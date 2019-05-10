Byron Nelson
At Trinity Forest GC
Dallas
Yardage: 7,371; Par 71
Purse: $7.9 million
Second-round leaders
(a-amateur)
Sung Kang;65-61;—;126
Matt Every;65-65;—;130
Tyler Duncan;64-66;—;130
Brooks Koepka;65-66;—;131
Rory Sabbatini;67-65;—;132
Martin Laird;67-66;—;133
Beau Hossler;67-66;—;133
Roberto Diaz;66-67;—;133
Michael Thompson;66-68;—;134
Jordan Spieth;68-67;—;135
Matt Jones;65-70;—;135
Jonas Blixt;65-70;—;135
Sebastian Munoz;69-66;—;135
Stephan Jaeger;69-66;—;135
Doug Ghim;69-66;—;135
Zack Sucher;67-68;—;135
Henrik Stenson;67-69;—;136
Scottie Scheffler;67-69;—;136
Seth Reeves;66-70;—;136
Thomas Pieters;70-66;—;136
Vaughn Taylor;69-67;—;136
C.T. Pan;66-70;—;136
Kevin Tway;70-66;—;136
Scott Piercy;67-69;—;136
J.J. Spaun;66-70;—;136
Cameron Davis;67-69;—;136
Ollie Schniederjans;68-69;—;137
Shawn Stefani;65-72;—;137
Hideki Matsuyama;67-70;—;137
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-68;—;137
Ryan Palmer;68-69;—;137
Kevin Na;69-68;—;137
Russell Knox;68-69;—;137
Joey Garber;68-69;—;137
Davis Riley;68-69;—;137
Missed the cut
a-Tony Romo;76-74;—;150
Champions
Regions Tradition
At Greystone Golf & CC (Founders course)
Birmingham, Ala.
Yardage: 7,299; Par 72
Purse: $2.4 million
Second-round leaders
Steve Stricker;68-64;—;132
David Toms;67-67;—;134
Billy Andrade;68-67;—;135
Bernhard Langer;69-67;—;136
Glen Day;64-72;—;136
Paul Goydos;70-67;—;137
Scott Parel;71-66;—;137
Gary Hallberg;73-65;—;138
Miguel Angel Jimenez;68-70;—;138
Michael Bradley;71-68;—;139
Paul Broadhurst;73-66;—;139
Brandt Jobe;71-69;—;140
Marco Dawson;71-69;—;140
Kenny Perry;72-68;—;140
Lee Janzen;74-66;—;140
Kent Jones;72-68;—;140
Willie Wood;69-71;—;140
Kirk Triplett;73-67;—;140
Tom Byrum;71-69;—;140
Joey Sindelar;74-66;—;140
Billy Mayfair;72-68;—;140
David Frost;73-68;—;141
Jerry Kelly;71-70;—;141
Dan Forsman;71-70;—;141
Tommy Armour III;76-65;—;141
Retief Goosen;74-67;—;141
Shaun Micheel;73-68;—;141
Steve Jones;68-73;—;141
Tom Lehman;73-69;—;142
Jeff Maggert;69-73;—;142
Stephen Ames;71-71;—;142
Rocco Mediate;74-68;—;142
Mike Goodes;70-72;—;142
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.