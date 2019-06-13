U.S. Open Championship

At Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Calif.

Yardage: 7,075; Par 71 (35-36)

Purse: $12.5 million

First-round leaders

a-denotes amateur

Justin Rose;32-33;—;65

Rickie Fowler;33-33;—;66

Xander Schauffele;35-31;—;66

Louis Oosthuizen;32-34;—;66

Aaron Wise;33-33;—;66

Scott Piercy;32-35;—;67

Nate Lashley;32-35;—;67

Sepp Straka;32-36;—;68

Emiliano Grillo;35-33;—;68

Rory McIlroy;33-35;—;68

Gary Woodland;32-36;—;68

Chez Reavie;34-34;—;68

Chesson Hadley;35-33;—;68

Henrik Stenson;32-36;—;68

Francesco Molinari;33-35;—;68

Adri Arnaus;34-35;—;69

Martin Kaymer;35-34;—;69

Jon Rahm;36-33;—;69

Marc Leishman;33-36;—;69

Bryson DeChambeau;35-34;—;69

Graeme McDowell;33-36;—;69

Hideki Matsuyama;34-35;—;69

Sergio Garcia;35-34;—;69

a-Viktor Hovland;33-36;—;69

Brooks Koepka;32-37;—;69

Matt Kuchar;33-36;—;69

Matt Fitzpatrick;33-36;—;69

Carlos Ortiz;35-35;—;70

a-Jovan Rebula;34-36;—;70

Jason Dufner;34-36;—;70

Zach Johnson;36-34;—;70

Jason Day;34-36;—;70

Tyrrell Hatton;33-37;—;70

Matt Wallace;33-37;—;70

Rafa Cabrera Bello;35-35;—;70

Paul Casey;35-35;—;70

Adam Scott;34-36;—;70

Byeong Hun An;33-37;—;70

Tiger Woods;34-36;—;70

Luis Gagne;36-35;—;71

Erik Van Rooyen;33-38;—;71

Bernd Wiesberger;35-36;—;71

Thorbjorn Olesen;33-38;—;71

Tom Hoge;34-37;—;71

Haotong Li;36-35;—;71

Kyle Stanley;36-35;—;71

Danny Willett;34-37;—;71

Dustin Johnson;36-35;—;71

Cameron Smith;34-37;—;71

Tommy Fleetwood;38-33;—;71

a-Brandon Wu;35-36;—;71

Patrick Reed;35-36;—;71

Harris English;33-38;—;71

Brian Stuard;35-36;—;71

Collin Morikawa;34-37;—;71

Chip McDaniel;36-35;—;71

a-Michael Thorbjornsen;34-37;—;71

Notable players

Phil Mickelson;36-36;—;72

Charlie Danielson;35-37;—;72

Jordan Spieth;37-35;—;72

Jim Furyk;36-37;—;73

Ernie Els;36-39;—;75

LPGA

Meijer Classic

At Blythefield Country Club

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,638; Par 72 (36-36)

First-round leaders

a-denotes amateur

Jenny Shin;34-32;—;66

Katherine Perry;32-34;—;66

Mariajo Uribe;34-33;—;67

Sarah Burnham;36-32;—;68

Lizette Salas;36-32;—;68

Nasa Hataoka;35-33;—;68

Jin Young Ko;36-32;—;68

Mina Harigae;37-31;—;68

Kristy McPherson;38-31;—;69

Alana Uriell;32-37;—;69

Annie Park;37-32;—;69

Danielle Kang;36-33;—;69

Moriya Jutanugarn;36-33;—;69

Karen Chung;34-35;—;69

Haeji Kang;34-35;—;69

Karine Icher;35-35;—;70

Pavarisa Yoktuan;34-36;—;70

Caroline Masson;37-33;—;70

Cristie Kerr;37-33;—;70

Inbee Park;34-36;—;70

Na Yeon Choi;35-35;—;70

Clariss Guce;36-34;—;70

Celine Herbin;36-34;—;70

a-Ally Geer-Park;35-36;—;71

Becca Huffer;35-36;—;71

Aditi Ashok;36-35;—;71

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;37-34;—;71

Gerina Piller;36-35;—;71

Minjee Lee;35-36;—;71

Kris Tamulis;36-35;—;71

Sarah Kemp;36-35;—;71

Klara Spilkova;38-33;—;71

Dana Finkelstein;36-35;—;71

Leaderboard at time of suspended play

Golfer;Score;Thru

Jenny Shin;-6;F

Katherine Perry;-6;F

Mariajo Uribe;-5;F

Sarah Burnham;-4;F

Lizette Salas;-4;F

Nasa Hataoka;-4;F

Jin Young Ko;-4;F

Mina Harigae;-4;F

Brooke Henderson;-4;6

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments