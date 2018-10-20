CJ Cup

At Nine Bridges

Jeju Island, South Korea

Yardage: 7,196; Par: 72

Purse: $9.5 million

Third-round leaders

Brooks Koepka;71-65-67;—;203;-13

Ian Poulter;70-69-68;—;207;-9

Scott Piercy;70-65-72;—;207;-9

Rafa Cabrera Bello;73-70-65;—;208;-8

Cameron Smith;74-67-67;—;208;-8

Jamie Lovemark;72-68-68;—;208;-8

Pat Perez;72-68-68;—;208;-8

Gary Woodland;73-67-68;—;208;-8

Chez Reavie;68-70-70;—;208;-8

Ted Potter Jr.;77-67-65;—;209;-7

Jason Day;73-71-65;—;209;-7

Ryan Armour;73-67-69;—;209;-7

Paul Casey;71-73-66;—;210;-6

Brendan Steele;74-71-65;—;210;-6

Si Woo Kim;69-73-68;—;210;-6

J.J. Spaun;71-70-69;—;210;-6

Hideki Matsuyama;71-74-66;—;211;-5

Keith Mitchell;75-69-67;—;211;-5

J.B. Holmes;73-70-68;—;211;-5

Ryan Palmer;72-70-69;—;211;-5

Austin Cook;70-75-67;—;212;-4

Graeme McDowell;71-72-69;—;212;-4

Sung Kang;75-67-70;—;212;-4

Kevin Na;73-69-70;—;212;-4

Alex Noren;74-65-73;—;212;-4

Tyrrell Hatton;72-73-68;—;213;-3

Louis Oosthuizen;72-71-70;—;213;-3

Brice Garnett;73-69-71;—;213;-3

Andrew Putnam;73-68-72;—;213;-3

Shubhankar Sharma;74-75-64;—;213;-3

Dong Seop Maeng;71-73-70;—;214;-2

Ernie Els;73-71-70;—;214;-2

Kevin Tway;73-72-69;—;214;-2

Patton Kizzire;71-72-71;—;214;-2

Beau Hossler;75-70-69;—;214;-2

Joaquin Niemann;75-70-69;—;214;-2

Marc Leishman;75-71-68;—;214;-2

Abraham Ancer;75-71-68;—;214;-2

Adam Hadwin;71-71-72;—;214;-2

Charley Hoffman;76-71-67;—;214;-2

Joel Dahmen;72-70-72;—;214;-2

Emiliano Grillo;73-75-66;—;214;-2

Jason Dufner;72-72-71;—;215;-1

Sungjae Im;73-71-71;—;215;-1

Kyle Stanley;72-72-71;—;215;-1

Adam Scott;75-69-71;—;215;-1

Nick Watney;70-74-71;—;215;-1

C.T. Pan;76-69-70;—;215;-1

Justin Thomas;73-70-72;—;215;-1

Brian Harman;76-64-75;—;215;-1

Brandt Snedeker;72-72-72;—;216;E

Peter Uihlein;73-71-72;—;216;E

Rod Pampling;70-73-73;—;216;E

Danny Willett;69-77-70;—;216;E

Champions

Dominion Energy Charity Classic

At The Country Club of Virginia

Richmond, Va.

Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72 (36-36)

