The Colonial
At Colonial Country Club
Fort Worth, Texas
Yardage: 7,209; Par 70
Purse: $7.3 million
Second-round leaders
Jonas Blixt;67-64;—;131
Kevin Na;70-62;—;132
Tony Finau;64-68;—;132
Rory Sabbatini;68-66;—;134
Nick Watney;67-68;—;135
Jim Furyk;69-66;—;135
C.T. Pan;68-67;—;135
Jordan Spieth;65-70;—;135
Jason Dufner;67-68;—;135
Trey Mullinax;67-69;—;136
Tyrrell Hatton;71-66;—;137
Roger Sloan;65-72;—;137
Ryan Palmer;68-69;—;137
Josh Teater;68-70;—;138
Martin Kaymer;73-65;—;138
Daniel Berger;71-67;—;138
Scott Piercy;70-68;—;138
Mackenzie Hughes;68-70;—;138
Max Homa;70-68;—;138
Kevin Tway;68-70;—;138
Matt Every;70-69;—;139
Brice Garnett;73-66;—;139
Russell Knox;71-68;—;139
Austin Cook;72-67;—;139
Adam Long;70-69;—;139
Chesson Hadley;67-72;—;139
Tom Hoge;70-69;—;139
David Toms;71-68;—;139
Andrew Putnam;69-70;—;139
Emiliano Grillo;69-70;—;139
Brian Harman;70-69;—;139
Anirban Lahiri;68-71;—;139
Brian Gay;69-71;—;140
Nate Lashley;69-71;—;140
J.J. Henry;67-73;—;140
Kevin Streelman;69-71;—;140
Scott Brown;67-73;—;140
Tyrone Van Aswegen;69-71;—;140
Abraham Ancer;68-72;—;140
Bill Haas;69-71;—;140
Matthew Fitzpatrick;69-71;—;140
Peter Uihlein;67-73;—;140
Danny Lee;69-71;—;140
Tim Herron;72-68;—;140
Ben Silverman;69-71;—;140
Senior PGA Championship
At Oak Hill Country Club
Rochester, N.Y.
Yardage: 6,896; Par 70
Purse: $3.25 million
Second-round leaders
Esteban Toledo;70-67;—;137
Paul Broadhurst;70-67;—;137
Retief Goosen;67-72;—;139
Scott Parel;66-73;—;139
John Riegger;69-71;—;140
Jerry Kelly;70-70;—;140
Marco Dawson;67-74;—;141
Mike Goodes;72-69;—;141
Scott McCarron;72-69;—;141
Kirk Triplett;70-71;—;141
Paul Lawrie;69-72;—;141
Ken Tanigawa;67-74;—;141
Bob May;71-71;—;142
Jesper Parnevik;68-74;—;142
Darren Clarke;68-74;—;142
Rocco Mediate;71-71;—;142
Corey Pavin;69-74;—;143
Brandt Jobe;71-72;—;143
Doug Garwood;70-73;—;143
Tommy Armour III;70-73;—;143
Duffy Waldorf;69-74;—;143
David Frost;72-71;—;143
Gregory Meyer;71-72;—;143
Bob Sowards;71-73;—;144
Peter Baker;72-72;—;144
Bart Bryant;74-70;—;144
Tim Petrovic;71-73;—;144
David McKenzie;73-71;—;144
Mike Miles;69-75;—;144
Gibby Gilbert III;69-76;—;145
Wes Short, Jr.;72-73;—;145
Paul McGinley;73-72;—;145
Vijay Singh;72-73;—;145
Prayad Marksaeng;71-74;—;145
Stephen Ames;73-72;—;145
Peter Fowler;71-74;—;145
Jerry Smith;71-74;—;145
State players
Steve Stricker;76-72;—;148
Failed to make the cut
Skip Kendall;77-81;—;158
LPGA
Pure Silk Championship
At Kingsmill Resrt, River Course
Williamsburg, Va.
Yardage: 6,430; Par 71
Purse: $1.3 million
Second-round leaders
Jacqui Concolino;66-67;—;133
Bronte Law;65-68;—;133
Jennifer Song;65-68;—;133
Carlota Ciganda;69-65;—;134
Madelene Sagstrom;68-66;—;134
Nelly Korda;69-66;—;135
Ashleigh Buhai;68-67;—;135
Nasa Hataoka;68-67;—;135
Haru Nomura;69-67;—;136
Peiyun Chien;69-67;—;136
Jeongeun Lee6;68-68;—;136
Angel Yin;67-69;—;136
Linnea Strom;72-65;—;137
Yu Liu;71-66;—;137
Sung Hyun Park;71-66;—;137
Cheyenne Knight;70-67;—;137
Jessica Korda;69-68;—;137
Brittany Lincicome;68-69;—;137
Charley Hull;68-69;—;137
Brooke M. Henderson;66-71;—;137
Jasmine Suwannapura;66-71;—;137
Anna Nordqvist;65-72;—;137
Lauren Stephenson;71-67;—;138
Amy Olson;70-68;—;138
Caroline Masson;69-69;—;138
Mi Hyang Lee;68-70;—;138
Austin Ernst;68-70;—;138
Brittany Altomare;68-70;—;138
Giulia Molinaro;68-70;—;138
Sandra Gal;68-70;—;138
Wei-Ling Hsu;72-67;—;139
Pernilla Lindberg;72-67;—;139
Ariya Jutanugarn;71-68;—;139
Jin Young Ko;71-68;—;139
Na Yeon Choi;70-69;—;139
Alana Uriell;70-69;—;139
Hannah Green;70-69;—;139
Beatriz Recari;69-70;—;139
Stacy Lewis;69-70;—;139
Marina Alex;69-70;—;139
Mi Jung Hur;68-71;—;139
Alison Lee;68-71;—;139
Katherine Perry;66-73;—;139
Azahara Munoz;71-69;—;140
