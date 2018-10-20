CJ Cup
At Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, South Korea
Yardage: 7,196; Par: 72
Purse: $9.5 million
Third-round leaders
Brooks Koepka;71-65-67;—;203;-13
Ian Poulter;70-69-68;—;207;-9
Scott Piercy;70-65-72;—;207;-9
Rafa Cabrera Bello;73-70-65;—;208;-8
Cameron Smith;74-67-67;—;208;-8
Jamie Lovemark;72-68-68;—;208;-8
Pat Perez;72-68-68;—;208;-8
Gary Woodland;73-67-68;—;208;-8
Chez Reavie;68-70-70;—;208;-8
Ted Potter Jr.;77-67-65;—;209;-7
Jason Day;73-71-65;—;209;-7
Ryan Armour;73-67-69;—;209;-7
Paul Casey;71-73-66;—;210;-6
Brendan Steele;74-71-65;—;210;-6
Si Woo Kim;69-73-68;—;210;-6
J.J. Spaun;71-70-69;—;210;-6
Hideki Matsuyama;71-74-66;—;211;-5
Keith Mitchell;75-69-67;—;211;-5
J.B. Holmes;73-70-68;—;211;-5
Ryan Palmer;72-70-69;—;211;-5
Austin Cook;70-75-67;—;212;-4
Graeme McDowell;71-72-69;—;212;-4
Sung Kang;75-67-70;—;212;-4
Kevin Na;73-69-70;—;212;-4
Alex Noren;74-65-73;—;212;-4
Tyrrell Hatton;72-73-68;—;213;-3
Louis Oosthuizen;72-71-70;—;213;-3
Brice Garnett;73-69-71;—;213;-3
Andrew Putnam;73-68-72;—;213;-3
Shubhankar Sharma;74-75-64;—;213;-3
Dong Seop Maeng;71-73-70;—;214;-2
Ernie Els;73-71-70;—;214;-2
Kevin Tway;73-72-69;—;214;-2
Patton Kizzire;71-72-71;—;214;-2
Beau Hossler;75-70-69;—;214;-2
Joaquin Niemann;75-70-69;—;214;-2
Marc Leishman;75-71-68;—;214;-2
Abraham Ancer;75-71-68;—;214;-2
Adam Hadwin;71-71-72;—;214;-2
Charley Hoffman;76-71-67;—;214;-2
Joel Dahmen;72-70-72;—;214;-2
Emiliano Grillo;73-75-66;—;214;-2
Jason Dufner;72-72-71;—;215;-1
Sungjae Im;73-71-71;—;215;-1
Kyle Stanley;72-72-71;—;215;-1
Adam Scott;75-69-71;—;215;-1
Nick Watney;70-74-71;—;215;-1
C.T. Pan;76-69-70;—;215;-1
Justin Thomas;73-70-72;—;215;-1
Brian Harman;76-64-75;—;215;-1
Brandt Snedeker;72-72-72;—;216;E
Peter Uihlein;73-71-72;—;216;E
Rod Pampling;70-73-73;—;216;E
Danny Willett;69-77-70;—;216;E
Champions
Dominion Energy Charity Classic
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72 (36-36)
Purse: $2 million
Second-round leaders
Jay Haas 68-65—133
Stephen Ames 68-67—135
Scott Dunlap 67-68—135
Bernhard Langer 70-66—136
Billy Mayfair 69-67—136
Woody Austin 68-68—136
Paul Goydos 72-65—137
Jerry Smith 70-67—137
Gene Sauers 69-68—137
Kent Jones 68-69—137
Scott Parel 71-67—138
Jeff Maggert 70-68—138
Marco Dawson 70-68—138
Corey Pavin 70-68—138
Vijay Singh 69-69—138
Lee Janzen 69-69—138
Glen Day 69-69—138
Fran Quinn 67-71—138
Jerry Kelly 72-67—139
Brandt Jobe 72-67—139
John Daly 72-67—139
Tom Gillis 69-70—139
Michael Bradley 71-69—140
Wes Short, Jr. 70-70—140
