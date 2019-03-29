WGC-Dell Match Play
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
Purse: $10.25 million
(Seedings in parentheses)
Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, def. Eddie Pepperell (34), England, 4 and 3.
Phil Micklelson (20), United States, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 2 up.
Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Jim Furyk (52), United States, 5 and 4.
Justin Thomas (5), United States, halved with Keegan Bradley (31), United States.
Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Matthew Wallace (33), England, 1 up.
Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, 4 and 2.
Aaron Wise (61), United States, def. Brandt Snedeker (44), United States, 6 and 4.
Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 4 and 2.
Justin Harding (47), South Africa, def. Luke List (64), United States, 2 up.
Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, def. Xander Schauffele (9), 1 up.
Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, def. Lee Westwood (62), England, 3 and 1.
Jon Rahm (8), Spain, halved with Matt Kuchar (23), United States.
J.B. Holmes (43), United States, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 6 and 4.
Patrick Reed (16), United States, def. Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, 2 and 1.
Shane Lowry (46), Ireland, def. Andrew Putnam (51), United States, 3 and 2.
Hideki Matsuyama (24), Japan, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 3 and 2.
Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Chez Reavie (55), United States, 2 and 1.
Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, 4 and 3.
Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, def. Kyle Stanley (41), United States, 6 and 5.
Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, 5 and 4.
Russell Knox (59), Scotland, def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, 2 up.
Ian Poulter (30), England, def. Tony Finau (14), United States, 1 up.
Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (56), United States, 2 and 1.
Alex Noren (27), Sweden, def. Brooks Koepka (3), United States, 3 and 2.
Tom Lewis (60), England, def. Li Haotong (36), China, 1 up.
Paul Casey (10), England, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 4 and 3.
Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, def. Charles Howell III (42), United States, 5 and 3.
Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Webb Simpson (21), United States, 2 and 1.
Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan, def. Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, 3 and 1.
Bubba Watson (15), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (28), United States, 1 up.
Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Billy Horschel (38), United States, 3 and 1.
Justin Rose (2), England, def. Gary Woodland (22), United States, 1 up.
-
-
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
At Corales Golf Club
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72
Purse: $3 million
Second-round leaders
(a-amateur)
Sungjae Im;67-67;—;134
Jonathan Byrd;68-67;—;135
Aaron Baddeley;68-67;—;135
Paul Dunne;66-69;—;135
George McNeill;70-65;—;135
Jonas Blixt;71-65;—;136
Joel Dahmen;66-71;—;137
Graeme McDowell;73-64;—;137
Kelly Kraft;70-67;—;137
Matt Jones;66-71;—;137
Sangmoon Bae;70-68;—;138
Grayson Murray;69-69;—;138
Dylan Frittelli;71-67;—;138
Stephan Jaeger;69-69;—;138
Carlos Ortiz;70-68;—;138
Jim Knous;70-68;—;138
Ben Silverman;70-68;—;138
Chris Stroud;70-68;—;138
Jhonattan Vegas;69-69;—;138
Tyrone Van Aswegen;70-68;—;138
Denny McCarthy;69-69;—;138
Sepp Straka;68-70;—;138
Thomas Detry;72-66;—;138
Brady Schnell;68-70;—;138
Ben Crane;70-69;—;139
Parker McLachlin;69-70;—;139
Derek Fathauer;73-66;—;139
Mackenzie Hughes;69-70;—;139
Jim Herman;69-70;—;139
Charlie Beljan;70-69;—;139
Freddie Jacobson;72-67;—;139
Chip McDaniel;72-67;—;139
Kramer Hickok;71-68;—;139
Seungsu Han;71-68;—;139
Adam Schenk;71-68;—;139
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;71-68;—;139
Missed the cut
a-Tony Romo;79-80;—;159
Champions
Rapiscan Systems Classic
At Fallen Oak
Biloxi, Miss.
Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72 (36-36)
Purse: $1.6 million
First-round leaders
Kevin Sutherland;31-34;—;65
Marco Dawson;32-33;—;65
Scott Parel;33-35;—;68
Jeff Sluman;34-34;—;68
Tom Byrum;34-34;—;68
Tommy Armour III;36-32;—;68
Fred Couples;35-34;—;69
Vijay Singh;34-35;—;69
Kent Jones;33-36;—;69
Scott Hoch;35-34;—;69
Gibby Gilbert III;33-36;—;69
Colin Montgomerie;35-35;—;70
Wes Short, Jr.;36-34;—;70
Tim Petrovic;36-34;—;70
Michael Allen;34-37;—;71
John Daly;36-35;—;71
Mark O'Meara;36-35;—;71
Bernhard Langer;34-37;—;71
Paul Goydos;34-37;—;71
Woody Austin;36-35;—;71
Kenny Perry;35-36;—;71
Stephen Ames;37-34;—;71
Billy Andrade;36-35;—;71
Duffy Waldorf;35-36;—;71
Brandt Jobe;34-37;—;71
Paul Broadhurst;35-36;—;71
Scott Verplank;34-37;—;71
Joey Sindelar;36-35;—;71
Olin Browne;35-36;—;71
Lee Janzen;35-36;—;71
Billy Mayfair;37-34;—;71
Cliff Kresge;35-36;—;71
State players
Jerry Kelly;34-38;—;72
Steve Stricker;36-37;—;73
Skip Kendall;39-35;—;74
LPGA
Kia Classic
At Aviara Golf Club
Carlsbad, Calif.
Yardage: 6,609; Par: 72
Purse: $1.8 million
Second-round leaders
Thidapa Suwannapura;68-66;—;134
Sung Hyun Park;68-66;—;134
Inbee Park;68-67;—;135
Chella Choi;65-70;—;135
Minjee Lee;68-69;—;137
Mariajo Uribe;68-69;—;137
Azahara Munoz;70-68;—;138
Gaby Lopez;68-70;—;138
Xiyu Lin;71-68;—;139
Stacy Lewis;71-68;—;139
Mel Reid;70-69;—;139
Celine Boutier;69-70;—;139
Nasa Hataoka;69-70;—;139
Eun-Hee Ji;69-70;—;139
Lindy Duncan;68-71;—;139
Stephanie Meadow;67-72;—;139
Jeongeun Lee6;73-67;—;140
Mi Hyang Lee;71-69;—;140
Lydia Ko;71-69;—;140
In Gee Chun;70-70;—;140
In-Kyung Kim;70-70;—;140
Ariya Jutanugarn;68-72;—;140
Mirim Lee;73-68;—;141
Katherine Kirk;72-69;—;141
Peiyun Chien;72-69;—;141
Brittany Lang;72-69;—;141
Kristen Gillman;71-70;—;141
Nicole Broch Larsen;70-71;—;141
Clariss Guce;69-72;—;141
Jing Yan;68-73;—;141
Sei Young Kim;68-73;—;141
Jin Young Ko;68-73;—;141
Morgan Pressel;68-73;—;141
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.