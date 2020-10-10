Golf: Sei Young Kim up by 2 shots after 3 rounds at Women's PGA

Sei Young Kim had another excellent outing at KPMG Women's PGA Championship, shooting a 3-under 67 Saturday to hold the lead after three rounds at Aronimink at Newtown Square, Pa.
The South Korean sits at 7-under 203, two strokes ahead of Brooke Henderson and Anna Nordqvist as she tries for her first career major championship. A 10-time LPGA Tour winner, Kim was runner-up at the 2015 KPMG Women's PGA Championship and tied for second at the Evian Championship in 2018.
The last four winners of the tournament either led or co-led after 36 holes, and Kim played like a golfer poised to make it five.
Henderson, who won the 2016 Women's PGA Championship, tied her career-best 18-hole score at a major championship with a 65 to stay within striking distance. Henderson had five birdies for a bogey-free round.
Nordqvist shot a 68 as she tries to win her third major championship.
Inbee Park is three strokes behind the leader and Bianca Pagdanganan shot a 65 for the second straight day to rally her way into fifth at 3 under. Pagdanganan hasn't had a bogey since the first round.
There's a four-way tie for sixth place.
EUROPEAN TOUR: English golfer Tyrrell Hatton will take a three-shot lead over Denmark's JB Hansen and France's Victor Perez into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship in Englabn.
British Open champion Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed and David Horsey are a stroke back.
Hatton began the day a shot off the lead and fell further behind with a bogey on the third, but bounced back to birdie the next and jumped into the lead with an eagle from 20 feet on the 12th.
He also birdied the 13th and recovered from a bogey on the 15th with a closing birdie to put himself in pole position for a fifth European Tour title and second victory of the season following the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.
Fleetwood, who lost to Aaron Rai in a playoff at the Scottish Open last Sunday, was 4 over par after seven holes on Thursday, but lifted himself into contention with a third round of 67 which included six birdies and a vital par on the 18th after hitting his second shot into the water surrounding the green.
Lowry shared the halfway lead with Matt Fitzpatrick, but the final group was a combined 6 over par as Lowry carded a 74 and Fitzpatrick struggled to a 76.
PGA: Patrick Cantlay on Friday ran off four straight birdies at the midway point of his round and got up-and-down from a bunker on the par-5 ninth to cap off a 6-under 65 and be part of a five-way for the lead going into the weekend at the Shriner's Open in Las Vegas.
Martin Laird hit his second shot into 4 feet for eagle on his closing hole at the ninth for a 63. Peter Malnati, runner-up last week in Mississippi, made a 15-footer for eagle from the fringe on No. 9 to close out his 62.
They joined Cantlay at 14-under 128, along with Brian Harman (63) and Austin Cook (65).
