DELL CHAMPIONSHIP
At TPC Boston
Norton, Mass.
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,342; Par 71
Final leaders
Bryson DeChambeau (2,000), $1,620,000;70-68-63-67;—;268
Justin Rose (1,200), $972,000;65-67-70-68;—;270
Cameron Smith (760), $612,000;69-66-67-69;—;271
Tony Finau (460), $372,000;69-68-67-68;—;272
Hideki Matsuyama (460), $372,000;71-69-67-65;—;272
C.T. Pan (460), $372,000;69-68-69-66;—;272
Abraham Ancer (320), $261,900;66-69-65-73;—;273
Rafa Cabrera Bello (320), $261,900;68-68-69-68;—;273
Emiliano Grillo (320), $261,900;72-67-64-70;—;273
Dustin Johnson (320), $261,900;68-69-72-64;—;273
Bubba Watson (320), $261,900;72-68-67-66;—;273
Brice Garnett (219), $160,875;70-70-65-69;—;274
Tyrrell Hatton (219), $160,875;69-63-69-73;—;274
Brooks Koepka (219), $160,875;69-69-68-68;—;274
Rory McIlroy (219), $160,875;71-67-66-70;—;274
Phil Mickelson (219), $160,875;72-72-67-63;—;274
Jordan Spieth (219), $160,875;69-67-68-70;—;274
Kyle Stanley (219), $160,875;70-67-66-71;—;274
Peter Uihlein (219), $160,875;69-71-66-68;—;274
Keith Mitchell (180), $117,000;73-66-67-69;—;275
Paul Casey (164), $100,800;69-70-69-68;—;276
Adam Hadwin (164), $100,800;68-68-70-70;—;276
Marc Leishman (164), $100,800;68-68-69-71;—;276
Justin Thomas (130), $71,229;73-69-70-65;—;277
Patrick Cantlay (130), $71,229;73-69-67-68;—;277
Tommy Fleetwood (130), $71,229;69-65-71-72;—;277
Kevin Kisner (130), $71,229;69-71-70-67;—;277
Jason Kokrak (130), $71,229;72-70-69-66;—;277
Gary Woodland (130), $71,229;67-74-67-69;—;277
Tiger Woods (130), $71,229;72-66-68-71;—;277
Byeong Hun An (97), $54,563;69-71-68-70;—;278
Louis Oosthuizen (97), $54,563;71-67-72-68;—;278
Brandt Snedeker (97), $54,563;72-72-66-68;—;278
Brian Stuard (97), $54,563;72-72-67-67;—;278
Ryan Armour (70), $41,569;71-66-73-69;—;279
Daniel Berger (70), $41,569;73-71-66-69;—;279
Kevin Chappell (70), $41,569;69-72-70-68;—;279
James Hahn (70), $41,569;68-72-70-69;—;279
Beau Hossler (70), $41,569;67-69-68-75;—;279
Si Woo Kim (70), $41,569;70-66-70-73;—;279
Chris Kirk (70), $41,569;67-73-70-69;—;279
Patrick Reed (70), $41,569;71-69-69-70;—;279
Branden Grace (44), $28,860;70-71-72-67;—;280
Russell Knox (44), $28,860;66-72-71-71;—;280
Matt Kuchar (44), $28,860;71-69-66-74;—;280
Alex Noren (44), $28,860;69-69-70-72;—;280
Jon Rahm (44), $28,860;73-67-70-70;—;280
Kevin Tway (44), $28,860;71-67-72-70;—;280
Keegan Bradley (28), $21,500;67-69-73-72;—;281
Brian Harman (28), $21,500;68-72-71-70;—;281
J.B. Holmes (28), $21,500;69-67-70-75;—;281
Danny Lee (28), $21,500;70-72-72-67;—;281
Andrew Putnam (28), $21,500;70-71-68-72;—;281
Xander Schauffele (28), $21,500;68-68-72-73;—;281
Adam Scott (28), $21,500;71-71-73-66;—;281
Webb Simpson (28), $21,500;68-63-76-74;—;281
Scott Stallings (28), $21,500;73-69-69-70;—;281
Bronson Burgoon (20), $19,890;74-69-69-70;—;282
Russell Henley (20), $19,890;71-68-71-72;—;282
Charles Howell III (20), $19,890;69-71-71-71;—;282
Andrew Landry (20), $19,890;73-71-71-67;—;282
Stewart Cink (17), $19,170;72-72-65-74;—;283
Austin Cook (17), $19,170;69-71-75-68;—;283
Brian Gay (17), $19,170;72-67-72-72;—;283
Nick Watney (17), $19,170;72-71-69-71;—;283
Tom Hoge (14), $18,540;73-70-68-73;—;284
Ted Potter, Jr. (14), $18,540;74-67-75-68;—;284
J.J. Spaun (14), $18,540;74-68-75-67;—;284
Henrik Stenson (12), $18,090;69-71-71-74;—;285
Aaron Wise (12), $18,090;71-73-77-64;—;285
Patton Kizzire (11), $17,640;74-70-72-70;—;286
Ryan Moore (11), $17,640;71-69-73-73;—;286
Jimmy Walker (11), $17,640;70-74-75-67;—;286
Charley Hoffman (10), $17,280;73-71-72-72;—;288
Whee Kim (10), $17,100;72-70-78-69;—;289
Jamie Lovemark (10), $16,920;71-69-73-80;—;293
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.