PGA
DELL CHAMPIONSHIP
At TPC Boston
Norton, Mass.
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,342; Par 71
Third-round leaders
Abraham Ancer 66-69-65 — 200
Bryson DeChambeau 70-68-63 — 201
Tyrrell Hatton 69-63-69 — 201
Cameron Smith 69-66-67 — 202
Justin Rose 65-67-70 — 202
Emiliano Grillo 72-67-64 — 203
Kyle Stanley 70-67-66 — 203
Rory McIlroy 71-67-66 — 204
Tony Finau 69-68-67 — 204
Jordan Spieth 69-67-68 — 204
Beau Hossler 67-69-68 — 204
Brice Garnett 70-70-65 — 205
Marc Leishman 68-68-69 — 205
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-68-69 — 205
Tommy Fleetwood 69-65-71 — 205
Matt Kuchar 71-69-66 — 206
Peter Uihlein 69-71-66 — 206
Keith Mitchell 73-66-67 — 206
Tiger Woods 72-66-68 — 206
Brooks Koepka 69-69-68 — 206
C.T. Pan 69-68-69 — 206
Adam Hadwin 68-68-70 — 206
Si Woo Kim 70-66-70 — 206
J.B. Holmes 69-67-70 — 206
Bubba Watson 72-68-67 — 207
Hideki Matsuyama 71-69-67 — 207
Webb Simpson 68-63-76 — 207
Gary Woodland 67-74-67 — 208
Byeong Hun An 69-71-68 — 208
Paul Casey 69-70-69 — 208
Alex Noren 69-69-70 — 208
Xander Schauffele 68-68-72 — 208
Stewart Cink 72-72-65 — 209
Patrick Cantlay 73-69-67 — 209
Andrew Putnam 70-71-68 — 209
Patrick Reed 71-69-69 — 209
Russell Knox 66-72-71 — 209
Dustin Johnson 68-69-72 — 209
Keegan Bradley 67-69-73 — 209
Brandt Snedeker 72-72-66 — 210
Daniel Berger 73-71-66 — 210
Jon Rahm 73-67-70 — 210
James Hahn 68-72-70 — 210
Chris Kirk 67-73-70 — 210
Kevin Kisner 69-71-70 — 210
Russell Henley 71-68-71 — 210
Kevin Tway 71-67-72 — 210
Louis Oosthuizen 71-67-72 — 210
Ryan Armour 71-66-73 — 210
Phil Mickelson 72-72-67 — 211
Brian Stuard 72-72-67 — 211
Tom Hoge 73-70-68 — 211
Scott Stallings 73-69-69 — 211
Kevin Chappell 69-72-70 — 211
Jason Kokrak 72-70-69 — 211
Brian Harman 68-72-71 — 211
Charles Howell III 69-71-71 — 211
Henrik Stenson 69-71-71 — 211
Brian Gay 72-67-72 — 211
Champions
SHAW CHARITY CLASSIC
Calgary, Alberta
Purse: $2.35 million
Yardage: 7,086; Par 70
Final leaders
Scott McCarron, $352,500 67-65-63—195
Scott Parel, $172,333 67-67-62—196
Joe Durant, $172,333 66-63-67—196
Kirk Triplett, $172,333 64-67-65—196
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $112,800 64-66-67—197
Mike Goodes, $89,300 67-69-63—199
Bernhard Langer, $89,300 69-65-65—199
Esteban Toledo, $75,200 66-67-67—200
Woody Austin, $65,800 69-69-63—201
Billy Andrade, $56,400 70-68-64—202
David Frost, $56,400 71-64-67—202
Billy Mayfair, $56,400 68-68-66—202
Glen Day, $43,475 69-66-68—203
Davis Love III, $43,475 68-68-67—203
Jeff Maggert, $43,475 68-72-63—203
Joey Sindelar, $43,475 67-67-69—203
Tom Byrum, $32,234 68-68-68—204
Jerry Kelly, $32,234 67-70-67—204
Wes Short, Jr., $32,234 68-68-68—204
Jeff Sluman, $32,234 68-69-67—204
Doug Garwood, $32,234 71-63-70—204
Rod Spittle, $32,234 66-69-69—204
Lee Janzen, $24,675 68-70-67—205
Steve Pate, $24,675 69-67-69—205
Duffy Waldorf, $24,675 68-67-70—205
Dudley Hart, $21,855 71-68-67—206
Tom Pernice Jr., $21,855 68-71-67—206
Darren Clarke, $19,505 70-66-71—207
Gibby Gilbert III, $19,505 67-68-72—207
Greg Kraft, $19,505 69-68-70—207
Scott Dunlap, $15,510 70-71-67—208
Michael Long, $15,510 71-67-70—208
Colin Montgomerie, $15,510 71-69-68—208
Mark O’Meara, $15,510 68-70-70—208
Vijay Singh, $15,510 70-69-69—208
Ken Tanigawa, $15,510 70-68-70—208
Grant Waite, $15,510 68-70-70—208
Tommy Armour III, $11,985 70-69-70—209
Mark Calcavecchia, $11,985 73-67-69—209
Brian Henninger, $11,985 68-73-68—209
Brian Mogg, $11,985 67-73-69—209
Tom Werkmeister, $11,985 69-70-70—209
Todd Hamilton, $10,105 69-69-72—210
Steve Jones, $10,105 70-69-71—210
Corey Pavin, $10,105 73-68-69—210
LPGA
PORTLAND CLASSIC
At Portland, Ore.
Columbia Edgewater CC
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,476; Par: 72
Final-round leaders
Marina Alex, $195,000 62-71-71-65 — 269
Georgia Hall, $118,921 66-63-69-75 — 273
Ayako Uehara, $86,269 68-68-70-69 — 275
Minjee Lee, $66,736 64-68-68-77 — 277
Megan Khang, $53,715 68-65-76-69 — 278
Benyapa Niphatsophon, $37,655 69-74-67-70 — 280
Brittany Lincicome, $37,655 67-71-72-70 — 280
Beatriz Recari, $37,655 68-68-73-71 — 280
Su Oh, $24,780 66-69-77-69 — 281
Lexi Thompson, $24,780 68-73-70-70 — 281
Robynn Ree, $24,780 65-72-73-71 — 281
Chella Choi, $24,780 70-71-68-72 — 281
Mirim Lee, $24,780 70-69-70-72 — 281
Gaby Lopez, $19,467 68-71-71-72 — 282
Katherine Perry, $19,467 66-73-71-72 — 282
Daniela Darquea, $16,277 71-71-70-71 — 283
Amy Olson, $16,277 68-72-72-71 — 283
Anne-Catherine Tanguay, $16,277 72-71-67-73 — 283
Jaye Marie Green, $16,277 67-73-69-74 — 283
Brittany Marchand, $16,277 69-67-70-77 — 283
Amy Yang, $12,479 70-71-73-70 — 284
Celine Boutier, $12,479 69-72-73-70 — 284
Gemma Dryburgh, $12,479 73-68-72-71 — 284
So Yeon Ryu, $12,479 71-68-74-71 — 284
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $12,479 70-69-74-71 — 284
Anna Nordqvist, $12,479 67-70-75-72 — 284
Mariajo Uribe, $12,479 69-71-70-74 — 284
Angela Stanford, $12,479 67-69-74-74 — 284
Brooke M. Henderson, $12,479 64-71-74-75 — 284
