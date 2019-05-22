Commercial League

Rojo's Pub I;3-0

Expert Tax Solutions;2-1

Yuni's Cafe;2-1

Fountain Hall;1-2

Rojo's Pub II;1-2

Baird Financial;0-3

Tuesday's results

Fountain Hall 208.2 (John Hunt 54-40), Baird Financial (Alex Rosinquist 49, Eric Litrenda 43)

Yuni's Cafe 217 (Lou Schneider 46-38), Rojo's Pub II 226.8 (Tom Larson 49-36).

Rojo's Pub I 191 (Mike Westog Jr. 43-36), Expert Tax Solutions 228.4 (Bill Murphy 54-40).

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments