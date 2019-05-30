The Memorial

At Muirfield Village Golf Club

Dublin, Ohio

Yardage: 7,392; Par 72 (36-36)

Purse: $9.1 million

First-round leaders

Ryan Moore;31-34;—;65

Jordan Spieth;34-32;—;66

Anirban Lahiri;34-33;—;67

Marc Leishman;33-34;—;67

Martin Kaymer;35-32;—;67

Vaughn Taylor;33-34;—;67

Bud Cauley;34-33;—;67

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;34-34;—;68

Russell Knox;32-36;—;68

Andrew Putnam;33-35;—;68

Patrick Cantlay;35-33;—;68

Scott Stallings;33-36;—;69

Gary Woodland;34-35;—;69

Xander Schauffele;34-35;—;69

Sam Ryder;36-33;—;69

Emiliano Grillo;35-34;—;69

Rickie Fowler;35-34;—;69

Troy Merritt;34-35;—;69

Si Woo Kim;34-35;—;69

Danny Willett;35-34;—;69

Steve Stricker;34-35;—;69

Haotong Li;32-37;—;69

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;34-36;—;70

Ted Potter, Jr.;33-37;—;70

Henrik Stenson;34-36;—;70

Max Homa;34-36;—;70

Tiger Woods;34-36;—;70

David Lipsky;36-34;—;70

Phil Mickelson;35-35;—;70

Adam Schenk;35-36;—;71

J.J. Spaun;34-37;—;71

Austin Cook;33-38;—;71

Justin Thomas;34-37;—;71

Michael Kim;36-35;—;71

Ryan Armour;37-34;—;71

Jason Kokrak;34-37;—;71

Tyrrell Hatton;36-35;—;71

David Lingmerth;34-37;—;71

Michael Thompson;36-35;—;71

Brendan Steele;33-38;—;71

Billy Horschel;35-36;—;71

Brian Harman;37-34;—;71

Hideki Matsuyama;33-38;—;71

Adam Scott;33-38;—;71

USGA

U.S. Women's Open

At Country Club of Charleston

Charleston, S.C.

Yardage: 6,535; Par 71 (36-35)

Purse: $5.5 million

First-round leaders

a-denotes amateur

Mamiko Higa;32-33;—;65

Esther Henseleit;34-32;—;66

a-Gina Kim;32-34;—;66

Celine Boutier;36-31;—;67

Sei Young Kim;33-35;—;68

Azahara Munoz;35-33;—;68

Yu Liu;34-35;—;69

a-Andrea Lee;33-36;—;69

Misuzu Narita;34-35;—;69

Carlota Ciganda;35-34;—;69

Jenny Shin;36-33;—;69

Nelly Korda;34-35;—;69

Jessica Korda;34-35;—;69

Emma Talley;36-34;—;70

Caroline Masson;34-36;—;70

Ryann O'Toole;36-34;—;70

Brittany Altomare;33-37;—;70

Inbee Park;35-35;—;70

Lexi Thompson;35-35;—;70

Jennifer Song;34-36;—;70

Karine Icher;36-34;—;70

Jeongeun Lee6;35-35;—;70

Morgan Pressel;36-34;—;70

Gerina Piller;37-33;—;70

Mariah Stackhouse;36-35;—;71

Austin Ernst;35-36;—;71

Sarah Schmelzel;37-34;—;71

a-Yuka Saso;38-33;—;71

Minjee Lee;36-35;—;71

Lizette Salas;35-36;—;71

Anne Van Dam;35-36;—;71

Sung Hyun Park;36-35;—;71

Moriya Jutanugarn;35-36;—;71

Jennifer Kupcho;37-34;—;71

So Yeon Ryu;35-36;—;71

Jasmine Suwannapura;34-37;—;71

Hyo-Joo Kim;37-34;—;71

Mi Hyang Lee;36-35;—;71

Jaye Marie Green;37-34;—;71

Mirim Lee;38-33;—;71

Dottie Ardina;36-35;—;71

Olafia Kristinsdottir;35-36;—;71

