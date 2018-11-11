Golf

PGA

MAYAKOBA CLASSIC

At El Camaleon GC at the Mayakoba Resort

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Purse: $7.2 million

Yardage: 6,987; Par: 71

Final scores

Matt Kuchar (500) $1,296,000 64-64-65-69 — 262

Danny Lee (300) $777,600 65-66-67-65 — 263

J.J. Spaun (163) $417,600 69-65-65-66 — 265

Richy Werenski (163) $417,600 65-66-67-67 — 265

Brice Garnett (110) $288,000 68-67-65-66 — 266

Jim Furyk (89) $233,100 69-65-66-67 — 267

Pat Perez (89) $233,100 66-67-67-67 — 267

Scott Piercy (89) $233,100 67-68-70-62 — 267

Harold Varner III (89) $233,100 65-69-68-65 — 267

Cameron Champ (65) $165,600 68-62-69-69 — 268

Adam Hadwin (65) $165,600 65-67-68-68 — 268

Whee Kim (65) $165,600 68-63-66-71 — 268

Anirban Lahiri (65) $165,600 65-66-69-68 — 268

Aaron Wise (65) $165,600 71-65-63-69 — 268

Emiliano Grillo (55) $129,600 65-68-67-69 — 269

Armando Favela $108,000 67-67-70-66 — 270

Champions

CHARLES SCHWAB CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

At Phoenix CC

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71

Final scores

Vijay Singh $440,000 67-67-67-61 — 262

Tim Petrovic $250,000 63-67-66-70 — 266

Scott McCarron $192,500 65-64-66-72 — 267

Wes Short, Jr. $192,500 70-63-65-69 — 267

Stephen Ame s $138,125 68-67-61-72 — 268

Woody Austin $138,125 68-69-67-64 — 268

Paul Goydos $100,000 63-65-69-73 — 270

Marco Dawson $72,500 69-65-67-70 — 271

Joe Durant $72,500 67-69-68-67 — 271

Kent Jones $72,500 67-71-66-67 — 271

Kevin Sutherland $72,500 67-68-69-67 — 271

Jerry Kelly $60,000 68-67-68-69 — 272

Bernhard Langer $53,750 70-70-66-67 — 273

Gene Sauers $53,750 70-71-62-70 — 273

David Toms $53,750 69-67-65-72 — 273

Duffy Waldorf $53,750 68-65-69-71 — 273

LPGA

BLUE BAY

At Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club

Hainan Island, China

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 6,705; Par: 72

Final scores

(a-amateur)

Gaby Lopez $315,000 70-71-66-73 — 280

Ariya Jutanugarn $192,103 69-68-71-73 — 281

Celine Boutier $139,357 71-72-73-66 — 282

Danielle Kang $97,287 72-74-69-68 — 283

Sei Young Kim $97,287 73-71-68-71 — 283

Jennifer Song $70,993 70-71-72-72 — 285

Moriya Jutanugarn $55,743 70-71-74-71 — 286

Sung Hyun Park $55,743 73-72-67-74 — 286

Shanshan Feng $46,804 75-72-72-68 — 287

P. Thanapolboonyaras $41,018 70-76-69-73 — 288

Chella Choi $41,018 70-72-72-74 — 288

Yu Liu $35,653 72-72-76-69 — 289

Jaye Marie Green $35,653 71-75-71-72 — 289

Xiyu Lin $32,394 72-74-75-69 — 290

Sarah Jane Smith $28,888 75-73-74-69 — 291

