School graduate Zachary Shawhan etched himself in the Carthage College men’s golf history books on Saturday.
Playing in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Championship at the Weibring Golf Club in Normal, Ill., Shawhan became the 12th Carthage player to win the individual title with a two-day total of 6-over-par 219.
The individual win was the first of the year for Shawhan, who had a 3-over-par 145 through two rounds, followed by a 3-over-ar 74 in the third round to finish five strokes ahead of the second-place finisher.
Shawhan is the first meet medalist since Matt Meneghetti earned the crown in 2018.
“Zach had an amazing tournament from start to finish,” Carthage coach Brandy Johnston said. “He kept his cool through the ups and downs of his round (Saturday), and it was just really fun to watch. Zach has been in the position to win a couple of times this year and came up short, but I think he put those experiences to good use (Saturday).
“I’m just really happy and excited for him. His hard work paid off.”
Finishing behind Shawhan for the Firebirds were Tyler Muschewske, tied for 10th with a 232; Alex Green, tied for 12th with a 233; Austin Young, 23rd with a 242; and Kevin Healy, tied for 25th with a 246.
Carthage was third in the overall team standings with a three-round total of 922. Illinois Wesleyan won the team title with an 894, while Millikin was second with a 920.
PGA Sam Burns figured all those close calls would eventually teach him how to win on the PGA Tour.
Twice this season, he had the 54-hole lead and failed to convert. Six other times, he was atop the leaderboard at the end of a round, just never the round that mattered — Sunday.
That changed, finally, at the Valspar Championship. And the lesson was not what he expected.
“I always felt that you had to play perfect golf to win,” Burns said after a 3-under 68 for a three-shot victory. “I always felt that you had to play your absolute best on a Sunday to win. And after those experiences I realized that it’s not the case. I was trying to do too much.”
He did just enough, and got some help from Keegan Bradley.
Tied for the lead with six holes to play, Bradley hit 8-iron short and into the water for a double bogey on the par-3 13th hole, and Burns put him away with two big birdies and a celebration he had reason to feel was a long time coming.
Burns was all smiles coming up the 18th hole with a four-shot lead, and he was fighting back tears when his wife, parents and other family spilled onto the green after he won.
The victory moves him to No. 44 in the world and all assures the 24-year-old from Louisiana a spot in the U.S. Open, along with his first trip to the Masters next spring.
Cameron Tringale was lurking but never seriously challenged. He shot 68 and shared third with Viktor Hovland, whose had a 65 but started too far back at the start of the day. Abraham Ancer (69) finished fifth.
PGA Champions Former Masters champion Mike Weir won his first PGA Tour Champions event when he held steady with pars down the stretch for a 4-under 68 and let John Daly made the last mistake in the Insperity Invitational in Texas.
Weir and Daly were tied going down the stretch at The Woodlands, which was reduced to 36 holes because of heavy rain earlier in the week.
Daly, playing in the group ahead of Weir, was posing over his 9-iron over the water to the 18th green when it came up a fraction short and splashed next to the bulkhead. He made double bogey for a 69 and had to settle for being a runner-up.
Weir, who missed birdie chances inside 10 feet on the 16th and 17th holes, watched it all unfold and knew what he had to do. He fired his approach to about 15 feet behind the hole, and pumped his fist as he walked toward the green. He wound up winning by two shots.
European Tour Dean Burmester of South Africa ended four years without a victory by closing with a 9-under 62 to win the Tenerife Open in Spain by five shots Sunday.