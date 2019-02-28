Honda Classic

At PGA National (Champions)

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70 (35-35)

Purse: $6.8 million

First-round leaders

Jhonattan Vegas;33-31;—;64

Zach Johnson;34-32;—;66

Ernie Els;32-34;—;66

Ben Silverman;34-32;—;66

Lucas Glover;34-32;—;66

Bud Cauley;33-34;—;67

Brooks Koepka;33-34;—;67

Charl Schwartzel;31-36;—;67

Anirban Lahiri;35-32;—;67

Hank Lebioda;36-31;—;67

Adam Schenk;35-32;—;67

Rory Sabbatini;35-32;—;67

Roberto Castro;33-34;—;67

Bronson Burgoon;33-34;—;67

Sergio Garcia;35-32;—;67

Rickie Fowler;35-32;—;67

Billy Horschel;33-34;—;67

Julian Etulain;35-32;—;67

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;32-35;—;67

Sung Kang;34-34;—;68

Ryan Armour;36-32;—;68

Patrick Rodgers;34-34;—;68

Ben Crane;35-33;—;68

Chesson Hadley;35-33;—;68

Cameron Smith;36-32;—;68

Justin Thomas;31-37;—;68

Keith Mitchell;35-33;—;68

Sam Saunders;35-33;—;68

Stephan Jaeger;36-32;—;68

Danny Lee;36-33;—;69

Tyler Duncan;38-31;—;69

Jim Furyk;34-35;—;69

Martin Trainer;34-35;—;69

Russell Henley;35-34;—;69

Jason Kokrak;34-35;—;69

Bill Haas;36-33;—;69

Ryan Blaum;35-34;—;69

Brian Stuard;35-34;—;69

Wyndham Clark;32-37;—;69

Sebastian Munoz;34-35;—;69

Max Homa;35-34;—;69

Cameron Tringale;36-33;—;69

Freddie Jacobson;34-35;—;69

Russell Knox;34-35;—;69

Peter Malnati;35-34;—;69

Matt Jones;34-35;—;69

Kramer Hickok;34-35;—;69

LPGA

HSBC Women's World Championship

At Sentosa GC (Tanjong Course)

Singapore

Yardage: 6,718; Par: 72 (36-36)

Purse: $1.5 million

First-round leaders

Ariya Jutanugarn;34-34;—;68

Minjee Lee;35-33;—;68

Amy Olson;35-33;—;68

Yu Liu;34-34;—;68

Celine Boutier;31-37;—;68

Sung Hyun Park;35-34;—;69

Nasa Hataoka;33-36;—;69

Carlota Ciganda;35-34;—;69

Jin Young Ko;34-35;—;69

Shanshan Feng;34-35;—;69

Moriya Jutanugarn;35-34;—;69

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;35-34;—;69

Hyo Joo Kim;34-36;—;70

Inbee Park;34-36;—;70

Emma Talley;37-33;—;70

Danielle Kang;34-36;—;70

Jeongeun Lee6;35-35;—;70

In Gee Chun;35-35;—;70

Eun-Hee Ji;34-37;—;71

Azahara Munoz;35-36;—;71

Wei-Ling Hsu;35-36;—;71

Lexi Thompson;37-35;—;72

Marina Alex;39-33;—;72

Gaby Lopez;37-35;—;72

Lydia Ko;37-35;—;72

Pernilla Lindberg;36-36;—;72

Mo Martin;36-36;—;72

Cristie Kerr;33-39;—;72

Megan Khang;38-34;—;72

Lindy Duncan;36-36;—;72

Charley Hull;33-39;—;72