David Frost 70-70—140
Mike Goodes 70-70—140
Miguel Angel Jimenez 69-71—140
Tim Petrovic 68-72—140
Billy Andrade 72-69—141
Tommy Tolles 72-69—141
Kevin Sutherland 71-70—141
Jesper Parnevik 71-70—141
Bob Estes 71-70—141
Joey Sindelar 69-72—141
Clark Dennis 77-65—142
Tom Pernice Jr. 76-66—142
Doug Garwood 74-68—142
Tommy Armour III 74-68—142
Kenny Perry 73-69—142
Rocco Mediate 73-69—142
Gary Hallberg 72-70—142
Esteban Toledo 70-72—142
Tom Lehman 74-69—143
Joe Durant 74-69—143
Ken Tanigawa 72-71—143
Tom Byrum 72-71—143
Olin Browne 72-71—143
Colin Montgomerie 71-72—143
Larry Mize 71-72—143
Scott McCarron 74-70—144
Jeff Sluman 74-70—144
David McKenzie 74-70—144
Todd Hamilton 72-72—144
Duffy Waldorf 73-72—145
Mike Small 71-74—145
Steve Pate 74-72—146
Dan Forsman 74-72—146
David Toms 72-74—146
Mark Calcavecchia 72-74—146
Scott Verplank 75-72—147
Paul Broadhurst 77-73—150
Carlos Franco 72-78—150
Mark O'Meara 71-WD
LPGA
Buick Shanghai
At Qizhong Garden GC
Shanghai
Yardage: 6,541; Par: 72
Purse: $2.1 million
Third-round leaders
Carlota Ciganda;70-68-67;—;205
Sei Young Kim;67-67-71;—;205
Angel Yin;73-65-68;—;206
Brittany Altomare;71-66-69;—;206
Danielle Kang;67-68-71;—;206
Ariya Jutanugarn;66-69-71;—;206
Yu Liu;69-69-69;—;207
Paula Creamer;68-71-69;—;208
Minjee Lee;68-70-70;—;208
Bronte Law;69-68-71;—;208
Mi Hyang Lee;71-72-66;—;209
Wenbo Liu;68-72-69;—;209
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;72-73-65;—;210
Marina Alex;72-70-68;—;210
Jin Young Ko;72-70-68;—;210
Annie Park;69-72-69;—;210
Wei-Ling Hsu;69-72-69;—;210
Su Oh;69-71-70;—;210
Brittany Lincicome;69-68-73;—;210
Shanshan Feng;72-71-68;—;211
Lydia Ko;68-73-70;—;211
Ashleigh Buhai;72-71-69;—;212
Pornanong Phatlum;71-71-70;—;212
Lizette Salas;68-73-71;—;212
Ruixin Liu;74-72-67;—;213
Amy Yang;70-76-67;—;213
Caroline Masson;72-73-68;—;213
Jane Park;69-76-68;—;213
Sakura Yokomine;70-74-69;—;213
Sung Hyun Park;73-70-70;—;213
Jeong Eun Lee;71-72-70;—;213
Ally McDonald;71-75-68;—;214
Mo Martin;73-72-69;—;214
Chella Choi;73-73-69;—;215
Ryann O'Toole;68-76-71;—;215
Nelly Korda;70-73-72;—;215
Sarah Jane Smith;74-68-73;—;215
Peiyun Chien;77-75-64;—;216
Brooke M. Henderson;75-72-69;—;216
So Yeon Ryu;69-71-76;—;216
Xiyu Lin;75-72-70;—;217
Xiang Sui;73-73-71;—;217
Eun-Hee Ji;75-70-72;—;217
Pernilla Lindberg;71-71-75;—;217
Ayako Uehara;76-74-68;—;218
Hyo Joo Kim;74-75-69;—;218
Megan Khang;71-77-70;—;218
Jaye Marie Green;73-72-73;—;218
Anna Nordqvist;73-76-70;—;219
Haeji Kang;73-74-72;—;219
Katherine Kirk;74-70-75;—;219
Aditi Ashok;71-73-75;—;219
Jenny Shin;72-75-73;—;220
Azahara Munoz;71-76-73;—;220
Jennifer Song;73-73-74;—;220
