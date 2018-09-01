DELL CHAMPIONSHIP
At TPC Boston
Norton, Mass.
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,342; Par 71
Second-round leaders
Webb Simpson;68-63;—;131
Tyrrell Hatton;69-63;—;132
Justin Rose;65-67;—;132
Tommy Fleetwood;69-65;—;134
Cameron Smith;69-66;—;135
Abraham Ancer;66-69;—;135
Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-68;—;136
J.B. Holmes;69-67;—;136
Adam Hadwin;68-68;—;136
Si Woo Kim;70-66;—;136
Beau Hossler;67-69;—;136
Keegan Bradley;67-69;—;136
Marc Leishman;68-68;—;136
Jordan Spieth;69-67;—;136
Xander Schauffele;68-68;—;136
Ryan Armour;71-66;—;137
Tony Finau;69-68;—;137
Kyle Stanley;70-67;—;137
C.T. Pan;69-68;—;137
Dustin Johnson;68-69;—;137
Louis Oosthuizen;71-67;—;138
Alex Noren;69-69;—;138
Brooks Koepka;69-69;—;138
Russell Knox;66-72;—;138
Tiger Woods;72-66;—;138
Bryson DeChambeau;70-68;—;138
Rory McIlroy;71-67;—;138
Kevin Tway;71-67;—;138
Paul Casey;69-70;—;139
Keith Mitchell;73-66;—;139
Brian Gay;72-67;—;139
Emiliano Grillo;72-67;—;139
Russell Henley;71-68;—;139
Champions
SHAW CHARITY CLASSIC
At Canyon Meadow Golf & Country Club
Calgary, Alberta
Purse: $2.35 million
Yardage: 7,086; Par 70
Second-round leaders
Joe Durant;66-63;—;129
Miguel Angel Jimenez;64-66;—;130
Kirk Triplett;64-67;—;131
Scott McCarron;67-65;—;132
Esteban Toledo;66-67;—;133
Bernhard Langer;69-65;—;134
Doug Garwood;71-63;—;134
Joey Sindelar;67-67;—;134
Scott Parel;67-67;—;134
Glen Day;69-66;—;135
David Frost;71-64;—;135
Duffy Waldorf;68-67;—;135
Gibby Gilbert III;67-68;—;135
Rod Spittle;66-69;—;135
Darren Clarke;70-66;—;136
Steve Pate;69-67;—;136
Davis Love III;68-68;—;136
Tom Byrum;68-68;—;136
Billy Mayfair;68-68;—;136
Wes Short, Jr.;68-68;—;136
Mike Goodes;67-69;—;136
Greg Kraft;69-68;—;137
Jeff Sluman;68-69;—;137
Jerry Kelly;67-70;—;137
Woody Austin;69-69;—;138
Spike McRoy;70-68;—;138
Billy Andrade;70-68;—;138
Todd Hamilton;69-69;—;138
Ken Tanigawa;70-68;—;138
Lee Janzen;68-70;—;138
Mark O'Meara;68-70;—;138
Michael Long;71-67;—;138
Grant Waite;68-70;—;138
Tim Petrovic;70-69;—;139
Tommy Armour III;70-69;—;139
Steve Jones;70-69;—;139
Tom Werkmeister;69-70;—;139
Vijay Singh;70-69;—;139
Dudley Hart;71-68;—;139
Tom Pernice Jr.;68-71;—;139
Gary Hallberg;68-71;—;139
Dan Forsman;71-69;—;140
Jeff Maggert;68-72;—;140
Colin Montgomerie;71-69;—;140
Bill Glasson;68-72;—;140
Brian Mogg;67-73;—;140
Mark Calcavecchia;73-67;—;140
Scott Dunlap;70-71;—;141
Mark Brooks;69-72;—;141
Guy Boros;71-70;—;141
Ronnie Black;68-73;—;141
Blaine McCallister;72-69;—;141
Brian Henninger;68-73;—;141
Steve Flesch;72-69;—;141
Corey Pavin;73-68;—;141
Tommy Tolles;74-67;—;141
Stephen Mondshine;68-74;—;142
Olin Browne;72-70;—;142
Robert Gamez;73-69;—;142
Chris DiMarco;74-68;—;142
Willie Wood;71-72;—;143
John Inman;71-72;—;143
Stephen Ames;71-72;—;143
Larry Mize;72-71;—;143
Carlos Franco;75-68;—;143
Fran Quinn;70-74;—;144
Jesper Parnevik;71-73;—;144
Skip Kendall;75-69;—;144
David McKenzie;77-68;—;145
Ted Tryba;70-76;—;146
Steve Blake;70-77;—;147
John Huston;73-74;—;147
Steve Lowery;73-75;—;148
LPGA
CAMBRIA PORTLAND CLASSIC
At Portland, Ore.
Columbia Edgewater CC
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,476; Par: 72
Third-round leaders
Georgia Hall;66-63-69;—;198
Minjee Lee;64-68-68;—;300
Marina Alex;62-71-71;—;304
Brittany Marchand;69-67-70;—;306
Ayako Uehara;68-68-70;—;306
Chella Choi;70-71-68;—;309
Jaye Marie Green;67-73-69;—;309
Mirim Lee;70-69-70;—;309
Beatriz Recari;68-68-73;—;309
Brooke M. Henderson;64-71-74;—;309
Megan Khang;68-65-76;—;309
Anne-Catherine Tanguay;72-71-67;—;310
Benyapa Niphatsophon;69-74-67;—;310
Mariajo Uribe;69-71-70;—;310
Gaby Lopez;68-71-71;—;310
Katherine Perry;66-73-71;—;310
Brittany Lincicome;67-71-72;—;310
Robynn Ree;65-72-73;—;310
Angela Stanford;67-69-74;—;310
Kris Tamulis;72-70-69;—;311
Ryann O'Toole;71-71-69;—;311
Jane Park;69-72-70;—;311
Lexi Thompson;68-73-70;—;311
Inbee Park;69-70-72;—;311
Charley Hull;68-69-74;—;311
