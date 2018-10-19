CJ Cup

At Nine Bridges

Jeju Island, South Korea

Yardage: 7,196; Par: 72

Purse: $9.5 million

Second-round leaders

Scott Piercy;70-65;—;135

Brooks Koepka;71-65;—;136

Chez Reavie;68-70;—;138

Alex Noren;74-65;—;139

Ian Poulter;70-69;—;139

Ryan Armour;73-67;—;140

Jamie Lovemark;72-68;—;140

Pat Perez;72-68;—;140

Gary Woodland;73-67;—;140

Brian Harman;76-64;—;140

J.J. Spaun;71-70;—;141

Andrew Putnam;73-68;—;141

Jimmy Walker;72-69;—;141

Cameron Smith;74-67;—;141

Joel Dahmen;72-70;—;142

Kevin Na;73-69;—;142

Brice Garnett;73-69;—;142

Adam Hadwin;71-71;—;142

Si Woo Kim;69-73;—;142

Sung Kang;75-67;—;142

Ryan Palmer;72-70;—;142

Rafa Cabrera Bello;73-70;—;143

Graeme McDowell;71-72;—;143

J.B. Holmes;73-70;—;143

Louis Oosthuizen;72-71;—;143

Tae Hee Lee;72-71;—;143

Justin Thomas;73-70;—;143

Rod Pampling;70-73;—;143

Patton Kizzire;71-72;—;143

Keith Mitchell;75-69;—;144

Brian Gay;74-70;—;144

Dong Seop Maeng;71-73;—;144

Ernie Els;73-71;—;144

Paul Casey;71-73;—;144

Jason Day;73-71;—;144

Adam Scott;75-69;—;144

Brandt Snedeker;72-72;—;144

Jason Dufner;72-72;—;144

Peter Uihlein;73-71;—;144

Ted Potter Jr.;77-67;—;144

Sungjae Im;73-71;—;144

Kyle Stanley;72-72;—;144

Nick Watney;70-74;—;144

Champions

Dominion Energy Charity Classic

At The Country Club of Virginia

Richmond, Va.

Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72 (36-36)

Purse: $2 million 

First-round leaders

Fran Quinn;32-35;—;67

Scott Dunlap;33-34;—;67

Jay Haas;36-32;—;68

Kent Jones;33-35;—;68

Stephen Ames;33-35;—;68

Woody Austin;33-35;—;68

Tim Petrovic;31-37;—;68

Joey Sindelar;33-36;—;69

Tom Gillis;34-35;—;69

Billy Mayfair;34-35;—;69

Lee Janzen;33-36;—;69

Glen Day;33-36;—;69

Gene Sauers;35-34;—;69

Vijay Singh;34-35;—;69

Miguel Angel Jimenez;33-36;—;69

Corey Pavin;35-35;—;70

Mike Goodes;35-35;—;70

Esteban Toledo;35-35;—;70

David Frost;36-34;—;70

Jerry Smith;35-35;—;70

Wes Short, Jr.;34-36;—;70

Marco Dawson;34-36;—;70

Jeff Maggert;35-35;—;70

Bernhard Langer;36-34;—;70

Mike Small;35-36;—;71

Larry Mize;33-38;—;71

Mark O'Meara;39-32;—;71

Michael Bradley;36-35;—;71

Jesper Parnevik;38-33;—;71

Bob Estes;36-35;—;71

Colin Montgomerie;34-37;—;71

Kevin Sutherland;34-37;—;71

Scott Parel;35-36;—;71

State player

Jerry Kelly;37-35;—;72

LPGA

Buick Shanghai

At Qizhong Garden GC

Shanghai

Yardage: 6,541; Par: 72

Purse: $2.1 million

Second-round leaders

Sei Young Kim;67-67;—;134

Danielle Kang;67-68;—;135

Ariya Jutanugarn;66-69;—;135

Brittany Altomare;71-66;—;137

Bronte Law;69-68;—;137

Brittany Lincicome;69-68;—;137

Angel Yin;73-65;—;138

Carlota Ciganda;70-68;—;138

Yu Liu;69-69;—;138

Minjee Lee;68-70;—;138

Paula Creamer;68-71;—;139

Su Oh;69-71;—;140

So Yeon Ryu;69-71;—;140

Wenbo Liu;68-72;—;140

Annie Park;69-72;—;141

Wei-Ling Hsu;69-72;—;141

Lydia Ko;68-73;—;141

Lizette Salas;68-73;—;141

Sarah Jane Smith;74-68;—;142

Marina Alex;72-70;—;142

Jin Young Ko;72-70;—;142

Pornanong Phatlum;71-71;—;142

Pernilla Lindberg;71-71;—;142

Sung Hyun Park;73-70;—;143

Ashleigh Buhai;72-71;—;143

Shanshan Feng;72-71;—;143

Mi Hyang Lee;71-72;—;143

Jeong Eun Lee;71-72;—;143

Nelly Korda;70-73;—;143

Katherine Kirk;74-70;—;144

Aditi Ashok;71-73;—;144

Sakura Yokomine;70-74;—;144

Ryann O'Toole;68-76;—;144

