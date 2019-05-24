The Colonial

At Colonial Country Club

Fort Worth, Texas

Yardage: 7,209; Par 70

Purse: $7.3 million

Third-round leaders

Kevin Na;70-62-69;—;201

Mackenzie Hughes;68-70-65;—;203

C.T. Pan;68-67-68;—;203

Jordan Spieth;65-70-68;—;203

Jim Furyk;69-66-68;—;203

Tony Finau;64-68-71;—;203

Charley Hoffman;70-71-63;—;204

Austin Cook;72-67-65;—;204

Ryan Palmer;68-69-68;—;205

Nick Watney;67-68-70;—;205

Jonas Blixt;67-64-74;—;205

Andrew Putnam;69-70-67;—;206

Scott Piercy;70-68-68;—;206

Tyrrell Hatton;71-66-69;—;206

Peter Uihlein;67-73-67;—;207

Brian Gay;69-71-67;—;207

Emiliano Grillo;69-70-68;—;207

Kevin Tway;68-70-69;—;207

Roger Sloan;65-72-70;—;207

Jason Dufner;67-68-72;—;207

Rory Sabbatini;68-66-73;—;207

Matt Every;70-69-69;—;208

Brandt Snedeker;74-67-68;—;209

Martin Laird;72-69-68;—;209

J.J. Henry;67-73-69;—;209

Kevin Streelman;69-71-69;—;209

David Toms;71-68-70;—;209

Martin Kaymer;73-65-71;—;209

Daniel Berger;71-67-71;—;209

Josh Teater;68-70-71;—;209

Senior PGA Championship

At Oak Hill Country Club

Rochester, N.Y.

Yardage: 6,896; Par 70

Purse: $3.25 million

Third-round leaders

Paul Broadhurst;70-67-67;—;204

Retief Goosen;67-72-67;—;206

Ken Tanigawa;67-74-66;—;207

Scott McCarron;72-69-67;—;208

Corey Pavin;69-74-66;—;209

John Riegger;69-71-69;—;209

Esteban Toledo;70-67-74;—;211

Jesper Parnevik;68-74-70;—;212

Mike Goodes;72-69-71;—;212

Jerry Kelly;70-70-72;—;212

Kirk Triplett;70-71-72;—;213

Scott Parel;66-73-74;—;213

Duffy Waldorf;69-74-71;—;214

Rocco Mediate;71-71-72;—;214

Taichi Teshima;69-77-69;—;215

Vijay Singh;72-73-70;—;215

Bob Sowards;71-73-71;—;215

Tommy Armour III;70-73-72;—;215

Paul Lawrie;69-72-74;—;215

Prayad Marksaeng;71-74-71;—;216

David Frost;72-71-73;—;216

Darren Clarke;68-74-74;—;216

Jerry Smith;71-74-72;—;217

Wes Short, Jr.;72-73-72;—;217

Brandt Jobe;71-72-74;—;217

Tom Lehman;75-73-69;—;217

Mark Brown;74-72-72;—;218

Steve Pate;74-72-72;—;218

Bernhard Langer;72-74-72;—;218

Mike Miles;69-75-74;—;218

LPGA

Pure Silk Championship

At Kingsmill Resrt, River Course

Williamsburg, Va.

Yardage: 6,430; Par 71

Purse: $1.3 million

Third-round leaders

Nasa Hataoka;68-67-65;—;200

Bronte Law;65-68-67;—;200

Brooke M. Henderson;66-71-64;—;201

Jennifer Song;65-68-68;—;201

Carlota Ciganda;69-65-68;—;202

Madelene Sagstrom;68-66-69;—;203

Wei-Ling Hsu;72-67-65;—;204

Katherine Perry;66-73-66;—;205

Caroline Masson;69-69-67;—;205

Angel Yin;67-69-69;—;205

Ashleigh Buhai;68-67-70;—;205

Charley Hull;68-69-69;—;206

Peiyun Chien;69-67-70;—;206

Azahara Munoz;71-69-67;—;207

Morgan Pressel;71-69-67;—;207

Kendall Dye;70-70-67;—;207

Haeji Kang;70-70-67;—;207

Gaby Lopez;68-72-67;—;207

Mi Jung Hur;68-71-68;—;207

Mi Hyang Lee;68-70-69;—;207

Brittany Lincicome;68-69-70;—;207

Jasmine Suwannapura;66-71-70;—;207

Haru Nomura;69-67-71;—;207

Nelly Korda;69-66-72;—;207

Lindy Duncan;70-71-67;—;208

Minjee Lee;68-73-67;—;208

Ariya Jutanugarn;71-68-69;—;208

Jin Young Ko;71-68-69;—;208

Alison Lee;68-71-69;—;208

Amy Olson;70-68-70;—;208

