RYDER CUP
At Le Golf National
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
EUROPE 17½, UNITED STATES 10½
Singles
Europe 7½, United States 4½
Justin Thomas, United States, def. Rory McIlroy, Europe, 1 up.
Brooks Koepka, United States, halved with. Paul Casey, Europe
Webb Simpson, United States, def. Justin Rose, Europe, 3 and 2.
Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Tiger Woods, United States, 2 and 1.
Tony Finau, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, 6 and 4.
Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson, United States, 2 up.
Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe, def. Jordan Spieth, United States, 5 and 4.
Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Rickie Fowler, United States, 2 and 1.
Francesco Molinari, Europe, def. Phil Mickelson, United States, 4 and 2.
Patrick Reed, United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 3 and 2.
Henrik Stenson, Europe, def. Bubba Watson, United States, 5 and 4.
Alex Noren, Europe, def. Bryson DeChambeau, United States, 1 up.
Champions
PURE INSURANCE
Sunday
At b-Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,864; Par: 72)
At h-Poppy Hills GC (Yarage: 6,898; Par: 71)
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Purse: $2.1 million
Final-round scores
Ken Tanigawa, $315,000;67b-66h-72b;—;205
Marco Dawson, $168,000;67b-68h-71b;—;206
Kirk Triplett, $168,000;68b-68h-70b;—;206
Duffy Waldorf, $126,000;68b-68h-71b;—;207
Woody Austin, $86,800;68h-71b-69b;—;208
Tom Gillis, $86,800;68b-67h-73b;—;208
Mike Goodes, $86,800;69h-68b-71b;—;208
Gary Hallberg, $67,200;68h-67b-74b;—;209
Scott Dunlap, $56,700;71b-70h-69b;—;210
Scott McCarron, $56,700;67h-74b-69b;—;210
Olin Browne, $42,000;67b-69h-75b;—;211
Joe Durant, $42,000;67h-72b-72b;—;211
Bernhard Langer, $42,000;67h-76b-68b;—;211
Scott Parel, $42,000;69b-73h-69b;—;211
Tom Pernice Jr., $42,000;67h-70b-74b;—;211
Kenny Perry, $42,000;72b-69h-70b;—;211
Fred Couples, $29,694;69h-75b-68b;—;212
Glen Day, $29,694;71b-71h-70b;—;212
Bob Estes, $29,694;70b-73h-69b;—;212
David Frost, $29,694;66b-74h-72b;—;212
Jerry Kelly, $29,694;71h-72b-69b;—;212
Billy Mayfair, $24,360;68h-72b-73b;—;213
Paul Broadhurst, $21,525;68b-76h-70b;—;214
Paul Goydos, $21,525;72b-70h-72b;—;214
Jeff Maggert, $21,525;71h-69b-74b;—;214
Jeff Sluman, $21,525;71h-71b-72b;—;214
Stephen Ames, $16,328;71h-72b-72b;—;215
Mark Calcavecchia, $16,328;69h-76b-70b;—;215
Carlos Franco, $16,328;69h-70b-76b;—;215
Doug Garwood, $16,328;69b-76h-70b;—;215
David McKenzie, $16,328;71h-73b-71b;—;215
Tim Petrovic, $16,328;74h-69b-72b;—;215
Fran Quinn, $16,328;69b-69h-77b;—;215
Gene Sauers, $16,328;72h-71b-72b;—;215
Tommy Tolles, $13,230;71b-74h-71b;—;216
Mark Brooks, $11,375;70h-72b-75b;—;217
Tom Byrum, $11,375;70b-74h-73b;—;217
Robert Gamez, $11,375;73h-72b-72b;—;217
Kent Jones, $11,375;69h-76b-72b;—;217
Vijay Singh, $11,375;72h-73b-72b;—;217
Mark Walker, $11,375;70h-71b-76b;—;217
Hale Irwin, $9,660;67b-75h-76b;—;218
Tom Watson, $9,660;73b-72h-73b;—;218
Peter Lonard, $8,610;73b-71h-75b;—;219
Larry Mize, $8,610;74b-68h-77b;—;219
Joey Sindelar, $8,610;71h-70b-78b;—;219
Brian Henninger, $7,140;71h-74b-75b;—;220
Jesper Parnevik, $7,140;72b-72h-76b;—;220
Kevin Sutherland, $7,140;69h-76b-75b;—;220
Grant Waite, $7,140;73b-71h-76b;—;220
Dan Forsman, $6,090;70h-73b-78b;—;221
Made Cut Did Not Finish
Tommy Armour III, $5,198;74h-72b;—;146
John Cook, $5,198;75b-71h;—;146
Sandy Lyle, $5,198;72h-74b;—;146
Loren Roberts, $5,198;72b-74h;—;146
Jay Haas, $4,515;69h-78b;—;147
Steve Pate, $4,515;72b-75h;—;147
Russ Cochran, $3,780;73b-75h;—;148
Dudley Hart, $3,780;77h-71b;—;148
Rocco Mediate, $3,780;73b-75h;—;148
Colin Montgomerie, $3,780;71h-77b;—;148
Willie Wood, $3,780;73b-75h;—;148
Jeff Brehaut, $3,150;74h-75b;—;149
Darren Clarke, $2,520;71h-79b;—;150
Todd Hamilton, $2,520;77b-73h;—;150
Lee Janzen, $2,520;77b-73h;—;150
Jerry Smith, $2,520;71b-79h;—;150
Esteban Toledo, $2,520;79b-71h;—;150
Bill Glasson, $1,848;78b-73h;—;151
Blaine McCallister, $1,848;72h-79b;—;151
Wes Short, Jr., $1,848;80h-71b;—;151
Ken Green, $1,596;78b-74h;—;152
Jay Don Blake, $1,344;78h-75b;—;153
Chris DiMarco, $1,344;77h-76b;—;153
Bob Gilder, $1,344;77h-76b;—;153
Scott Verplank, $1,344;77h-76b;—;153
Steve Lowery, $1,134;77b-77h;—;154
Keith Huber, $1,050;81b-76h;—;157
Charlie Rymer, $966;80b-79h;—;159
