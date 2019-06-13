U.S. Open Championship
At Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach Calif.
Yardage: 7,075; Par 71 (35-36)
Purse: $12.5 million
First-round leaders
a-denotes amateur
Justin Rose;32-33;—;65
Rickie Fowler;33-33;—;66
Xander Schauffele;35-31;—;66
Louis Oosthuizen;32-34;—;66
Aaron Wise;33-33;—;66
Scott Piercy;32-35;—;67
Nate Lashley;32-35;—;67
Sepp Straka;32-36;—;68
Emiliano Grillo;35-33;—;68
Rory McIlroy;33-35;—;68
Gary Woodland;32-36;—;68
Chez Reavie;34-34;—;68
Chesson Hadley;35-33;—;68
Henrik Stenson;32-36;—;68
Francesco Molinari;33-35;—;68
Adri Arnaus;34-35;—;69
Martin Kaymer;35-34;—;69
Jon Rahm;36-33;—;69
Marc Leishman;33-36;—;69
Bryson DeChambeau;35-34;—;69
Graeme McDowell;33-36;—;69
Hideki Matsuyama;34-35;—;69
Sergio Garcia;35-34;—;69
a-Viktor Hovland;33-36;—;69
Brooks Koepka;32-37;—;69
Matt Kuchar;33-36;—;69
Matt Fitzpatrick;33-36;—;69
Carlos Ortiz;35-35;—;70
a-Jovan Rebula;34-36;—;70
Jason Dufner;34-36;—;70
Zach Johnson;36-34;—;70
Jason Day;34-36;—;70
Tyrrell Hatton;33-37;—;70
Matt Wallace;33-37;—;70
Rafa Cabrera Bello;35-35;—;70
Paul Casey;35-35;—;70
Adam Scott;34-36;—;70
Byeong Hun An;33-37;—;70
Tiger Woods;34-36;—;70
Luis Gagne;36-35;—;71
Erik Van Rooyen;33-38;—;71
Bernd Wiesberger;35-36;—;71
Thorbjorn Olesen;33-38;—;71
Tom Hoge;34-37;—;71
Haotong Li;36-35;—;71
Kyle Stanley;36-35;—;71
Danny Willett;34-37;—;71
Dustin Johnson;36-35;—;71
Cameron Smith;34-37;—;71
Tommy Fleetwood;38-33;—;71
a-Brandon Wu;35-36;—;71
Patrick Reed;35-36;—;71
Harris English;33-38;—;71
Brian Stuard;35-36;—;71
Collin Morikawa;34-37;—;71
Chip McDaniel;36-35;—;71
a-Michael Thorbjornsen;34-37;—;71
Notable players
Phil Mickelson;36-36;—;72
Charlie Danielson;35-37;—;72
Jordan Spieth;37-35;—;72
Jim Furyk;36-37;—;73
Ernie Els;36-39;—;75
LPGA
Meijer Classic
At Blythefield Country Club
Grand Rapids, Mich.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,638; Par 72 (36-36)
First-round leaders
a-denotes amateur
Jenny Shin;34-32;—;66
Katherine Perry;32-34;—;66
Mariajo Uribe;34-33;—;67
Sarah Burnham;36-32;—;68
Lizette Salas;36-32;—;68
Nasa Hataoka;35-33;—;68
Jin Young Ko;36-32;—;68
Mina Harigae;37-31;—;68
Kristy McPherson;38-31;—;69
Alana Uriell;32-37;—;69
Annie Park;37-32;—;69
Danielle Kang;36-33;—;69
Moriya Jutanugarn;36-33;—;69
Karen Chung;34-35;—;69
Haeji Kang;34-35;—;69
Karine Icher;35-35;—;70
Pavarisa Yoktuan;34-36;—;70
Caroline Masson;37-33;—;70
Cristie Kerr;37-33;—;70
Inbee Park;34-36;—;70
Na Yeon Choi;35-35;—;70
Clariss Guce;36-34;—;70
Celine Herbin;36-34;—;70
a-Ally Geer-Park;35-36;—;71
Becca Huffer;35-36;—;71
Aditi Ashok;36-35;—;71
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;37-34;—;71
Gerina Piller;36-35;—;71
Minjee Lee;35-36;—;71
Kris Tamulis;36-35;—;71
Sarah Kemp;36-35;—;71
Klara Spilkova;38-33;—;71
Dana Finkelstein;36-35;—;71
Leaderboard at time of suspended play
Golfer;Score;Thru
Jenny Shin;-6;F
Katherine Perry;-6;F
Mariajo Uribe;-5;F
Sarah Burnham;-4;F
Lizette Salas;-4;F
Nasa Hataoka;-4;F
Jin Young Ko;-4;F
Mina Harigae;-4;F
Brooke Henderson;-4;6
