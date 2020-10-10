Golf: Sei Young Kim up by 2 shots after 3 rounds at Women's PGA

British Open champion Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed and David Horsey are a stroke back.

Hatton began the day a shot off the lead and fell further behind with a bogey on the third, but bounced back to birdie the next and jumped into the lead with an eagle from 20 feet on the 12th.

He also birdied the 13th and recovered from a bogey on the 15th with a closing birdie to put himself in pole position for a fifth European Tour title and second victory of the season following the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

Fleetwood, who lost to Aaron Rai in a playoff at the Scottish Open last Sunday, was 4 over par after seven holes on Thursday, but lifted himself into contention with a third round of 67 which included six birdies and a vital par on the 18th after hitting his second shot into the water surrounding the green.

Lowry shared the halfway lead with Matt Fitzpatrick, but the final group was a combined 6 over par as Lowry carded a 74 and Fitzpatrick struggled to a 76.

PGA: Patrick Cantlay on Friday ran off four straight birdies at the midway point of his round and got up-and-down from a bunker on the par-5 ninth to cap off a 6-under 65 and be part of a five-way for the lead going into the weekend at the Shriner's Open in Las Vegas.