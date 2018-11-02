Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

At TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas

Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71

Purse: $7 million 

Second-round leaders

Peter Uihlein;63-66;—;129

Robert Streb;65-66;—;131

Whee Kim;66-65;—;131

Abraham Ancer;66-66;—;132

Harold Varner III;65-67;—;132

Bryson DeChambeau;66-66;—;132

Kevin Tway;67-66;—;133

Cameron Champ;69-65;—;134

Jordan Spieth;66-68;—;134

Danny Lee;68-66;—;134

Rickie Fowler;68-67;—;135

Chris Kirk;69-66;—;135

Martin Laird;67-68;—;135

Hudson Swafford;68-67;—;135

Richy Werenski;70-66;—;136

Peter Malnati;70-66;—;136

Gary Woodland;69-67;—;136

Jhonattan Vegas;71-65;—;136

Scott Stallings;67-69;—;136

Denny McCarthy;71-65;—;136

Seth Reeves;64-72;—;136

Harris English;71-65;—;136

D.J. Trahan;68-68;—;136

Brandon Harkins;70-66;—;136

Patrick Cantlay;69-67;—;136

Chesson Hadley;69-67;—;136

Si Woo Kim;66-70;—;136

J.J. Spaun;67-69;—;136

Ryan Palmer;71-65;—;136

LPGA

Toto Japan Classic

At Seta Golf Course

Shiga, Japan

Yardage: 6,659; Par: 72 (36-36)

Purse: $1.5 million 

First-round results

So Yeon Ryu;34-31;—;65

Nasa Hataoka;34-32;—;66

Jiyai Shin;32-34;—;66

In-Kyung Kim;31-35;—;66

Minjee Lee;34-33;—;67

Sei Young Kim;35-32;—;67

Jenny Shin;34-34;—;68

Saki Nagamine;33-35;—;68

Jin Young Ko;34-34;—;68

Sakura Koiwai;34-34;—;68

Teresa Lu;36-32;—;68

Carlota Ciganda;32-36;—;68

Angel Yin;33-35;—;68

Lizette Salas;34-34;—;68

Lexi Thompson;36-33;—;69

Shanshan Feng;34-35;—;69

Mami Fukuda;35-34;—;69

Brooke M. Henderson;37-32;—;69

Kaori Ohe;34-35;—;69

Momoko Ueda;36-33;—;69

Danielle Kang;35-34;—;69

Hina Arakaki;35-34;—;69

Hee-Kyung Bae;35-34;—;69

Charley Hull;33-36;—;69

Ji-Hee Lee;34-35;—;69

Kana Nagai;35-34;—;69

Mo Martin;32-37;—;69

Ariya Jutanugarn;35-35;—;70

Nelly Korda;35-35;—;70

Amy Yang;35-35;—;70

Sun-Ju Ahn;35-35;—;70

Shoko Sasaki;39-31;—;70

Serena Aoki;35-35;—;70

Jacqui Concolino;34-36;—;70

Caroline Masson;36-34;—;70

