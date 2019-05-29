Browns Lake Women

Event: Triple 3 Lowest Holes

18 HOLES

Event winner: Polly Burright 36

9 HOLES

Class B — Event: Cay Doorn 36. Class C — Event: Marge Crowley 54.

Meadowbrook C.C. Women

Event: Criss Cross

Event winner: Sherry Mayfield 29.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments