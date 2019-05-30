The Memorial
At Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
Yardage: 7,392; Par 72 (36-36)
Purse: $9.1 million
First-round leaders
Ryan Moore;31-34;—;65
Jordan Spieth;34-32;—;66
Anirban Lahiri;34-33;—;67
Marc Leishman;33-34;—;67
Martin Kaymer;35-32;—;67
Vaughn Taylor;33-34;—;67
Bud Cauley;34-33;—;67
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;34-34;—;68
Russell Knox;32-36;—;68
Andrew Putnam;33-35;—;68
Patrick Cantlay;35-33;—;68
Scott Stallings;33-36;—;69
Gary Woodland;34-35;—;69
Xander Schauffele;34-35;—;69
Sam Ryder;36-33;—;69
Emiliano Grillo;35-34;—;69
Rickie Fowler;35-34;—;69
Troy Merritt;34-35;—;69
Si Woo Kim;34-35;—;69
Danny Willett;35-34;—;69
Steve Stricker;34-35;—;69
Haotong Li;32-37;—;69
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;34-36;—;70
Ted Potter, Jr.;33-37;—;70
Henrik Stenson;34-36;—;70
Max Homa;34-36;—;70
Tiger Woods;34-36;—;70
David Lipsky;36-34;—;70
Phil Mickelson;35-35;—;70
Adam Schenk;35-36;—;71
J.J. Spaun;34-37;—;71
Austin Cook;33-38;—;71
Justin Thomas;34-37;—;71
Michael Kim;36-35;—;71
Ryan Armour;37-34;—;71
Jason Kokrak;34-37;—;71
Tyrrell Hatton;36-35;—;71
David Lingmerth;34-37;—;71
Michael Thompson;36-35;—;71
Brendan Steele;33-38;—;71
Billy Horschel;35-36;—;71
Brian Harman;37-34;—;71
Hideki Matsuyama;33-38;—;71
Adam Scott;33-38;—;71
USGA
U.S. Women's Open
At Country Club of Charleston
Charleston, S.C.
Yardage: 6,535; Par 71 (36-35)
Purse: $5.5 million
First-round leaders
a-denotes amateur
Mamiko Higa;32-33;—;65
Esther Henseleit;34-32;—;66
a-Gina Kim;32-34;—;66
Celine Boutier;36-31;—;67
Sei Young Kim;33-35;—;68
Azahara Munoz;35-33;—;68
Yu Liu;34-35;—;69
a-Andrea Lee;33-36;—;69
Misuzu Narita;34-35;—;69
Carlota Ciganda;35-34;—;69
Jenny Shin;36-33;—;69
Nelly Korda;34-35;—;69
Jessica Korda;34-35;—;69
Emma Talley;36-34;—;70
Caroline Masson;34-36;—;70
Ryann O'Toole;36-34;—;70
Brittany Altomare;33-37;—;70
Inbee Park;35-35;—;70
Lexi Thompson;35-35;—;70
Jennifer Song;34-36;—;70
Karine Icher;36-34;—;70
Jeongeun Lee6;35-35;—;70
Morgan Pressel;36-34;—;70
Gerina Piller;37-33;—;70
Mariah Stackhouse;36-35;—;71
Austin Ernst;35-36;—;71
Sarah Schmelzel;37-34;—;71
a-Yuka Saso;38-33;—;71
Minjee Lee;36-35;—;71
Lizette Salas;35-36;—;71
Anne Van Dam;35-36;—;71
Sung Hyun Park;36-35;—;71
Moriya Jutanugarn;35-36;—;71
Jennifer Kupcho;37-34;—;71
So Yeon Ryu;35-36;—;71
Jasmine Suwannapura;34-37;—;71
Hyo-Joo Kim;37-34;—;71
Mi Hyang Lee;36-35;—;71
Jaye Marie Green;37-34;—;71
Mirim Lee;38-33;—;71
Dottie Ardina;36-35;—;71
Olafia Kristinsdottir;35-36;—;71
