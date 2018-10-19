CJ Cup
At Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, South Korea
Yardage: 7,196; Par: 72
Purse: $9.5 million
Second-round leaders
Scott Piercy;70-65;—;135
Brooks Koepka;71-65;—;136
Chez Reavie;68-70;—;138
Alex Noren;74-65;—;139
Ian Poulter;70-69;—;139
Ryan Armour;73-67;—;140
Jamie Lovemark;72-68;—;140
Pat Perez;72-68;—;140
Gary Woodland;73-67;—;140
Brian Harman;76-64;—;140
J.J. Spaun;71-70;—;141
Andrew Putnam;73-68;—;141
Jimmy Walker;72-69;—;141
Cameron Smith;74-67;—;141
Joel Dahmen;72-70;—;142
Kevin Na;73-69;—;142
Brice Garnett;73-69;—;142
Adam Hadwin;71-71;—;142
Si Woo Kim;69-73;—;142
Sung Kang;75-67;—;142
Ryan Palmer;72-70;—;142
Rafa Cabrera Bello;73-70;—;143
Graeme McDowell;71-72;—;143
J.B. Holmes;73-70;—;143
Louis Oosthuizen;72-71;—;143
Tae Hee Lee;72-71;—;143
Justin Thomas;73-70;—;143
Rod Pampling;70-73;—;143
Patton Kizzire;71-72;—;143
Keith Mitchell;75-69;—;144
Brian Gay;74-70;—;144
Dong Seop Maeng;71-73;—;144
Ernie Els;73-71;—;144
Paul Casey;71-73;—;144
Jason Day;73-71;—;144
Adam Scott;75-69;—;144
Brandt Snedeker;72-72;—;144
Jason Dufner;72-72;—;144
Peter Uihlein;73-71;—;144
Ted Potter Jr.;77-67;—;144
Sungjae Im;73-71;—;144
Kyle Stanley;72-72;—;144
Nick Watney;70-74;—;144
Champions
Dominion Energy Charity Classic
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72 (36-36)
Purse: $2 million
First-round leaders
Fran Quinn;32-35;—;67
Scott Dunlap;33-34;—;67
Jay Haas;36-32;—;68
Kent Jones;33-35;—;68
Stephen Ames;33-35;—;68
Woody Austin;33-35;—;68
Tim Petrovic;31-37;—;68
Joey Sindelar;33-36;—;69
Tom Gillis;34-35;—;69
Billy Mayfair;34-35;—;69
Lee Janzen;33-36;—;69
Glen Day;33-36;—;69
Gene Sauers;35-34;—;69
Vijay Singh;34-35;—;69
Miguel Angel Jimenez;33-36;—;69
Corey Pavin;35-35;—;70
Mike Goodes;35-35;—;70
Esteban Toledo;35-35;—;70
David Frost;36-34;—;70
Jerry Smith;35-35;—;70
Wes Short, Jr.;34-36;—;70
Marco Dawson;34-36;—;70
Jeff Maggert;35-35;—;70
Bernhard Langer;36-34;—;70
Mike Small;35-36;—;71
Larry Mize;33-38;—;71
Mark O'Meara;39-32;—;71
Michael Bradley;36-35;—;71
Jesper Parnevik;38-33;—;71
Bob Estes;36-35;—;71
Colin Montgomerie;34-37;—;71
Kevin Sutherland;34-37;—;71
Scott Parel;35-36;—;71
State player
Jerry Kelly;37-35;—;72
LPGA
Buick Shanghai
At Qizhong Garden GC
Shanghai
Yardage: 6,541; Par: 72
Purse: $2.1 million
Second-round leaders
Sei Young Kim;67-67;—;134
Danielle Kang;67-68;—;135
Ariya Jutanugarn;66-69;—;135
Brittany Altomare;71-66;—;137
Bronte Law;69-68;—;137
Brittany Lincicome;69-68;—;137
Angel Yin;73-65;—;138
Carlota Ciganda;70-68;—;138
Yu Liu;69-69;—;138
Minjee Lee;68-70;—;138
Paula Creamer;68-71;—;139
Su Oh;69-71;—;140
So Yeon Ryu;69-71;—;140
Wenbo Liu;68-72;—;140
Annie Park;69-72;—;141
Wei-Ling Hsu;69-72;—;141
Lydia Ko;68-73;—;141
Lizette Salas;68-73;—;141
Sarah Jane Smith;74-68;—;142
Marina Alex;72-70;—;142
Jin Young Ko;72-70;—;142
Pornanong Phatlum;71-71;—;142
Pernilla Lindberg;71-71;—;142
Sung Hyun Park;73-70;—;143
Ashleigh Buhai;72-71;—;143
Shanshan Feng;72-71;—;143
Mi Hyang Lee;71-72;—;143
Jeong Eun Lee;71-72;—;143
Nelly Korda;70-73;—;143
Katherine Kirk;74-70;—;144
Aditi Ashok;71-73;—;144
Sakura Yokomine;70-74;—;144
Ryann O'Toole;68-76;—;144