Purse: $2 million 

Second-round leaders

Jay Haas 68-65—133

Stephen Ames 68-67—135

Scott Dunlap 67-68—135

Bernhard Langer 70-66—136

Billy Mayfair 69-67—136

Woody Austin 68-68—136

Paul Goydos 72-65—137

Jerry Smith 70-67—137

Gene Sauers 69-68—137

Kent Jones 68-69—137

Scott Parel 71-67—138

Jeff Maggert 70-68—138

Marco Dawson 70-68—138

Corey Pavin 70-68—138

Vijay Singh 69-69—138

Lee Janzen 69-69—138

Glen Day 69-69—138

Fran Quinn 67-71—138

Jerry Kelly 72-67—139

Brandt Jobe 72-67—139

John Daly 72-67—139

Tom Gillis 69-70—139

Michael Bradley 71-69—140

Wes Short, Jr. 70-70—140

David Frost 70-70—140

Mike Goodes 70-70—140

Miguel Angel Jimenez 69-71—140

Tim Petrovic 68-72—140

Billy Andrade 72-69—141

Tommy Tolles 72-69—141

Kevin Sutherland 71-70—141

Jesper Parnevik 71-70—141

Bob Estes 71-70—141

Joey Sindelar 69-72—141

Clark Dennis 77-65—142

Tom Pernice Jr. 76-66—142

Doug Garwood 74-68—142

Tommy Armour III 74-68—142

Kenny Perry 73-69—142

Rocco Mediate 73-69—142

Gary Hallberg 72-70—142

Esteban Toledo 70-72—142

Tom Lehman 74-69—143

Joe Durant 74-69—143

Ken Tanigawa 72-71—143

Tom Byrum 72-71—143

Olin Browne 72-71—143

Colin Montgomerie 71-72—143

Larry Mize 71-72—143

Scott McCarron 74-70—144

Jeff Sluman 74-70—144

David McKenzie 74-70—144

Todd Hamilton 72-72—144

Duffy Waldorf 73-72—145

Mike Small 71-74—145

Steve Pate 74-72—146

Dan Forsman 74-72—146

David Toms 72-74—146

Mark Calcavecchia 72-74—146

Scott Verplank 75-72—147

Paul Broadhurst 77-73—150

Carlos Franco 72-78—150

Mark O'Meara 71-WD

LPGA

Buick Shanghai

At Qizhong Garden GC

Shanghai

Yardage: 6,541; Par: 72

Purse: $2.1 million

Third-round leaders

Carlota Ciganda;70-68-67;—;205

Sei Young Kim;67-67-71;—;205

Angel Yin;73-65-68;—;206

Brittany Altomare;71-66-69;—;206

Danielle Kang;67-68-71;—;206

Ariya Jutanugarn;66-69-71;—;206

Yu Liu;69-69-69;—;207

Paula Creamer;68-71-69;—;208

Minjee Lee;68-70-70;—;208

Bronte Law;69-68-71;—;208

Mi Hyang Lee;71-72-66;—;209

Wenbo Liu;68-72-69;—;209

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;72-73-65;—;210

Marina Alex;72-70-68;—;210

Jin Young Ko;72-70-68;—;210

Annie Park;69-72-69;—;210

Wei-Ling Hsu;69-72-69;—;210

Su Oh;69-71-70;—;210

Brittany Lincicome;69-68-73;—;210

Shanshan Feng;72-71-68;—;211

Lydia Ko;68-73-70;—;211

Ashleigh Buhai;72-71-69;—;212

Pornanong Phatlum;71-71-70;—;212

Lizette Salas;68-73-71;—;212

Ruixin Liu;74-72-67;—;213

Amy Yang;70-76-67;—;213

Caroline Masson;72-73-68;—;213

Jane Park;69-76-68;—;213

Sakura Yokomine;70-74-69;—;213

Sung Hyun Park;73-70-70;—;213

Jeong Eun Lee;71-72-70;—;213

Ally McDonald;71-75-68;—;214

Mo Martin;73-72-69;—;214

Chella Choi;73-73-69;—;215

Ryann O'Toole;68-76-71;—;215

Nelly Korda;70-73-72;—;215

Sarah Jane Smith;74-68-73;—;215

Peiyun Chien;77-75-64;—;216

Brooke M. Henderson;75-72-69;—;216

So Yeon Ryu;69-71-76;—;216

Xiyu Lin;75-72-70;—;217

Xiang Sui;73-73-71;—;217

Eun-Hee Ji;75-70-72;—;217

Pernilla Lindberg;71-71-75;—;217

Ayako Uehara;76-74-68;—;218

Hyo Joo Kim;74-75-69;—;218

Megan Khang;71-77-70;—;218

Jaye Marie Green;73-72-73;—;218

Anna Nordqvist;73-76-70;—;219

Haeji Kang;73-74-72;—;219

Katherine Kirk;74-70-75;—;219

Aditi Ashok;71-73-75;—;219

Jenny Shin;72-75-73;—;220

Azahara Munoz;71-76-73;—;220

Jennifer Song;73-73-74;—;220

