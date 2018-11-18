PGA

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

At The Lakes

Sydney

Purse: $1.25 million

Yardage: 6,938; Par: 72

a-amateur

Final leaders

Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-69-65-69 — 272

Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 69-70-71-67 — 277

Jake McLeod, Australia 70-67-75-66 — 278

Marcus Fraser, Australia 69-69-71-70 — 279

John Senden, Australia 73-71-70-66 — 280

Matthew Millar, Australia 73-68-71-68 — 280

a-David Micheluzzi, Australia 68-69-74-69 — 280

Cameron Percy, Australia 69-69-72-70 — 280

a-Keita Nakajima, Japan 70-68-70-72 — 280

Cameron Smith, Australia 74-71-70-66 — 281

Byeong Hun An, South Korea 67-69-76-69 — 281

Brendan Steele, United States 73-69-73-67 — 282

a-Viktor Hovland, Norway 73-68-74-68 — 283

Max McCardle, Australia 70-66-75-72 — 283

Maverick Antcliff, Australia 73-69-69-72 — 283

Aaron Pike, Australia 72-71-67-73 — 283

Peter Cooke, Australia 75-67-74-68 — 284

Scott Strange, Australia 71-68-76-69 — 284

Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 71-73-71-69 — 284

RSM CLASSIC

At Sea Island Golf Club

Sea Island, Ga.

Purse: $6.4 million

s-Seaside Course: 7,005 yards, par-70

p-Plantation Course: 6,907 yards, par-72

Last two rounds played on Seaside Course

Final leaders

Charles Howell III (500), $1,152,000 64p-64s-68-67 — 263

Patrick Rodgers (300), $691,200 70s-70p-61-62 — 263

Webb Simpson (190), $435,200 68s-68p-63-65 — 264

Ryan Blaum (123), $281,600 69p-65s-65-66 — 265

Luke List (123), $281,600 69p-68s-63-65 — 265

Cameron Champ (100), $230,400 68p-63s-66-69 — 266

Zach Johnson (83), $192,800 70s-66p-65-66 — 267

Kevin Kisner (83), $192,800 70p-69s-63-65 — 267

Peter Uihlein (83), $192,800 66s-71p-67-63 — 267

Chase Wright (83), $192,800 67p-69s-67-64 — 267

Dominic Bozzelli (63), $140,800 71s-66p-65-66 — 268

Austin Cook (63), $140,800 66p-73s-65-64 — 268

Lucas Glover (63), $140,800 69s-67p-67-65 — 268

Graeme McDowell (63), $140,800 67s-68p-67-66 — 268

Anders Albertson (48), $92,960 70s-66p-66-67 — 269

Ryan Armour (48), $92,960 72s-66p-67-64 — 269

Matt Every (48), $92,960 69s-69p-65-66 — 269

Jason Gore (48), $92,960 68p-63s-66-72 — 269

David Hearn (48), $92,960 68s-66p-67-68 — 269

Patton Kizzire (48), $92,960 68p-72s-63-66 — 269

LPGA

CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

At Tiburon Golf Club

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72

Final leaders

Lexi Thompson, $500,000 65-67-68-70 — 270

Nelly Korda, $216,800 69-67-67-71 — 274

Brittany Lincicome, $139,468 64-71-73-67 — 275

So Yeon Ryu, $139,468 69-69-69-68 — 275

Ariya Jutanugarn, $75,966 70-71-69-66 — 276

Lydia Ko, $75,966 69-71-68-68 — 276

Marina Alex, $75,966 69-67-71-69 — 276

Carlota Ciganda, $75,966 66-71-69-70 — 276

Nasa Hataoka, $52,821 64-76-70-68 — 278

Brooke M. Henderson, $44,708 73-69-69-68 — 279

Amy Olson, $44,708 63-72-76-68 — 279

Sei Young Kim, $44,708 69-72-68-70 — 279

Danielle Kang, $37,745 69-72-71-69 — 281

Jessica Korda, $37,745 69-69-73-70 — 281

Brittany Altomare, $31,811 73-73-68-68 — 282

Sung Hyun Park, $31,811 71-73-69-69 — 282

Gaby Lopez, $31,811 71-69-69-73 — 282

Charley Hull, $31,811 69-68-72-73 — 282

Azahara Munoz, $27,775 72-69-73-69 — 283

Lizette Salas, $27,775 69-71-72-71 — 283

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

a-Takumi Kanaya, Japan 70-70-72-72 — 284

Gareth Paddison, New Zealand 70-71-71-72 — 284

Keegan Bradley, United States 72-66-71-75 — 284

Nick Voke, New Zealand 70-71-75-69 — 285

Andrew Dodt, Australia 70-73-73-69 — 285

Steven Jeffress, Australia 73-69-73-70 — 285

Stephen Allan, Australia 73-71-71-70 — 285

Matt Kuchar, United States 70-67-73-75 — 285

RSM CLASSIC

Hunter Mahan (48), $92,960 71s-67p-67-64 — 269

Richy Werenski (48), $92,960 71s-69p-63-66 — 269

Jonathan Byrd (33), $51,413 72p-67s-66-65 — 270

Adam Schenk (33), $51,413 69p-69s-67-65 — 270

Nick Watney (33), $51,413 69s-64p-72-65 — 270

Corey Conners (33), $51,413 69p-67s-70-64 — 270

Brian Gay (33), $51,413 69p-67s-65-69 — 270

Kyle Jones (33), $51,413 71p-68s-65-66 — 270

Scott Langley (33), $51,413 70p-67s-67-66 — 270

Troy Merritt (33), $51,413 69s-68p-69-64 — 270

Harold Varner III (33), $51,413 68s-70p-66-66 — 270

LPGA

Tiffany Joh, $26,351 71-72-71-70 — 284

Maria Torres, $24,007 73-74-71-67 — 285

Jane Park, $24,007 72-72-71-70 — 285

Yu Liu, $24,007 68-72-74-71 — 285

Mi Hyang Lee, $24,007 70-70-70-75 — 285

