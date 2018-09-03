DELL CHAMPIONSHIP

At TPC Boston

Norton, Mass.

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,342; Par 71

Final leaders

Bryson DeChambeau (2,000), $1,620,000;70-68-63-67;—;268

Justin Rose (1,200), $972,000;65-67-70-68;—;270

Cameron Smith (760), $612,000;69-66-67-69;—;271

Tony Finau (460), $372,000;69-68-67-68;—;272

Hideki Matsuyama (460), $372,000;71-69-67-65;—;272

C.T. Pan (460), $372,000;69-68-69-66;—;272

Abraham Ancer (320), $261,900;66-69-65-73;—;273

Rafa Cabrera Bello (320), $261,900;68-68-69-68;—;273

Emiliano Grillo (320), $261,900;72-67-64-70;—;273

Dustin Johnson (320), $261,900;68-69-72-64;—;273

Bubba Watson (320), $261,900;72-68-67-66;—;273

Brice Garnett (219), $160,875;70-70-65-69;—;274

Tyrrell Hatton (219), $160,875;69-63-69-73;—;274

Brooks Koepka (219), $160,875;69-69-68-68;—;274

Rory McIlroy (219), $160,875;71-67-66-70;—;274

Phil Mickelson (219), $160,875;72-72-67-63;—;274

Jordan Spieth (219), $160,875;69-67-68-70;—;274

Kyle Stanley (219), $160,875;70-67-66-71;—;274

Peter Uihlein (219), $160,875;69-71-66-68;—;274

Keith Mitchell (180), $117,000;73-66-67-69;—;275

Paul Casey (164), $100,800;69-70-69-68;—;276

Adam Hadwin (164), $100,800;68-68-70-70;—;276

Marc Leishman (164), $100,800;68-68-69-71;—;276

Justin Thomas (130), $71,229;73-69-70-65;—;277

Patrick Cantlay (130), $71,229;73-69-67-68;—;277

Tommy Fleetwood (130), $71,229;69-65-71-72;—;277

Kevin Kisner (130), $71,229;69-71-70-67;—;277

Jason Kokrak (130), $71,229;72-70-69-66;—;277

Gary Woodland (130), $71,229;67-74-67-69;—;277

Tiger Woods (130), $71,229;72-66-68-71;—;277

Byeong Hun An (97), $54,563;69-71-68-70;—;278

Louis Oosthuizen (97), $54,563;71-67-72-68;—;278

Brandt Snedeker (97), $54,563;72-72-66-68;—;278

Brian Stuard (97), $54,563;72-72-67-67;—;278

Ryan Armour (70), $41,569;71-66-73-69;—;279

Daniel Berger (70), $41,569;73-71-66-69;—;279

Kevin Chappell (70), $41,569;69-72-70-68;—;279

James Hahn (70), $41,569;68-72-70-69;—;279

Beau Hossler (70), $41,569;67-69-68-75;—;279

Si Woo Kim (70), $41,569;70-66-70-73;—;279

Chris Kirk (70), $41,569;67-73-70-69;—;279

Patrick Reed (70), $41,569;71-69-69-70;—;279

Branden Grace (44), $28,860;70-71-72-67;—;280

Russell Knox (44), $28,860;66-72-71-71;—;280

Matt Kuchar (44), $28,860;71-69-66-74;—;280

Alex Noren (44), $28,860;69-69-70-72;—;280

Jon Rahm (44), $28,860;73-67-70-70;—;280

Kevin Tway (44), $28,860;71-67-72-70;—;280

Keegan Bradley (28), $21,500;67-69-73-72;—;281

Brian Harman (28), $21,500;68-72-71-70;—;281

J.B. Holmes (28), $21,500;69-67-70-75;—;281

Danny Lee (28), $21,500;70-72-72-67;—;281

Andrew Putnam (28), $21,500;70-71-68-72;—;281

Xander Schauffele (28), $21,500;68-68-72-73;—;281

Adam Scott (28), $21,500;71-71-73-66;—;281

Webb Simpson (28), $21,500;68-63-76-74;—;281

Scott Stallings (28), $21,500;73-69-69-70;—;281

Bronson Burgoon (20), $19,890;74-69-69-70;—;282

Russell Henley (20), $19,890;71-68-71-72;—;282

Charles Howell III (20), $19,890;69-71-71-71;—;282

Andrew Landry (20), $19,890;73-71-71-67;—;282

Stewart Cink (17), $19,170;72-72-65-74;—;283

Austin Cook (17), $19,170;69-71-75-68;—;283

Brian Gay (17), $19,170;72-67-72-72;—;283

Nick Watney (17), $19,170;72-71-69-71;—;283

Tom Hoge (14), $18,540;73-70-68-73;—;284

Ted Potter, Jr. (14), $18,540;74-67-75-68;—;284

J.J. Spaun (14), $18,540;74-68-75-67;—;284

Henrik Stenson (12), $18,090;69-71-71-74;—;285

Aaron Wise (12), $18,090;71-73-77-64;—;285

Patton Kizzire (11), $17,640;74-70-72-70;—;286

Ryan Moore (11), $17,640;71-69-73-73;—;286

Jimmy Walker (11), $17,640;70-74-75-67;—;286

Charley Hoffman (10), $17,280;73-71-72-72;—;288

Whee Kim (10), $17,100;72-70-78-69;—;289

Jamie Lovemark (10), $16,920;71-69-73-80;—;293

