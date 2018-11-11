Golf
PGA
MAYAKOBA CLASSIC
At El Camaleon GC at the Mayakoba Resort
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Purse: $7.2 million
Yardage: 6,987; Par: 71
Final scores
Matt Kuchar (500) $1,296,000 64-64-65-69 — 262
Danny Lee (300) $777,600 65-66-67-65 — 263
J.J. Spaun (163) $417,600 69-65-65-66 — 265
Richy Werenski (163) $417,600 65-66-67-67 — 265
Brice Garnett (110) $288,000 68-67-65-66 — 266
Jim Furyk (89) $233,100 69-65-66-67 — 267
Pat Perez (89) $233,100 66-67-67-67 — 267
Scott Piercy (89) $233,100 67-68-70-62 — 267
Harold Varner III (89) $233,100 65-69-68-65 — 267
Cameron Champ (65) $165,600 68-62-69-69 — 268
Adam Hadwin (65) $165,600 65-67-68-68 — 268
Whee Kim (65) $165,600 68-63-66-71 — 268
Anirban Lahiri (65) $165,600 65-66-69-68 — 268
Aaron Wise (65) $165,600 71-65-63-69 — 268
Emiliano Grillo (55) $129,600 65-68-67-69 — 269
Armando Favela $108,000 67-67-70-66 — 270
Champions
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP CHAMPIONSHIP
At Phoenix CC
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71
Final scores
Vijay Singh $440,000 67-67-67-61 — 262
Tim Petrovic $250,000 63-67-66-70 — 266
Scott McCarron $192,500 65-64-66-72 — 267
Wes Short, Jr. $192,500 70-63-65-69 — 267
Stephen Ame s $138,125 68-67-61-72 — 268
Woody Austin $138,125 68-69-67-64 — 268
Paul Goydos $100,000 63-65-69-73 — 270
Marco Dawson $72,500 69-65-67-70 — 271
Joe Durant $72,500 67-69-68-67 — 271
Kent Jones $72,500 67-71-66-67 — 271
Kevin Sutherland $72,500 67-68-69-67 — 271
Jerry Kelly $60,000 68-67-68-69 — 272
Bernhard Langer $53,750 70-70-66-67 — 273
Gene Sauers $53,750 70-71-62-70 — 273
David Toms $53,750 69-67-65-72 — 273
Duffy Waldorf $53,750 68-65-69-71 — 273
LPGA
BLUE BAY
At Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club
Hainan Island, China
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 6,705; Par: 72
Final scores
(a-amateur)
Gaby Lopez $315,000 70-71-66-73 — 280
Ariya Jutanugarn $192,103 69-68-71-73 — 281
Celine Boutier $139,357 71-72-73-66 — 282
Danielle Kang $97,287 72-74-69-68 — 283
Sei Young Kim $97,287 73-71-68-71 — 283
Jennifer Song $70,993 70-71-72-72 — 285
Moriya Jutanugarn $55,743 70-71-74-71 — 286
Sung Hyun Park $55,743 73-72-67-74 — 286
Shanshan Feng $46,804 75-72-72-68 — 287
P. Thanapolboonyaras $41,018 70-76-69-73 — 288
Chella Choi $41,018 70-72-72-74 — 288
Yu Liu $35,653 72-72-76-69 — 289
Jaye Marie Green $35,653 71-75-71-72 — 289
Xiyu Lin $32,394 72-74-75-69 — 290
Sarah Jane Smith $28,888 75-73-74-69 — 291
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.