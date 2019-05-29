Browns Lake Women
Event: Triple 3 Lowest Holes
18 HOLES
Event winner: Polly Burright 36
9 HOLES
Class B — Event: Cay Doorn 36. Class C — Event: Marge Crowley 54.
Meadowbrook C.C. Women
Event: Criss Cross
Event winner: Sherry Mayfield 29.
