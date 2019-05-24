The Colonial

At Colonial Country Club

Fort Worth, Texas

Yardage: 7,209; Par 70

Purse: $7.3 million

Second-round leaders

Jonas Blixt;67-64;—;131

Kevin Na;70-62;—;132

Tony Finau;64-68;—;132

Rory Sabbatini;68-66;—;134

Nick Watney;67-68;—;135

Jim Furyk;69-66;—;135

C.T. Pan;68-67;—;135

Jordan Spieth;65-70;—;135

Jason Dufner;67-68;—;135

Trey Mullinax;67-69;—;136

Tyrrell Hatton;71-66;—;137

Roger Sloan;65-72;—;137

Ryan Palmer;68-69;—;137

Josh Teater;68-70;—;138

Martin Kaymer;73-65;—;138

Daniel Berger;71-67;—;138

Scott Piercy;70-68;—;138

Mackenzie Hughes;68-70;—;138

Max Homa;70-68;—;138

Kevin Tway;68-70;—;138

Matt Every;70-69;—;139

Brice Garnett;73-66;—;139

Russell Knox;71-68;—;139

Austin Cook;72-67;—;139

Adam Long;70-69;—;139

Chesson Hadley;67-72;—;139

Tom Hoge;70-69;—;139

David Toms;71-68;—;139

Andrew Putnam;69-70;—;139

Emiliano Grillo;69-70;—;139

Brian Harman;70-69;—;139

Anirban Lahiri;68-71;—;139

Brian Gay;69-71;—;140

Nate Lashley;69-71;—;140

J.J. Henry;67-73;—;140

Kevin Streelman;69-71;—;140

Scott Brown;67-73;—;140

Tyrone Van Aswegen;69-71;—;140

Abraham Ancer;68-72;—;140

Bill Haas;69-71;—;140

Matthew Fitzpatrick;69-71;—;140

Peter Uihlein;67-73;—;140

Danny Lee;69-71;—;140

Tim Herron;72-68;—;140

Ben Silverman;69-71;—;140

Senior PGA Championship

At Oak Hill Country Club

Rochester, N.Y.

Yardage: 6,896; Par 70

Purse: $3.25 million

Second-round leaders

Esteban Toledo;70-67;—;137

Paul Broadhurst;70-67;—;137

Retief Goosen;67-72;—;139

Scott Parel;66-73;—;139

John Riegger;69-71;—;140

Jerry Kelly;70-70;—;140

Marco Dawson;67-74;—;141

Mike Goodes;72-69;—;141

Scott McCarron;72-69;—;141

Kirk Triplett;70-71;—;141

Paul Lawrie;69-72;—;141

Ken Tanigawa;67-74;—;141

Bob May;71-71;—;142

Jesper Parnevik;68-74;—;142

Darren Clarke;68-74;—;142

Rocco Mediate;71-71;—;142

Corey Pavin;69-74;—;143

Brandt Jobe;71-72;—;143

Doug Garwood;70-73;—;143

Tommy Armour III;70-73;—;143

Duffy Waldorf;69-74;—;143

David Frost;72-71;—;143

Gregory Meyer;71-72;—;143

Bob Sowards;71-73;—;144

Peter Baker;72-72;—;144

Bart Bryant;74-70;—;144

Tim Petrovic;71-73;—;144

David McKenzie;73-71;—;144

Mike Miles;69-75;—;144

Gibby Gilbert III;69-76;—;145

Wes Short, Jr.;72-73;—;145

Paul McGinley;73-72;—;145

Vijay Singh;72-73;—;145

Prayad Marksaeng;71-74;—;145

Stephen Ames;73-72;—;145

Peter Fowler;71-74;—;145

Jerry Smith;71-74;—;145

State players

Steve Stricker;76-72;—;148

Failed to make the cut

Skip Kendall;77-81;—;158

LPGA

Pure Silk Championship

At Kingsmill Resrt, River Course

Williamsburg, Va.

Yardage: 6,430; Par 71

Purse: $1.3 million

Second-round leaders

Jacqui Concolino;66-67;—;133

Bronte Law;65-68;—;133

Jennifer Song;65-68;—;133

Carlota Ciganda;69-65;—;134

Madelene Sagstrom;68-66;—;134

Nelly Korda;69-66;—;135

Ashleigh Buhai;68-67;—;135

Nasa Hataoka;68-67;—;135

Haru Nomura;69-67;—;136

Peiyun Chien;69-67;—;136

Jeongeun Lee6;68-68;—;136

Angel Yin;67-69;—;136

Linnea Strom;72-65;—;137

Yu Liu;71-66;—;137

Sung Hyun Park;71-66;—;137

Cheyenne Knight;70-67;—;137

Jessica Korda;69-68;—;137

Brittany Lincicome;68-69;—;137

Charley Hull;68-69;—;137

Brooke M. Henderson;66-71;—;137

Jasmine Suwannapura;66-71;—;137

Anna Nordqvist;65-72;—;137

Lauren Stephenson;71-67;—;138

Amy Olson;70-68;—;138

Caroline Masson;69-69;—;138

Mi Hyang Lee;68-70;—;138

Austin Ernst;68-70;—;138

Brittany Altomare;68-70;—;138

Giulia Molinaro;68-70;—;138

Sandra Gal;68-70;—;138

Wei-Ling Hsu;72-67;—;139

Pernilla Lindberg;72-67;—;139

Ariya Jutanugarn;71-68;—;139

Jin Young Ko;71-68;—;139

Na Yeon Choi;70-69;—;139

Alana Uriell;70-69;—;139

Hannah Green;70-69;—;139

Beatriz Recari;69-70;—;139

Stacy Lewis;69-70;—;139

Marina Alex;69-70;—;139

Mi Jung Hur;68-71;—;139

Alison Lee;68-71;—;139

Katherine Perry;66-73;—;139

Azahara Munoz;71-69;—;140

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments