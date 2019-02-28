Honda Classic
At PGA National (Champions)
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70 (35-35)
Purse: $6.8 million
First-round leaders
Jhonattan Vegas;33-31;—;64
Zach Johnson;34-32;—;66
Ernie Els;32-34;—;66
Ben Silverman;34-32;—;66
Lucas Glover;34-32;—;66
Bud Cauley;33-34;—;67
Brooks Koepka;33-34;—;67
Charl Schwartzel;31-36;—;67
Anirban Lahiri;35-32;—;67
Hank Lebioda;36-31;—;67
Adam Schenk;35-32;—;67
Rory Sabbatini;35-32;—;67
Roberto Castro;33-34;—;67
Bronson Burgoon;33-34;—;67
Sergio Garcia;35-32;—;67
Rickie Fowler;35-32;—;67
Billy Horschel;33-34;—;67
Julian Etulain;35-32;—;67
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;32-35;—;67
Sung Kang;34-34;—;68
Ryan Armour;36-32;—;68
Patrick Rodgers;34-34;—;68
Ben Crane;35-33;—;68
Chesson Hadley;35-33;—;68
Cameron Smith;36-32;—;68
Justin Thomas;31-37;—;68
Keith Mitchell;35-33;—;68
Sam Saunders;35-33;—;68
Stephan Jaeger;36-32;—;68
Danny Lee;36-33;—;69
Tyler Duncan;38-31;—;69
Jim Furyk;34-35;—;69
Martin Trainer;34-35;—;69
Russell Henley;35-34;—;69
Jason Kokrak;34-35;—;69
Bill Haas;36-33;—;69
Ryan Blaum;35-34;—;69
Brian Stuard;35-34;—;69
Wyndham Clark;32-37;—;69
Sebastian Munoz;34-35;—;69
Max Homa;35-34;—;69
Cameron Tringale;36-33;—;69
Freddie Jacobson;34-35;—;69
Russell Knox;34-35;—;69
Peter Malnati;35-34;—;69
Matt Jones;34-35;—;69
Kramer Hickok;34-35;—;69
LPGA
HSBC Women's World Championship
At Sentosa GC (Tanjong Course)
Singapore
Yardage: 6,718; Par: 72 (36-36)
Purse: $1.5 million
First-round leaders
Ariya Jutanugarn;34-34;—;68
Minjee Lee;35-33;—;68
Amy Olson;35-33;—;68
Yu Liu;34-34;—;68
Celine Boutier;31-37;—;68
Sung Hyun Park;35-34;—;69
Nasa Hataoka;33-36;—;69
Carlota Ciganda;35-34;—;69
Jin Young Ko;34-35;—;69
Shanshan Feng;34-35;—;69
Moriya Jutanugarn;35-34;—;69
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;35-34;—;69
Hyo Joo Kim;34-36;—;70
Inbee Park;34-36;—;70
Emma Talley;37-33;—;70
Danielle Kang;34-36;—;70
Jeongeun Lee6;35-35;—;70
In Gee Chun;35-35;—;70
Eun-Hee Ji;34-37;—;71
Azahara Munoz;35-36;—;71
Wei-Ling Hsu;35-36;—;71
Lexi Thompson;37-35;—;72
Marina Alex;39-33;—;72
Gaby Lopez;37-35;—;72
Lydia Ko;37-35;—;72
Pernilla Lindberg;36-36;—;72
Mo Martin;36-36;—;72
Cristie Kerr;33-39;—;72
Megan Khang;38-34;—;72
Lindy Duncan;36-36;—;72
Charley Hull;33-39;—;72
