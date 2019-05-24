The Colonial
At Colonial Country Club
Fort Worth, Texas
Yardage: 7,209; Par 70
Purse: $7.3 million
Third-round leaders
Kevin Na;70-62-69;—;201
Mackenzie Hughes;68-70-65;—;203
C.T. Pan;68-67-68;—;203
Jordan Spieth;65-70-68;—;203
Jim Furyk;69-66-68;—;203
Tony Finau;64-68-71;—;203
Charley Hoffman;70-71-63;—;204
Austin Cook;72-67-65;—;204
Ryan Palmer;68-69-68;—;205
Nick Watney;67-68-70;—;205
Jonas Blixt;67-64-74;—;205
Andrew Putnam;69-70-67;—;206
Scott Piercy;70-68-68;—;206
Tyrrell Hatton;71-66-69;—;206
Peter Uihlein;67-73-67;—;207
Brian Gay;69-71-67;—;207
Emiliano Grillo;69-70-68;—;207
Kevin Tway;68-70-69;—;207
Roger Sloan;65-72-70;—;207
Jason Dufner;67-68-72;—;207
Rory Sabbatini;68-66-73;—;207
Matt Every;70-69-69;—;208
Brandt Snedeker;74-67-68;—;209
Martin Laird;72-69-68;—;209
J.J. Henry;67-73-69;—;209
Kevin Streelman;69-71-69;—;209
David Toms;71-68-70;—;209
Martin Kaymer;73-65-71;—;209
Daniel Berger;71-67-71;—;209
Josh Teater;68-70-71;—;209
Senior PGA Championship
At Oak Hill Country Club
Rochester, N.Y.
Yardage: 6,896; Par 70
Purse: $3.25 million
Third-round leaders
Paul Broadhurst;70-67-67;—;204
Retief Goosen;67-72-67;—;206
Ken Tanigawa;67-74-66;—;207
Scott McCarron;72-69-67;—;208
Corey Pavin;69-74-66;—;209
John Riegger;69-71-69;—;209
Esteban Toledo;70-67-74;—;211
Jesper Parnevik;68-74-70;—;212
Mike Goodes;72-69-71;—;212
Jerry Kelly;70-70-72;—;212
Kirk Triplett;70-71-72;—;213
Scott Parel;66-73-74;—;213
Duffy Waldorf;69-74-71;—;214
Rocco Mediate;71-71-72;—;214
Taichi Teshima;69-77-69;—;215
Vijay Singh;72-73-70;—;215
Bob Sowards;71-73-71;—;215
Tommy Armour III;70-73-72;—;215
Paul Lawrie;69-72-74;—;215
Prayad Marksaeng;71-74-71;—;216
David Frost;72-71-73;—;216
Darren Clarke;68-74-74;—;216
Jerry Smith;71-74-72;—;217
Wes Short, Jr.;72-73-72;—;217
Brandt Jobe;71-72-74;—;217
Tom Lehman;75-73-69;—;217
Mark Brown;74-72-72;—;218
Steve Pate;74-72-72;—;218
Bernhard Langer;72-74-72;—;218
Mike Miles;69-75-74;—;218
LPGA
Pure Silk Championship
At Kingsmill Resrt, River Course
Williamsburg, Va.
Yardage: 6,430; Par 71
Purse: $1.3 million
Third-round leaders
Nasa Hataoka;68-67-65;—;200
Bronte Law;65-68-67;—;200
Brooke M. Henderson;66-71-64;—;201
Jennifer Song;65-68-68;—;201
Carlota Ciganda;69-65-68;—;202
Madelene Sagstrom;68-66-69;—;203
Wei-Ling Hsu;72-67-65;—;204
Katherine Perry;66-73-66;—;205
Caroline Masson;69-69-67;—;205
Angel Yin;67-69-69;—;205
Ashleigh Buhai;68-67-70;—;205
Charley Hull;68-69-69;—;206
Peiyun Chien;69-67-70;—;206
Azahara Munoz;71-69-67;—;207
Morgan Pressel;71-69-67;—;207
Kendall Dye;70-70-67;—;207
Haeji Kang;70-70-67;—;207
Gaby Lopez;68-72-67;—;207
Mi Jung Hur;68-71-68;—;207
Mi Hyang Lee;68-70-69;—;207
Brittany Lincicome;68-69-70;—;207
Jasmine Suwannapura;66-71-70;—;207
Haru Nomura;69-67-71;—;207
Nelly Korda;69-66-72;—;207
Lindy Duncan;70-71-67;—;208
Minjee Lee;68-73-67;—;208
Ariya Jutanugarn;71-68-69;—;208
Jin Young Ko;71-68-69;—;208
Alison Lee;68-71-69;—;208
Amy Olson;70-68-70;—;208
