PGA

DELL CHAMPIONSHIP

At TPC Boston

Norton, Mass.

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,342; Par 71

Third-round leaders

Abraham Ancer 66-69-65 — 200

Bryson DeChambeau 70-68-63 — 201

Tyrrell Hatton 69-63-69 — 201

Cameron Smith 69-66-67 — 202

Justin Rose 65-67-70 — 202

Emiliano Grillo 72-67-64 — 203

Kyle Stanley 70-67-66 — 203

Rory McIlroy 71-67-66 — 204

Tony Finau 69-68-67 — 204

Jordan Spieth 69-67-68 — 204

Beau Hossler 67-69-68 — 204

Brice Garnett 70-70-65 — 205

Marc Leishman 68-68-69 — 205

Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-68-69 — 205

Tommy Fleetwood 69-65-71 — 205

Matt Kuchar 71-69-66 — 206

Peter Uihlein 69-71-66 — 206

Keith Mitchell 73-66-67 — 206

Tiger Woods 72-66-68 — 206

Brooks Koepka 69-69-68 — 206

C.T. Pan 69-68-69 — 206

Adam Hadwin 68-68-70 — 206

Si Woo Kim 70-66-70 — 206

J.B. Holmes 69-67-70 — 206

Bubba Watson 72-68-67 — 207

Hideki Matsuyama 71-69-67 — 207

Webb Simpson 68-63-76 — 207

Gary Woodland 67-74-67 — 208

Byeong Hun An 69-71-68 — 208

Paul Casey 69-70-69 — 208

Alex Noren 69-69-70 — 208

Xander Schauffele 68-68-72 — 208

Stewart Cink 72-72-65 — 209

Patrick Cantlay 73-69-67 — 209

Andrew Putnam 70-71-68 — 209

Patrick Reed 71-69-69 — 209

Russell Knox 66-72-71 — 209

Dustin Johnson 68-69-72 — 209

Keegan Bradley 67-69-73 — 209

Brandt Snedeker 72-72-66 — 210

Daniel Berger 73-71-66 — 210

Jon Rahm 73-67-70 — 210

James Hahn 68-72-70 — 210

Chris Kirk 67-73-70 — 210

Kevin Kisner 69-71-70 — 210

Russell Henley 71-68-71 — 210

Kevin Tway 71-67-72 — 210

Louis Oosthuizen 71-67-72 — 210

Ryan Armour 71-66-73 — 210

Phil Mickelson 72-72-67 — 211

Brian Stuard 72-72-67 — 211

Tom Hoge 73-70-68 — 211

Scott Stallings 73-69-69 — 211

Kevin Chappell 69-72-70 — 211

Jason Kokrak 72-70-69 — 211

Brian Harman 68-72-71 — 211

Charles Howell III 69-71-71 — 211

Henrik Stenson 69-71-71 — 211

Brian Gay 72-67-72 — 211

Champions

SHAW CHARITY CLASSIC

Calgary, Alberta

Purse: $2.35 million

Yardage: 7,086; Par 70

Final leaders

Scott McCarron, $352,500 67-65-63—195

Scott Parel, $172,333 67-67-62—196

Joe Durant, $172,333 66-63-67—196

Kirk Triplett, $172,333 64-67-65—196

Miguel Angel Jiménez, $112,800 64-66-67—197

Mike Goodes, $89,300 67-69-63—199

Bernhard Langer, $89,300 69-65-65—199

Esteban Toledo, $75,200 66-67-67—200

Woody Austin, $65,800 69-69-63—201

Billy Andrade, $56,400 70-68-64—202

David Frost, $56,400 71-64-67—202

Billy Mayfair, $56,400 68-68-66—202

Glen Day, $43,475 69-66-68—203

Davis Love III, $43,475 68-68-67—203

Jeff Maggert, $43,475 68-72-63—203

Joey Sindelar, $43,475 67-67-69—203

Tom Byrum, $32,234 68-68-68—204

Jerry Kelly, $32,234 67-70-67—204

Wes Short, Jr., $32,234 68-68-68—204

Jeff Sluman, $32,234 68-69-67—204

Doug Garwood, $32,234 71-63-70—204

Rod Spittle, $32,234 66-69-69—204

Lee Janzen, $24,675 68-70-67—205

Steve Pate, $24,675 69-67-69—205

Duffy Waldorf, $24,675 68-67-70—205

Dudley Hart, $21,855 71-68-67—206

Tom Pernice Jr., $21,855 68-71-67—206

Darren Clarke, $19,505 70-66-71—207

Gibby Gilbert III, $19,505 67-68-72—207

Greg Kraft, $19,505 69-68-70—207

Scott Dunlap, $15,510 70-71-67—208

Michael Long, $15,510 71-67-70—208

Colin Montgomerie, $15,510 71-69-68—208

Mark O’Meara, $15,510 68-70-70—208

Vijay Singh, $15,510 70-69-69—208

Ken Tanigawa, $15,510 70-68-70—208

Grant Waite, $15,510 68-70-70—208

Tommy Armour III, $11,985 70-69-70—209

Mark Calcavecchia, $11,985 73-67-69—209

Brian Henninger, $11,985 68-73-68—209

Brian Mogg, $11,985 67-73-69—209

Tom Werkmeister, $11,985 69-70-70—209

Todd Hamilton, $10,105 69-69-72—210

Steve Jones, $10,105 70-69-71—210

Corey Pavin, $10,105 73-68-69—210

LPGA

PORTLAND CLASSIC

At Portland, Ore.

Columbia Edgewater CC

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,476; Par: 72

Final-round leaders

Marina Alex, $195,000 62-71-71-65 — 269

Georgia Hall, $118,921 66-63-69-75 — 273

Ayako Uehara, $86,269 68-68-70-69 — 275

Minjee Lee, $66,736 64-68-68-77 — 277

Megan Khang, $53,715 68-65-76-69 — 278

Benyapa Niphatsophon, $37,655 69-74-67-70 — 280

Brittany Lincicome, $37,655 67-71-72-70 — 280

Beatriz Recari, $37,655 68-68-73-71 — 280

Su Oh, $24,780 66-69-77-69 — 281

Lexi Thompson, $24,780 68-73-70-70 — 281

Robynn Ree, $24,780 65-72-73-71 — 281

Chella Choi, $24,780 70-71-68-72 — 281

Mirim Lee, $24,780 70-69-70-72 — 281

Gaby Lopez, $19,467 68-71-71-72 — 282

Katherine Perry, $19,467 66-73-71-72 — 282

Daniela Darquea, $16,277 71-71-70-71 — 283

Amy Olson, $16,277 68-72-72-71 — 283

Anne-Catherine Tanguay, $16,277 72-71-67-73 — 283

Jaye Marie Green, $16,277 67-73-69-74 — 283

Brittany Marchand, $16,277 69-67-70-77 — 283

Amy Yang, $12,479 70-71-73-70 — 284

Celine Boutier, $12,479 69-72-73-70 — 284

Gemma Dryburgh, $12,479 73-68-72-71 — 284

So Yeon Ryu, $12,479 71-68-74-71 — 284

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $12,479 70-69-74-71 — 284

Anna Nordqvist, $12,479 67-70-75-72 — 284

Mariajo Uribe, $12,479 69-71-70-74 — 284

Angela Stanford, $12,479 67-69-74-74 — 284

Brooke M. Henderson, $12,479 64-71-74-75 — 284

