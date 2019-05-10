Byron Nelson

At Trinity Forest GC

Dallas

Yardage: 7,371; Par 71

Purse: $7.9 million

Second-round leaders

(a-amateur)

Sung Kang;65-61;—;126

Matt Every;65-65;—;130

Tyler Duncan;64-66;—;130

Brooks Koepka;65-66;—;131

Rory Sabbatini;67-65;—;132

Martin Laird;67-66;—;133

Beau Hossler;67-66;—;133

Roberto Diaz;66-67;—;133

Michael Thompson;66-68;—;134

Jordan Spieth;68-67;—;135

Matt Jones;65-70;—;135

Jonas Blixt;65-70;—;135

Sebastian Munoz;69-66;—;135

Stephan Jaeger;69-66;—;135

Doug Ghim;69-66;—;135

Zack Sucher;67-68;—;135

Henrik Stenson;67-69;—;136

Scottie Scheffler;67-69;—;136

Seth Reeves;66-70;—;136

Thomas Pieters;70-66;—;136

Vaughn Taylor;69-67;—;136

C.T. Pan;66-70;—;136

Kevin Tway;70-66;—;136

Scott Piercy;67-69;—;136

J.J. Spaun;66-70;—;136

Cameron Davis;67-69;—;136

Ollie Schniederjans;68-69;—;137

Shawn Stefani;65-72;—;137

Hideki Matsuyama;67-70;—;137

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-68;—;137

Ryan Palmer;68-69;—;137

Kevin Na;69-68;—;137

Russell Knox;68-69;—;137

Joey Garber;68-69;—;137

Davis Riley;68-69;—;137

Missed the cut

a-Tony Romo;76-74;—;150

Champions

Regions Tradition

At Greystone Golf & CC (Founders course)

Birmingham, Ala.

Yardage: 7,299; Par 72

Purse: $2.4 million

Second-round leaders

Steve Stricker;68-64;—;132

David Toms;67-67;—;134

Billy Andrade;68-67;—;135

Bernhard Langer;69-67;—;136

Glen Day;64-72;—;136

Paul Goydos;70-67;—;137

Scott Parel;71-66;—;137

Gary Hallberg;73-65;—;138

Miguel Angel Jimenez;68-70;—;138

Michael Bradley;71-68;—;139

Paul Broadhurst;73-66;—;139

Brandt Jobe;71-69;—;140

Marco Dawson;71-69;—;140

Kenny Perry;72-68;—;140

Lee Janzen;74-66;—;140

Kent Jones;72-68;—;140

Willie Wood;69-71;—;140

Kirk Triplett;73-67;—;140

Tom Byrum;71-69;—;140

Joey Sindelar;74-66;—;140

Billy Mayfair;72-68;—;140

David Frost;73-68;—;141

Jerry Kelly;71-70;—;141

Dan Forsman;71-70;—;141

Tommy Armour III;76-65;—;141

Retief Goosen;74-67;—;141

Shaun Micheel;73-68;—;141

Steve Jones;68-73;—;141

Tom Lehman;73-69;—;142

Jeff Maggert;69-73;—;142

Stephen Ames;71-71;—;142

Rocco Mediate;74-68;—;142

Mike Goodes;70-72;—;142

