RYDER CUP

At Le Golf National

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71

EUROPE 17½, UNITED STATES 10½

Singles

Europe 7½, United States 4½

Justin Thomas, United States, def. Rory McIlroy, Europe, 1 up.

Brooks Koepka, United States, halved with. Paul Casey, Europe

Webb Simpson, United States, def. Justin Rose, Europe, 3 and 2.

Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Tiger Woods, United States, 2 and 1.

Tony Finau, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, 6 and 4.

Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson, United States, 2 up.

Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe, def. Jordan Spieth, United States, 5 and 4.

Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Rickie Fowler, United States, 2 and 1.

Francesco Molinari, Europe, def. Phil Mickelson, United States, 4 and 2.

Patrick Reed, United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 3 and 2.

Henrik Stenson, Europe, def. Bubba Watson, United States, 5 and 4.

Alex Noren, Europe, def. Bryson DeChambeau, United States, 1 up.

Champions

PURE INSURANCE

Sunday

At b-Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,864; Par: 72)

At h-Poppy Hills GC (Yarage: 6,898; Par: 71)

Pebble Beach, Calif.

Purse: $2.1 million

Final-round scores

Ken Tanigawa, $315,000;67b-66h-72b;—;205

Marco Dawson, $168,000;67b-68h-71b;—;206

Kirk Triplett, $168,000;68b-68h-70b;—;206

Duffy Waldorf, $126,000;68b-68h-71b;—;207

Woody Austin, $86,800;68h-71b-69b;—;208

Tom Gillis, $86,800;68b-67h-73b;—;208

Mike Goodes, $86,800;69h-68b-71b;—;208

Gary Hallberg, $67,200;68h-67b-74b;—;209

Scott Dunlap, $56,700;71b-70h-69b;—;210

Scott McCarron, $56,700;67h-74b-69b;—;210

Olin Browne, $42,000;67b-69h-75b;—;211

Joe Durant, $42,000;67h-72b-72b;—;211

Bernhard Langer, $42,000;67h-76b-68b;—;211

Scott Parel, $42,000;69b-73h-69b;—;211

Tom Pernice Jr., $42,000;67h-70b-74b;—;211

Kenny Perry, $42,000;72b-69h-70b;—;211

Fred Couples, $29,694;69h-75b-68b;—;212

Glen Day, $29,694;71b-71h-70b;—;212

Bob Estes, $29,694;70b-73h-69b;—;212

David Frost, $29,694;66b-74h-72b;—;212

Jerry Kelly, $29,694;71h-72b-69b;—;212

Billy Mayfair, $24,360;68h-72b-73b;—;213

Paul Broadhurst, $21,525;68b-76h-70b;—;214

Paul Goydos, $21,525;72b-70h-72b;—;214

Jeff Maggert, $21,525;71h-69b-74b;—;214

Jeff Sluman, $21,525;71h-71b-72b;—;214

Stephen Ames, $16,328;71h-72b-72b;—;215

Mark Calcavecchia, $16,328;69h-76b-70b;—;215

Carlos Franco, $16,328;69h-70b-76b;—;215

Doug Garwood, $16,328;69b-76h-70b;—;215

David McKenzie, $16,328;71h-73b-71b;—;215

Tim Petrovic, $16,328;74h-69b-72b;—;215

Fran Quinn, $16,328;69b-69h-77b;—;215

Gene Sauers, $16,328;72h-71b-72b;—;215

Tommy Tolles, $13,230;71b-74h-71b;—;216

Mark Brooks, $11,375;70h-72b-75b;—;217

Tom Byrum, $11,375;70b-74h-73b;—;217

Robert Gamez, $11,375;73h-72b-72b;—;217

Kent Jones, $11,375;69h-76b-72b;—;217

Vijay Singh, $11,375;72h-73b-72b;—;217

Mark Walker, $11,375;70h-71b-76b;—;217

Hale Irwin, $9,660;67b-75h-76b;—;218

Tom Watson, $9,660;73b-72h-73b;—;218

Peter Lonard, $8,610;73b-71h-75b;—;219

Larry Mize, $8,610;74b-68h-77b;—;219

Joey Sindelar, $8,610;71h-70b-78b;—;219

Brian Henninger, $7,140;71h-74b-75b;—;220

Jesper Parnevik, $7,140;72b-72h-76b;—;220

Kevin Sutherland, $7,140;69h-76b-75b;—;220

Grant Waite, $7,140;73b-71h-76b;—;220

Dan Forsman, $6,090;70h-73b-78b;—;221

Made Cut Did Not Finish

Tommy Armour III, $5,198;74h-72b;—;146

John Cook, $5,198;75b-71h;—;146

Sandy Lyle, $5,198;72h-74b;—;146

Loren Roberts, $5,198;72b-74h;—;146

Jay Haas, $4,515;69h-78b;—;147

Steve Pate, $4,515;72b-75h;—;147

Russ Cochran, $3,780;73b-75h;—;148

Dudley Hart, $3,780;77h-71b;—;148

Rocco Mediate, $3,780;73b-75h;—;148

Colin Montgomerie, $3,780;71h-77b;—;148

Willie Wood, $3,780;73b-75h;—;148

Jeff Brehaut, $3,150;74h-75b;—;149

Darren Clarke, $2,520;71h-79b;—;150

Todd Hamilton, $2,520;77b-73h;—;150

Lee Janzen, $2,520;77b-73h;—;150

Jerry Smith, $2,520;71b-79h;—;150

Esteban Toledo, $2,520;79b-71h;—;150

Bill Glasson, $1,848;78b-73h;—;151

Blaine McCallister, $1,848;72h-79b;—;151

Wes Short, Jr., $1,848;80h-71b;—;151

Ken Green, $1,596;78b-74h;—;152

Jay Don Blake, $1,344;78h-75b;—;153

Chris DiMarco, $1,344;77h-76b;—;153

Bob Gilder, $1,344;77h-76b;—;153

Scott Verplank, $1,344;77h-76b;—;153

Steve Lowery, $1,134;77b-77h;—;154

Keith Huber, $1,050;81b-76h;—;157

Charlie Rymer, $966;80b-79h;—;159

