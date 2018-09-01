DELL CHAMPIONSHIP

At TPC Boston

Norton, Mass.

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,342; Par 71

Second-round leaders

Webb Simpson;68-63;—;131

Tyrrell Hatton;69-63;—;132

Justin Rose;65-67;—;132

Tommy Fleetwood;69-65;—;134

Cameron Smith;69-66;—;135

Abraham Ancer;66-69;—;135

Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-68;—;136

J.B. Holmes;69-67;—;136

Adam Hadwin;68-68;—;136

Si Woo Kim;70-66;—;136

Beau Hossler;67-69;—;136

Keegan Bradley;67-69;—;136

Marc Leishman;68-68;—;136

Jordan Spieth;69-67;—;136

Xander Schauffele;68-68;—;136

Ryan Armour;71-66;—;137

Tony Finau;69-68;—;137

Kyle Stanley;70-67;—;137

C.T. Pan;69-68;—;137

Dustin Johnson;68-69;—;137

Louis Oosthuizen;71-67;—;138

Alex Noren;69-69;—;138

Brooks Koepka;69-69;—;138

Russell Knox;66-72;—;138

Tiger Woods;72-66;—;138

Bryson DeChambeau;70-68;—;138

Rory McIlroy;71-67;—;138

Kevin Tway;71-67;—;138

Paul Casey;69-70;—;139

Keith Mitchell;73-66;—;139

Brian Gay;72-67;—;139

Emiliano Grillo;72-67;—;139

Russell Henley;71-68;—;139

Champions

SHAW CHARITY CLASSIC

At Canyon Meadow Golf & Country Club

Calgary, Alberta

Purse: $2.35 million

Yardage: 7,086; Par 70

Second-round leaders

Joe Durant;66-63;—;129

Miguel Angel Jimenez;64-66;—;130

Kirk Triplett;64-67;—;131

Scott McCarron;67-65;—;132

Esteban Toledo;66-67;—;133

Bernhard Langer;69-65;—;134

Doug Garwood;71-63;—;134

Joey Sindelar;67-67;—;134

Scott Parel;67-67;—;134

Glen Day;69-66;—;135

David Frost;71-64;—;135

Duffy Waldorf;68-67;—;135

Gibby Gilbert III;67-68;—;135

Rod Spittle;66-69;—;135

Darren Clarke;70-66;—;136

Steve Pate;69-67;—;136

Davis Love III;68-68;—;136

Tom Byrum;68-68;—;136

Billy Mayfair;68-68;—;136

Wes Short, Jr.;68-68;—;136

Mike Goodes;67-69;—;136

Greg Kraft;69-68;—;137

Jeff Sluman;68-69;—;137

Jerry Kelly;67-70;—;137

Woody Austin;69-69;—;138

Spike McRoy;70-68;—;138

Billy Andrade;70-68;—;138

Todd Hamilton;69-69;—;138

Ken Tanigawa;70-68;—;138

Lee Janzen;68-70;—;138

Mark O'Meara;68-70;—;138

Michael Long;71-67;—;138

Grant Waite;68-70;—;138

Tim Petrovic;70-69;—;139

Tommy Armour III;70-69;—;139

Steve Jones;70-69;—;139

Tom Werkmeister;69-70;—;139

Vijay Singh;70-69;—;139

Dudley Hart;71-68;—;139

Tom Pernice Jr.;68-71;—;139

Gary Hallberg;68-71;—;139

Dan Forsman;71-69;—;140

Jeff Maggert;68-72;—;140

Colin Montgomerie;71-69;—;140

Bill Glasson;68-72;—;140

Brian Mogg;67-73;—;140

Mark Calcavecchia;73-67;—;140

Scott Dunlap;70-71;—;141

Mark Brooks;69-72;—;141

Guy Boros;71-70;—;141

Ronnie Black;68-73;—;141

Blaine McCallister;72-69;—;141

Brian Henninger;68-73;—;141

Steve Flesch;72-69;—;141

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Corey Pavin;73-68;—;141

Tommy Tolles;74-67;—;141

Stephen Mondshine;68-74;—;142

Olin Browne;72-70;—;142

Robert Gamez;73-69;—;142

Chris DiMarco;74-68;—;142

Willie Wood;71-72;—;143

John Inman;71-72;—;143

Stephen Ames;71-72;—;143

Larry Mize;72-71;—;143

Carlos Franco;75-68;—;143

Fran Quinn;70-74;—;144

Jesper Parnevik;71-73;—;144

Skip Kendall;75-69;—;144

David McKenzie;77-68;—;145

Ted Tryba;70-76;—;146

Steve Blake;70-77;—;147

John Huston;73-74;—;147

Steve Lowery;73-75;—;148

LPGA

CAMBRIA PORTLAND CLASSIC

At Portland, Ore.

Columbia Edgewater CC

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,476; Par: 72

Third-round leaders

Georgia Hall;66-63-69;—;198

Minjee Lee;64-68-68;—;300

Marina Alex;62-71-71;—;304

Brittany Marchand;69-67-70;—;306

Ayako Uehara;68-68-70;—;306

Chella Choi;70-71-68;—;309

Jaye Marie Green;67-73-69;—;309

Mirim Lee;70-69-70;—;309

Beatriz Recari;68-68-73;—;309

Brooke M. Henderson;64-71-74;—;309

Megan Khang;68-65-76;—;309

Anne-Catherine Tanguay;72-71-67;—;310

Benyapa Niphatsophon;69-74-67;—;310

Mariajo Uribe;69-71-70;—;310

Gaby Lopez;68-71-71;—;310

Katherine Perry;66-73-71;—;310

Brittany Lincicome;67-71-72;—;310

Robynn Ree;65-72-73;—;310

Angela Stanford;67-69-74;—;310

Kris Tamulis;72-70-69;—;311

Ryann O'Toole;71-71-69;—;311

Jane Park;69-72-70;—;311

Lexi Thompson;68-73-70;—;311

Inbee Park;69-70-72;—;311

Charley Hull;68-69-74;—;311

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments