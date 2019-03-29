WGC-Dell Match Play

At Austin Country Club

Austin, Texas

Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71

Purse: $10.25 million

(Seedings in parentheses)

Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, def. Eddie Pepperell (34), England, 4 and 3.

Phil Micklelson (20), United States, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 2 up.

Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Jim Furyk (52), United States, 5 and 4.

Justin Thomas (5), United States, halved with Keegan Bradley (31), United States.

Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Matthew Wallace (33), England, 1 up.

Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, 4 and 2.

Aaron Wise (61), United States, def. Brandt Snedeker (44), United States, 6 and 4.

Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 4 and 2.

Justin Harding (47), South Africa, def. Luke List (64), United States, 2 up.

Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, def. Xander Schauffele (9), 1 up.

Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, def. Lee Westwood (62), England, 3 and 1.

Jon Rahm (8), Spain, halved with Matt Kuchar (23), United States.

J.B. Holmes (43), United States, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 6 and 4.

Patrick Reed (16), United States, def. Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, 2 and 1.

Shane Lowry (46), Ireland, def. Andrew Putnam (51), United States, 3 and 2.

Hideki Matsuyama (24), Japan, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 3 and 2.

Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Chez Reavie (55), United States, 2 and 1.

Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, 4 and 3.

Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, def. Kyle Stanley (41), United States, 6 and 5.

Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, 5 and 4.

Russell Knox (59), Scotland, def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, 2 up.

Ian Poulter (30), England, def. Tony Finau (14), United States, 1 up.

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (56), United States, 2 and 1.

Alex Noren (27), Sweden, def. Brooks Koepka (3), United States, 3 and 2.

Tom Lewis (60), England, def. Li Haotong (36), China, 1 up.

Paul Casey (10), England, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 4 and 3.

Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, def. Charles Howell III (42), United States, 5 and 3.

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Webb Simpson (21), United States, 2 and 1.

Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan, def. Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, 3 and 1.

Bubba Watson (15), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (28), United States, 1 up.

Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Billy Horschel (38), United States, 3 and 1.

Justin Rose (2), England, def. Gary Woodland (22), United States, 1 up.

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

At Corales Golf Club

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72

Purse: $3 million

Second-round leaders

(a-amateur)

Sungjae Im;67-67;—;134

Jonathan Byrd;68-67;—;135

Aaron Baddeley;68-67;—;135

Paul Dunne;66-69;—;135

George McNeill;70-65;—;135

Jonas Blixt;71-65;—;136

Joel Dahmen;66-71;—;137

Graeme McDowell;73-64;—;137

Kelly Kraft;70-67;—;137

Matt Jones;66-71;—;137

Sangmoon Bae;70-68;—;138

Grayson Murray;69-69;—;138

Dylan Frittelli;71-67;—;138

Stephan Jaeger;69-69;—;138

Carlos Ortiz;70-68;—;138

Jim Knous;70-68;—;138

Ben Silverman;70-68;—;138

Chris Stroud;70-68;—;138

Jhonattan Vegas;69-69;—;138

Tyrone Van Aswegen;70-68;—;138

Denny McCarthy;69-69;—;138

Sepp Straka;68-70;—;138

Thomas Detry;72-66;—;138

Brady Schnell;68-70;—;138

Ben Crane;70-69;—;139

Parker McLachlin;69-70;—;139

Derek Fathauer;73-66;—;139

Mackenzie Hughes;69-70;—;139

Jim Herman;69-70;—;139

Charlie Beljan;70-69;—;139

Freddie Jacobson;72-67;—;139

Chip McDaniel;72-67;—;139

Kramer Hickok;71-68;—;139

Seungsu Han;71-68;—;139

Adam Schenk;71-68;—;139

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;71-68;—;139

Missed the cut

a-Tony Romo;79-80;—;159

Champions

Rapiscan Systems Classic

At Fallen Oak

Biloxi, Miss.

Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72 (36-36)

Purse: $1.6 million

First-round leaders

Kevin Sutherland;31-34;—;65

Marco Dawson;32-33;—;65

Scott Parel;33-35;—;68

Jeff Sluman;34-34;—;68

Tom Byrum;34-34;—;68

Tommy Armour III;36-32;—;68

Fred Couples;35-34;—;69

Vijay Singh;34-35;—;69

Kent Jones;33-36;—;69

Scott Hoch;35-34;—;69

Gibby Gilbert III;33-36;—;69

Colin Montgomerie;35-35;—;70

Wes Short, Jr.;36-34;—;70

Tim Petrovic;36-34;—;70

Michael Allen;34-37;—;71

John Daly;36-35;—;71

Mark O'Meara;36-35;—;71

Bernhard Langer;34-37;—;71

Paul Goydos;34-37;—;71

Woody Austin;36-35;—;71

Kenny Perry;35-36;—;71

Stephen Ames;37-34;—;71

Billy Andrade;36-35;—;71

Duffy Waldorf;35-36;—;71

Brandt Jobe;34-37;—;71

Paul Broadhurst;35-36;—;71

Scott Verplank;34-37;—;71

Joey Sindelar;36-35;—;71

Olin Browne;35-36;—;71

Lee Janzen;35-36;—;71

Billy Mayfair;37-34;—;71

Cliff Kresge;35-36;—;71

State players

Jerry Kelly;34-38;—;72

Steve Stricker;36-37;—;73

Skip Kendall;39-35;—;74

LPGA

Kia Classic

At Aviara Golf Club

Carlsbad, Calif.

Yardage: 6,609; Par: 72

Purse: $1.8 million

Second-round leaders

Thidapa Suwannapura;68-66;—;134

Sung Hyun Park;68-66;—;134

Inbee Park;68-67;—;135

Chella Choi;65-70;—;135

Minjee Lee;68-69;—;137

Mariajo Uribe;68-69;—;137

Azahara Munoz;70-68;—;138

Gaby Lopez;68-70;—;138

Xiyu Lin;71-68;—;139

Stacy Lewis;71-68;—;139

Mel Reid;70-69;—;139

Celine Boutier;69-70;—;139

Nasa Hataoka;69-70;—;139

Eun-Hee Ji;69-70;—;139

Lindy Duncan;68-71;—;139

Stephanie Meadow;67-72;—;139

Jeongeun Lee6;73-67;—;140

Mi Hyang Lee;71-69;—;140

Lydia Ko;71-69;—;140

In Gee Chun;70-70;—;140

In-Kyung Kim;70-70;—;140

Ariya Jutanugarn;68-72;—;140

Mirim Lee;73-68;—;141

Katherine Kirk;72-69;—;141

Peiyun Chien;72-69;—;141

Brittany Lang;72-69;—;141

Kristen Gillman;71-70;—;141

Nicole Broch Larsen;70-71;—;141

Clariss Guce;69-72;—;141

Jing Yan;68-73;—;141

Sei Young Kim;68-73;—;141

Jin Young Ko;68-73;—;141

Morgan Pressel;68-73;—;141

