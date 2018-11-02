Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
At TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas
Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71
Purse: $7 million
Second-round leaders
Peter Uihlein;63-66;—;129
Robert Streb;65-66;—;131
Whee Kim;66-65;—;131
Abraham Ancer;66-66;—;132
Harold Varner III;65-67;—;132
Bryson DeChambeau;66-66;—;132
Kevin Tway;67-66;—;133
Cameron Champ;69-65;—;134
Jordan Spieth;66-68;—;134
Danny Lee;68-66;—;134
Rickie Fowler;68-67;—;135
Chris Kirk;69-66;—;135
Martin Laird;67-68;—;135
Hudson Swafford;68-67;—;135
Richy Werenski;70-66;—;136
Peter Malnati;70-66;—;136
Gary Woodland;69-67;—;136
Jhonattan Vegas;71-65;—;136
Scott Stallings;67-69;—;136
Denny McCarthy;71-65;—;136
Seth Reeves;64-72;—;136
Harris English;71-65;—;136
D.J. Trahan;68-68;—;136
Brandon Harkins;70-66;—;136
Patrick Cantlay;69-67;—;136
Chesson Hadley;69-67;—;136
Si Woo Kim;66-70;—;136
J.J. Spaun;67-69;—;136
Ryan Palmer;71-65;—;136
LPGA
Toto Japan Classic
At Seta Golf Course
Shiga, Japan
Yardage: 6,659; Par: 72 (36-36)
Purse: $1.5 million
First-round results
So Yeon Ryu;34-31;—;65
Nasa Hataoka;34-32;—;66
Jiyai Shin;32-34;—;66
In-Kyung Kim;31-35;—;66
Minjee Lee;34-33;—;67
Sei Young Kim;35-32;—;67
Jenny Shin;34-34;—;68
Saki Nagamine;33-35;—;68
Jin Young Ko;34-34;—;68
Sakura Koiwai;34-34;—;68
Teresa Lu;36-32;—;68
Carlota Ciganda;32-36;—;68
Angel Yin;33-35;—;68
Lizette Salas;34-34;—;68
Lexi Thompson;36-33;—;69
Shanshan Feng;34-35;—;69
Mami Fukuda;35-34;—;69
Brooke M. Henderson;37-32;—;69
Kaori Ohe;34-35;—;69
Momoko Ueda;36-33;—;69
Danielle Kang;35-34;—;69
Hina Arakaki;35-34;—;69
Hee-Kyung Bae;35-34;—;69
Charley Hull;33-36;—;69
Ji-Hee Lee;34-35;—;69
Kana Nagai;35-34;—;69
Mo Martin;32-37;—;69
Ariya Jutanugarn;35-35;—;70
Nelly Korda;35-35;—;70
Amy Yang;35-35;—;70
Sun-Ju Ahn;35-35;—;70
Shoko Sasaki;39-31;—;70
Serena Aoki;35-35;—;70
Jacqui Concolino;34-36;—;70
Caroline Masson;36-34;—;70
