Commercial League
Rojo's Pub I;3-0
Expert Tax Solutions;2-1
Yuni's Cafe;2-1
Fountain Hall;1-2
Rojo's Pub II;1-2
Baird Financial;0-3
Tuesday's results
Fountain Hall 208.2 (John Hunt 54-40), Baird Financial (Alex Rosinquist 49, Eric Litrenda 43)
Yuni's Cafe 217 (Lou Schneider 46-38), Rojo's Pub II 226.8 (Tom Larson 49-36).
Rojo's Pub I 191 (Mike Westog Jr. 43-36), Expert Tax Solutions 228.4 (Bill Murphy 54-40).
