WGC Dell Match Play
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
Purse: $10.25 million
(Seedings in parentheses)
Thursday's results
Paul Casey (10), England, halved with Charles Howell III (42), United States.
Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 3 and 2.
Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, 4 and 3
Webb Simpson (21), United States, halved with Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan.
Billy Horschel (38), United States, def. Bubba Watson (15), United States, 2 and 1.
Jordan Spieth (28), United States, def. Kevin Na (57), United States, 3 and 2.
Justin Rose (2), England, halved with Eddie Pepperell (34), England.
Gary Woodland (22), United States, def. vs. Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, 1 up.
Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 4 and 3.
Jim Furyk (52), United States, def. Phil Mickelson (20), United States, 1 up.
Justin Thomas (5), United States, def. Matthew Wallace (33), England, 3 and 1.
Keegan Bradley (31), United States, halved with. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark
Brandt Snedeker (44), United States, def. Tiger Woods (13), United States, 2 and 1.
Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, def. Aaron Wise (61), United States, 4 and 2.
Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Justin Harding (47), South Africa, 3 and 2.
Luke List (64), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 2 and 1.
Xander Schauffele (9), United States, halved with. Tyrrell Hatton (35), England
Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, halved with Lee Westwood (62), England
J.B. Holmes (43), United States, def. Jon Rahm (8), Spain, 2 and 1.
Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 6 and 4.
Patrick Reed (16), United States, halved with. Shane Lowry (46), Ireland
Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, def. def. Andrew Putnam (51), United States, 5 and 4.
Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 1 up.
Hideki Matsuyama (24), halved with Chez Reavie (55), United States.
Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, halved with Kyle Stanley (41), United States.
Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, 1 up.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, def. Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, 2 and 1.
Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Russell Knox (59), Scotland, 2 up.
Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Tony Finau (14), United States, 2 up.
Keith Mitchell (56), United States, def. Ian Poulter (30), England, 1 up.
Li Haotong (36), China, def. Brooks Koepka (3), United States, 1 up.
Alex Noren (27), Sweden, def. Tom Lewis (60), England, 4 and 2.
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
At Corales Golf Club
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72 (36-36)
Purse: $3 million
First-round leaders
(a-amateur)
Matt Jones;33-33;—;66
Joel Dahmen;32-34;—;66
Paul Dunne;31-35;—;66
Sungjae Im;32-35;—;67
Roberto Diaz;33-35;—;68
Sepp Straka;34-34;—;68
Brady Schnell;32-36;—;68
Jonathan Byrd;34-34;—;68
Aaron Baddeley;34-34;—;68
Sam Burns;33-35;—;68
D.J. Trahan;34-35;—;69
Jhonattan Vegas;34-35;—;69
David Lingmerth;34-35;—;69
Denny McCarthy;34-35;—;69
Seth Reeves;31-38;—;69
Parker McLachlin;35-34;—;69
Grayson Murray;38-31;—;69
Mackenzie Hughes;32-37;—;69
Jim Herman;35-34;—;69
Rory Sabbatini;33-36;—;69
Alex Prugh;32-37;—;69
Stephan Jaeger;34-35;—;69
Charlie Beljan;36-34;—;70
Kelly Kraft;35-35;—;70
Chris Couch;34-36;—;70
Brian Davis;36-34;—;70
Brendon Todd;33-37;—;70
George McNeill;34-36;—;70
Chris Stroud;35-35;—;70
Matt Every;35-35;—;70
Tyrone Van Aswegen;34-36;—;70
Johnson Wagner;36-34;—;70
Max Homa;36-34;—;70
Martin Piller;35-35;—;70
Ben Crane;34-36;—;70
Sangmoon Bae;33-37;—;70
Nate Lashley;32-38;—;70
Rafael Campos;34-36;—;70
Carlos Ortiz;33-37;—;70
Ben Silverman;33-37;—;70
Jim Knous;35-35;—;70
Kyle Jones;32-38;—;70
State player
a-Tony Romo;42-37;—;79
